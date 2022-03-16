« previous next »
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9440 on: March 16, 2022, 04:23:29 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on March 16, 2022, 02:06:41 pm
There's something so grating, almost sacrilegious about corporate stadium names. So grim.

Having said that, I'm still waiting eagerly for meady's Dunkin Donuts stand at Anfield



The Dunkin Donuts Stanfield?
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9441 on: March 16, 2022, 04:39:16 pm »
Quote from: oojason on March 15, 2022, 10:29:22 pm
'Barcelona agree Spotify sponsorship deal including Camp Nou rebrand':-

Agreement with streaming giant is reportedly worth 280m
Stadium to be renamed for the first time in clubs history

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/mar/15/barcelona-agree-spotify-sponsorship-deal-including-camp-nou-rebrand

& www.fcbarcelona.com/en/club/news/2535530/fc-barcelona-and-spotify-seal-a-strategic-long-term-partnership-in-sports-and-entertainment
This isnt a great deal.

Look at us, we get £40m plus in shirt sponsorship
£20m in training kit sponsorship

Thats 60 x 4 = £240m which is at least as big as this deal

And theyve got stadium sponsorship in that as well.

So it sounds incredible,  it its not.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9442 on: March 16, 2022, 04:48:46 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on March 16, 2022, 04:39:16 pm
This isnt a great deal.

Look at us, we get £40m plus in shirt sponsorship
£20m in training kit sponsorship

Thats 60 x 4 = £240m which is at least as big as this deal

And theyve got stadium sponsorship in that as well.

So it sounds incredible,  it its not.

Plus they have a major stadium rebuild to finance (Camp Nou is a dump) and stupendous debts from horrendous mismanagement. This deal doesn't really touch the sides.

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9443 on: March 16, 2022, 04:52:01 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on March 16, 2022, 04:48:46 pm
Plus they have a major stadium rebuild to finance (Camp Nou is a dump) and stupendous debts from horrendous mismanagement. This deal doesn't really touch the sides.

It doesn't. But it does telegraph just how desperate they are.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9444 on: March 16, 2022, 05:06:54 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on March 16, 2022, 04:39:16 pm
This isnt a great deal.

Look at us, we get £40m plus in shirt sponsorship
£20m in training kit sponsorship

Thats 60 x 4 = £240m which is at least as big as this deal

And theyve got stadium sponsorship in that as well.

So it sounds incredible,  it its not.

True, 280 million for 4 years of shirt sponsorship and stadium naming rights is only 70 million (or £58.7 million) per year. That is considerably less than we are getting from Standard Chartered, Axa and Expedia, even without the stadium naming rights ...
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9445 on: March 16, 2022, 05:12:09 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on March 16, 2022, 04:52:01 pm
It doesn't. But it does telegraph just how desperate they are.

Time will come when they have to look at their ownership model to reach out for more investment as their debts will become unsustainable. No good being member owned if the members continually elect crooks and incompetents to destroy them. They've basically had one era of success predicated on a once-in-a-lifetime youth team, including arguably the best ever footballer and they still ran up monumental debt while winning the league every year and later stages of CL.

They needed ESL more than anyone.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9446 on: March 16, 2022, 05:14:58 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on March 16, 2022, 05:06:54 pm
True, 280 million for 4 years of shirt sponsorship and stadium naming rights is only 70 million (or £58.7 million) per year. That is considerably less than we are getting from Standard Chartered, Axa and Expedia, even without the stadium naming rights ...

Is it a case of sponsors knowing Barca is desperate, so get to set the price?
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9447 on: March 16, 2022, 06:39:09 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on March 16, 2022, 05:14:58 pm
Is it a case of sponsors knowing Barca is desperate, so get to set the price?

I read something not too long ago, maybe in the athletic, that stadium sponsor rights for existing stadiums are not that lucrative as sponsors know that the stadium will continue to be called what it was.  How many people are actually going to call the Camp Nou the "Spotify camp nou"?
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9448 on: March 16, 2022, 06:47:44 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on March 16, 2022, 06:39:09 pm
I read something not too long ago, maybe in the athletic, that stadium sponsor rights for existing stadiums are not that lucrative as sponsors know that the stadium will continue to be called what it was.  How many people are actually going to call the Camp Nou the "Spotify camp nou"?

