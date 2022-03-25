« previous next »
FC Barcelona

Re: FC Barcelona
March 25, 2022, 11:03:45 am
Quote from: Doc Red on March 25, 2022, 10:57:51 am
What stadium is that?

It's not a stadium at all. :)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mercedes-Benz_Arena_(Berlin)

(Just googled it, had no idea myself.)
Re: FC Barcelona
March 25, 2022, 03:36:13 pm
Re: FC Barcelona
March 25, 2022, 03:38:52 pm
Wow a double whoosh
Re: FC Barcelona
March 25, 2022, 03:41:33 pm
Re: FC Barcelona
March 25, 2022, 04:22:12 pm
Yep that one is a beauty. But I think the question was a joke, it's got giant letters on the front of the building spelling out the name and he's asking "what stadium is that" ;D
Re: FC Barcelona
March 26, 2022, 03:51:19 am
Hope it all implodes again for them.

More than a club? Fuck off.
Re: FC Barcelona
April 28, 2022, 12:25:44 pm
They're going to play in the Montjuic Olympic Stadium for the 23/24 season while they rebuild the Camp Nou.
When they move back in for the 24/25 season it'll only be 50% capacity as they finish the rebuild.
Re: FC Barcelona
April 28, 2022, 01:13:02 pm
I attended the Barca v Cadiz match last week and it was shockingly bad.  Cadiz went out to spoil the match but Barca were pretty awful. 

Also got to attend the Barca women's CL match and they were unreal.  Great atmosphere and fantastic football.  Was a fun game to attend. 
Re: FC Barcelona
July 18, 2022, 08:16:56 pm

'Barcelonas summer spree is not about building a team but selling a story':-

Barça are spending money recklessly to maintain a myth, but in the modern superclub era it is unlikely to cost them dearly

www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2022/jul/18/barcelonas-summer-spree-is-not-about-building-a-team-but-selling-a-story
Re: FC Barcelona
July 19, 2022, 11:48:20 pm
One could argue that Man U have been doing something similar, if not quite as extreme and reckless.
Re: FC Barcelona
July 20, 2022, 05:32:53 am
Had a chance to build back better but then they go spend £43m on a 34 year old. These guys need to go out of business. It needs a huge club to fall for people to get their house in order
Re: FC Barcelona
July 20, 2022, 06:29:58 am
It's mental what they are doing but you just know they are too big to fail. La Liga or someone will bail them out.

How long until Lewandowski and the rest realise Barca isn't their dream club I wonder.
Re: FC Barcelona
July 20, 2022, 07:14:06 am
Quote from: Tokyoite on July 20, 2022, 06:29:58 am
It's mental what they are doing but you just know they are too big to fail. La Liga or someone will bail them out.

How long until Lewandowski and the rest realise Barca isn't their dream club I wonder.
They don't care. Lewa is 34 and is happy to enjoy the warm climate, the high wages and the higher visibility of playing in La Liga. Players won't care what happens after they leave, its only the fans who will suffer if Barca go bankrupt.
Re: FC Barcelona
July 20, 2022, 07:22:46 am
Quote from: Tokyoite on July 20, 2022, 06:29:58 am
It's mental what they are doing but you just know they are too big to fail. La Liga or someone will bail them out.

How long until Lewandowski and the rest realise Barca isn't their dream club I wonder.
The odd thing is, Barcelona was never Lewandowskis dream club. Never. Honigstein and some other big German journos have long been saying he dreams of playing for Real Madrid. Theyve been saying it for about 3 seasons now. And he suddenly pushes when Barca come.

I think he saw his chances of a Madrid move vanishing and just pushed to play in Spain generally. Hes still so good that he likely wont get maltreated but Barca yet, but if hes 37 and pretty much done and still on his huge wages, thats when youll see the clubs utter disregard for players and the contracts theyd been given. If theyre around that long.

Barca need to be embargoed for 3-5 years for their own sake.
Re: FC Barcelona
July 20, 2022, 07:33:52 am
The players they've signed are hardly going to set the world alight, is it really worth fucking yourself over long term for Kessi, Christensen and Raphinha and a mid 30's Lewandowski? What the fuck.
Re: FC Barcelona
July 20, 2022, 08:47:23 am
Quote from: -Willo- on July 20, 2022, 07:33:52 am
The players they've signed are hardly going to set the world alight, is it really worth fucking yourself over long term for Kessi, Christensen and Raphinha and a mid 30's Lewandowski? What the fuck.
The final days of empire with desperate attempts to prolong the illusion.

I wonder if they could roll the clock back they'd still throw their weight around to sign Dembele and Coutinho?  I half suspect they would as they had been slighted by PSG and felt they had to reassert themselves.  A good lesson for any other clubs that try going toe-to-toe financially with clubs that have bottomless pits financing them.
Re: FC Barcelona
July 20, 2022, 10:01:37 am
Quote from: thaddeus on July 20, 2022, 08:47:23 am
The final days of empire with desperate attempts to prolong the illusion.

