They would like Pedri/Gavi/Gonzalez MF for the next 10 plus years. Question is can they resign Gavi. also they need to resign Araujo



You mention some challenges in getting Gavi and Araujo to extend - I concurDe Jong stays.. I doubt he gets 400k a week extension thoughThey will clear Coutinho off the books this summer as he will got to Villa, Arsenal or Newcastleagreed on some of the loan players not getting extended.Dembele is also on his way out - Xavi has realised he does not have anybody as good and needs to qualify for CL and get as close to Real in la Liga so that is why he is playing someone that refused to accept a transfer this Jan. Xavi/barca did not select him for a few games but changed after they starting playing better with him in the teamwrt Aubemeyang - they will need to sign a decent CF/attacker as he is the best they have since SUarez moved on.I have always thought Memphis de Pay is overrated and they were unlucky with Auguero but unless they sign a real talented attacker I agree with some on here that against a top Prem/Italian or Bayern team they will struggle in CL next season.the SPotify cash is to help them sign so more talent in the summer. But not enough for Haaland or Mbappe - I do not see Messi returning as he is not the player of 3 years ago and needs far too many support players to do his defensive fetch and carry pressing work.