To be honest, the journos and the commentators are using the sponsored name, and having something like this on a famous stadium is not a bad commercial idea ...

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9449 on: March 16, 2022, 06:57:33 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on March 16, 2022, 04:39:16 pm
This isnt a great deal.

Look at us, we get £40m plus in shirt sponsorship
£20m in training kit sponsorship

Thats 60 x 4 = £240m which is at least as big as this deal

And theyve got stadium sponsorship in that as well.

So it sounds incredible,  it its not.

It's poor value. Barcelona are just desperate for cash and selling themselves to anyone. Mes que un club.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9450 on: March 17, 2022, 06:39:20 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on March 16, 2022, 06:47:44 pm
To be honest, the journos and the commentators are using the sponsored name, and having something like this on a famous stadium is not a bad commercial idea ...

Yeah, the journalists and commentators will use the new name but that's it.  No fans will use the new name. 
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9451 on: March 21, 2022, 08:25:28 am »
So Xavi seems to be doing pretty well so far despite the screams of how unqualified he was
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9452 on: March 21, 2022, 08:31:48 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on March 16, 2022, 06:39:09 pm
I read something not too long ago, maybe in the athletic, that stadium sponsor rights for existing stadiums are not that lucrative as sponsors know that the stadium will continue to be called what it was.  How many people are actually going to call the Camp Nou the "Spotify camp nou"?

Only works for the sponsor if its a new stadium (like the Emirates). Always surprised me that Spurs weren't able to secure anything, but they've done the right thing by just calling it the "Tottenham Hotspur Stadium" as that is something unlikely to stick if they were to rename it later down the line.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9453 on: March 21, 2022, 09:15:47 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on March 21, 2022, 08:25:28 am
So Xavi seems to be doing pretty well so far despite the screams of how unqualified he was

They're going well at the moment but they're joint 3rd in the weakest La Liga in a long time and got knocked out the cup early and CL group.

Aubemeyang is on one of his mad goal runs and they've got some good young players.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9454 on: March 21, 2022, 09:17:09 am »
Quote from: Fromola on March 21, 2022, 09:15:47 am
They're going well at the moment but they're joint 3rd in the weakest La Liga in a long time and got knocked out the cup early and CL group.

But that was before Xavi took over.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9455 on: March 21, 2022, 09:17:52 am »
Quote from: Fromola on March 21, 2022, 09:15:47 am
They're going well at the moment but they're joint 3rd in the weakest La Liga in a long time and got knocked out the cup early and CL group.

Aubemeyang is on one of his mad goal runs and they've got some good young players.

Dont think he can really get criticised for their league position and things that happened before he arrived :lmao
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9456 on: March 21, 2022, 09:43:28 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on March 21, 2022, 09:17:09 am
But that was before Xavi took over.

He was in charge for the last CL group games and when they went out the cup to Bilbao. If they'd have beat Benfica at home they'd have gone through in CL but drew 0-0 in penultimate game. Would have gone through with a result at Bayern but you  wouldn't have expected them to get anything.

In La Liga got 37 points from 16 games which is a good return. Some very impressive results in recent weeks.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9457 on: March 21, 2022, 11:08:41 am »
Since Xavi was appointed, they are ahead of RM in expected points, while having played one fewer game. Plus, they look like themselves stylistically, again.

Villareal are third, which surprised me. But also shows their win vs Juve wasnt much of a shock
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9458 on: March 21, 2022, 11:13:07 am »
Quote from: b_joseph on March 21, 2022, 11:08:41 am
Since Xavi was appointed, they are ahead of RM in expected points, while having played one fewer game. Plus, they look like themselves stylistically, again.

Villareal are third, which surprised me. But also shows their win vs Juve wasnt much of a shock
Their ambition is great in such a tough period but I won't praise them too much before some on here call me MonsxXavi lol.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9459 on: March 21, 2022, 11:22:18 am »
Quote from: b_joseph on March 21, 2022, 11:08:41 am
Since Xavi was appointed, they are ahead of RM in expected points, while having played one fewer game. Plus, they look like themselves stylistically, again.