I wonder if they could roll the clock back they'd still throw their weight around to sign Dembele and Coutinho?  I half suspect they would as they had been slighted by PSG and felt they had to reassert themselves.  A good lesson for any other clubs that try going toe-to-toe financially with clubs that have bottomless pits financing them.
Speaking of which, just read this article - a "What if Barcelona hadn't bought any new players in the last 7 years." The short version is that they'd probably have done just as well in most seasons and better in some. Pedri's non-arrival is the only one that's missed in this hypothetical scenario. https://www.espn.co.uk/sports/insider/soccer/insider/story/_/id/34264493/reimagining-barcelona-laliga-giants-had-made-no-transfers-seven-years
Re: FC Barcelona
Yesterday at 12:17:24 pm
Another "lever" pulled

https://theathletic.com/3466667/2022/08/01/barcelona-activate-third-economic-lever/

Quote
Barcelona president Joan Laporta said on Monday that the club would activate a third economic lever by selling a percentage of their Barca Studios production house, while also admitting that it was unclear whether La Liga would agree they were now in a position to register their summer signings.
Re: FC Barcelona
Yesterday at 12:23:56 pm
They should be wound up.

Whilst they still have unpaid overdue debts to other football clubs they shouldnt be allowed to pull any levers or sign any players.

Bordeaux May cease to exist and are owed 10m still for the Malcom sale that Barca are almost 2 months late in paying (deal was structured at 10m a year over four years, payable in June of each year). They have yet to pay the final instalment). That sort of money to a lower league iconic French club whos shed most of their playing staff would be an absolute lifeline.
Re: FC Barcelona
Yesterday at 12:37:10 pm
They're going to start claiming revenue from selling players on FIFA 22 next.
Re: FC Barcelona
Yesterday at 12:38:34 pm
From afar it really is mind-boggling what they're doing, and what they're getting away with. I guess we've never seen such a big club in such peril so there aren't any real parallels, but we've seen clubs like Leicester, Southampton, Bolton, Derby etc going into administration and spend a few seasons (or more) outside the PL as a result, we've seen Leeds crippled financially and spend decades out of the top flight, and we saw what happened with a huge club in Rangers. It just baffles me that the head of La Liga (who is constantly harping on about sportswashers to his credit) just turning a blind eye. It'd be like us selling our shirt sponsorship for the next 30 years for £200 million up front so we could sign a few players. It feels like there must be some smallprint where what they've sold ends up not being particularly significant because I just find it actually unbelievable that such a big club would cripple themselves so willingly for the sake of signing Raphina, Kounde and Lewandowski
Re: FC Barcelona
Yesterday at 11:57:28 pm
Something that always fucks me off when people outpour sympathy over clubs run into the ground here is that clubs and administrators always prioritise debts to other clubs/players/agents and low cost but st johns ambulance bills get left unpaid. dread to think what Barcelona might do in such a situation, given their form. Send a bill to Save the children or something. Horrible club.
Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 12:26:39 am
Basic question for anyone who knows one way or the other:

If Barcelona can't make La Liga's FFP rules, what happens to the surplus players? Do they keep getting paid by Barcelona and not playing while Barcelona owes the selling clubs the money they agreed? Do they go back to their former clubs? Do they become free agents with any buying club on the hook for the transfer fees? Never heard of a precedent for this.
Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 12:32:42 am
The way I see it, the players would be at Barcelona, be paid by Barcelona and transfer fees would have to be paid (if they haven't already been), but just couldn't play for Barcelona in official competitions. After all, the likes of Lewandowski are already playing for them in friendlies, so the deal with Bayern must have been completed. They just couldn't register them for La Liga. Don't know what the deal is with the Spanish cup and European competitions and whether players could play there even if they're not registered with La Liga. It's a bit like when we couldn't get the deal for Carvalho done in time last January. We still could have done the deal with Fulham, so he would have been our player, but he couldn't have played for us, because we couldn't register him in time.
Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 12:41:22 am
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:32:42 am
The way I see it, the players would be at Barcelona, be paid by Barcelona and transfer fees would have to be paid (if they haven't already been), but just couldn't play for Barcelona in official competitions. After all, the likes of Lewandowski are already playing for them in friendlies, so the deal with Bayern must have been completed. They just couldn't register them for La Liga. Don't know what the deal is with the Spanish cup and European competitions and whether players could play there even if they're not registered with La Liga.

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 12:42:54 am
They have a data analytics team that is only exceeded by ours


And what do they do with it?

Jack shit.

Funny really
Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 04:19:42 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:42:54 am
They have a data analytics team that is only exceeded by ours


And what do they do with it?

Jack shit.

Funny really

It doesnt matter how good they are if the executives are dickheads. They aint the decision makers.

Makes me wonder how well Uniteds new data science/analytics team will do given their historic priority for the commercial dept.