Villareal are third, which surprised me. But also shows their win vs Juve wasnt much of a shock

Honestly think they will win La Liga next year. Probably need to cut costs again but still some big earners they could lose without losing too much on the pitch. De Jong is a big candidate for the dump.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9460 on: March 21, 2022, 11:56:14 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on March 21, 2022, 11:22:18 am
Honestly think they will win La Liga next year. Probably need to cut costs again but still some big earners they could lose without losing too much on the pitch. De Jong is a big candidate for the dump.

I think he will stay. He need refinement for the style, Xavi is working on it and he has too much quality to go. They have a few players coming in on free's, Klassie and probably Mazraoui which on paper will help. Traore and Luke De Jong are loan so they will be gone. The big question is over Dembele, it is starting to look like he will stay, that will affect to money they have to spend. Saying all that money will start to come right, and they are still a huge draw.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9461 on: March 21, 2022, 12:04:42 pm »
Quote from: newrosswaterford on March 21, 2022, 11:56:14 am
I think he will stay. He need refinement for the style, Xavi is working on it and he has too much quality to go. They have a few players coming in on free's, Klassie and probably Mazraoui which on paper will help. Traore and Luke De Jong are loan so they will be gone. The big question is over Dembele, it is starting to look like he will stay, that will affect to money they have to spend. Saying all that money will start to come right, and they are still a huge draw.

I think the decisions will be quality against money and De Jong will probably fail that. His rumoured salary is astronomical for a team that has Pedri and Gavi to go to war with and Kessie coming in.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9462 on: March 21, 2022, 12:06:25 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on March 21, 2022, 12:04:42 pm
I think the decisions will be quality against money and De Jong will probably fail that. His rumoured salary is astronomical for a team that has Pedri and Gavi to go to war with and Kessie coming in.
Possibly so. I don't think it will happen though. Depends on how they see Nico developing. Sergi Roberto is gone this summer also, certainly his huge wages won't be renewed. If he stays it will with reduced wages.

I can see Messi returning, probably with massively reduced wages. Psg might sell him extremely cheap just to move him on, he seems to have no interest there. Fati back.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9463 on: March 21, 2022, 12:08:38 pm »
Quote from: newrosswaterford on March 21, 2022, 12:06:25 pm
Possibly so. I don't think it will happen though.

Time will tell. Feels like a Juventus signing.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9464 on: March 21, 2022, 12:19:26 pm »
Have to also say that Pedri is a fucking star. He was unreal at times yesterday, unflappable. He is like Modric at 30. @ 20. Torres is a menace, was really surprised City let him go.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9465 on: March 21, 2022, 12:20:30 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on March 21, 2022, 12:08:38 pm
Time will tell. Feels like a Juventus signing.
Ten Hag signing more like. 
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9466 on: March 21, 2022, 12:24:42 pm »
Quote from: newrosswaterford on March 21, 2022, 12:19:26 pm
Have to also say that Pedri is a fucking star. He was unreal at times yesterday, unflappable. He is like Modric at 30. @ 20. Torres is a menace, was really surprised City let him go.

Aside from the usual suspects he's hands down the best young player in the world as things stand (that's if Mbappe etc even qualify now). Sensational player. His goal against Galatasaray the other night... They have their Iniesta replacement.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9467 on: March 21, 2022, 12:26:37 pm »
Can't fault the job he's doing.....but can see them getting back in the CL, playing someone good (us, City or Bayern) next season and getting absolutely obliterated and crushing their fragile confidence.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9468 on: March 21, 2022, 12:35:12 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on March 21, 2022, 11:22:18 am
Honestly think they will win La Liga next year. Probably need to cut costs again but still some big earners they could lose without losing too much on the pitch. De Jong is a big candidate for the dump.

Messi back would be a backward step though. You can see Xavi getting them back on track at least but they're still carrying old legs.

They've got some quality youngsters, a lot of over 30s and little in between.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9469 on: March 21, 2022, 12:39:37 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on March 21, 2022, 11:22:18 am
Honestly think they will win La Liga next year. Probably need to cut costs again but still some big earners they could lose without losing too much on the pitch. De Jong is a big candidate for the dump.

Frankie De Jong?  No way are they going to sell him now that he's playing up to his potential again. 
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9470 on: March 21, 2022, 12:40:52 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on March 21, 2022, 12:39:37 pm
Frankie De Jong?  No way are they going to sell him now that he's playing up to his potential again.

Yes, him. They're going to have some harsh cost cutting to do again and paying about 400k a week for a midfielder when you've 2 of the finest young ones in the world isn't good business sense. It's not on him as a player, rather tough decisions need to be made and he's expendable for want of a better word.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9471 on: March 21, 2022, 12:44:45 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on March 21, 2022, 12:40:52 pm
Yes, him. They're going to have some harsh cost cutting to do again and paying about 400k a week for a midfielder when you've 2 of the finest young ones in the world isn't good business sense. It's not on him as a player, rather tough decisions need to be made and he's expendable for want of a better word.

I just don't see a world where they sell De Jong and he agrees to leave.  He said just the other day how he had no intention of playing anywhere but at Barca.  Even still, you can't go an entire season with only Busquets, Pedri, and Gavi as the main midfielders.  They need a minimum of 6 players in those positions.  Their wage limits will ease a little allowing them a little more breathing room next year as, at a minimum, Sergi Roberto will be gone so his big salary comes off the books.   
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9472 on: March 21, 2022, 01:15:42 pm »
Can't see Frenkie De Jong going unless it's for a massive fee, he's the long-term replacement for Busquets. Demebele on the other hand should be out the door at the first opportunity.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9473 on: March 21, 2022, 01:49:06 pm »
Auba scoring for fun just another reminder that La Liga isnt in a very good spot right now. Barca are back as far as being competitive in the league but not sure it means much more than that.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9474 on: March 22, 2022, 02:06:18 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on March 21, 2022, 01:15:42 pm
Can't see Frenkie De Jong going unless it's for a massive fee, he's the long-term replacement for Busquets. Demebele on the other hand should be out the door at the first opportunity.
They would like Pedri/Gavi/Gonzalez MF for the next 10 plus years. Question is can they resign Gavi. also they need to resign Araujo
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9475 on: March 22, 2022, 12:29:33 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on March 22, 2022, 02:06:18 am
They would like Pedri/Gavi/Gonzalez MF for the next 10 plus years. Question is can they resign Gavi. also they need to resign Araujo


You mention some challenges in getting  Gavi and Araujo to extend - I concur
De Jong stays.. I doubt he gets 400k a week extension though
They will clear Coutinho off the books this summer as he will got to Villa, Arsenal or Newcastle

agreed on some of the loan players not getting extended.
Dembele is also on his way out - Xavi has realised he does not have anybody as good and needs to qualify for CL and get as close to Real in la Liga so that is why he is playing someone that refused to accept a transfer this Jan. Xavi/barca did not select him for a few games but changed after they starting playing better with him in the team

wrt Aubemeyang - they will need to sign a decent CF/attacker as he is the best they have since SUarez moved on.
I have always thought Memphis de Pay is overrated  and they were unlucky with Auguero but unless they sign a real talented attacker I agree with some on here that against a top Prem/Italian or Bayern team they will struggle in CL next season.

the SPotify cash is to help them sign so more talent in the summer. But not enough for Haaland or Mbappe   - I do not see Messi returning as he is not the player of 3 years ago and needs far too many support players to do his defensive fetch and carry pressing work.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9476 on: Today at 10:11:43 am »
How's Adama Traore doing? I assume he's starting every game and scoring like thousands of goals
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9477 on: Today at 10:14:26 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 10:11:43 am
How's Adama Traore doing? I assume he's starting every game and scoring like thousands of goals
Two assists

https://www.whoscored.com/Players/140088/MatchStatistics/Adama-Traor%C3%A9
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9478 on: Today at 10:20:36 am »
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9479 on: Today at 10:57:51 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on March 16, 2022, 06:47:44 pm
To be honest, the journos and the commentators are using the sponsored name, and having something like this on a famous stadium is not a bad commercial idea ...


What stadium is that?
