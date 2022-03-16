« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 232 233 234 235 236 [237]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Barcelona  (Read 728776 times)

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,357
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9440 on: March 16, 2022, 04:23:29 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on March 16, 2022, 02:06:41 pm
There's something so grating, almost sacrilegious about corporate stadium names. So grim.

Having said that, I'm still waiting eagerly for meady's Dunkin Donuts stand at Anfield



The Dunkin Donuts Stanfield?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,296
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9441 on: March 16, 2022, 04:39:16 pm »
Quote from: oojason on March 15, 2022, 10:29:22 pm
'Barcelona agree Spotify sponsorship deal including Camp Nou rebrand':-

Agreement with streaming giant is reportedly worth 280m
Stadium to be renamed for the first time in clubs history

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/mar/15/barcelona-agree-spotify-sponsorship-deal-including-camp-nou-rebrand

& www.fcbarcelona.com/en/club/news/2535530/fc-barcelona-and-spotify-seal-a-strategic-long-term-partnership-in-sports-and-entertainment
This isnt a great deal.

Look at us, we get £40m plus in shirt sponsorship
£20m in training kit sponsorship

Thats 60 x 4 = £240m which is at least as big as this deal

And theyve got stadium sponsorship in that as well.

So it sounds incredible,  it its not.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,475
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9442 on: March 16, 2022, 04:48:46 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on March 16, 2022, 04:39:16 pm
This isnt a great deal.

Look at us, we get £40m plus in shirt sponsorship
£20m in training kit sponsorship

Thats 60 x 4 = £240m which is at least as big as this deal

And theyve got stadium sponsorship in that as well.

So it sounds incredible,  it its not.

Plus they have a major stadium rebuild to finance (Camp Nou is a dump) and stupendous debts from horrendous mismanagement. This deal doesn't really touch the sides.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,146
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9443 on: March 16, 2022, 04:52:01 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on March 16, 2022, 04:48:46 pm
Plus they have a major stadium rebuild to finance (Camp Nou is a dump) and stupendous debts from horrendous mismanagement. This deal doesn't really touch the sides.

It doesn't. But it does telegraph just how desperate they are.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,919
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9444 on: March 16, 2022, 05:06:54 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on March 16, 2022, 04:39:16 pm
This isnt a great deal.

Look at us, we get £40m plus in shirt sponsorship
£20m in training kit sponsorship

Thats 60 x 4 = £240m which is at least as big as this deal

And theyve got stadium sponsorship in that as well.

So it sounds incredible,  it its not.

True, 280 million for 4 years of shirt sponsorship and stadium naming rights is only 70 million (or £58.7 million) per year. That is considerably less than we are getting from Standard Chartered, Axa and Expedia, even without the stadium naming rights ...
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,475
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9445 on: March 16, 2022, 05:12:09 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on March 16, 2022, 04:52:01 pm
It doesn't. But it does telegraph just how desperate they are.

Time will come when they have to look at their ownership model to reach out for more investment as their debts will become unsustainable. No good being member owned if the members continually elect crooks and incompetents to destroy them. They've basically had one era of success predicated on a once-in-a-lifetime youth team, including arguably the best ever footballer and they still ran up monumental debt while winning the league every year and later stages of CL.

They needed ESL more than anyone.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,146
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9446 on: March 16, 2022, 05:14:58 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on March 16, 2022, 05:06:54 pm
True, 280 million for 4 years of shirt sponsorship and stadium naming rights is only 70 million (or £58.7 million) per year. That is considerably less than we are getting from Standard Chartered, Axa and Expedia, even without the stadium naming rights ...

Is it a case of sponsors knowing Barca is desperate, so get to set the price?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,673
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9447 on: March 16, 2022, 06:39:09 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on March 16, 2022, 05:14:58 pm
Is it a case of sponsors knowing Barca is desperate, so get to set the price?

I read something not too long ago, maybe in the athletic, that stadium sponsor rights for existing stadiums are not that lucrative as sponsors know that the stadium will continue to be called what it was.  How many people are actually going to call the Camp Nou the "Spotify camp nou"?
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,919
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9448 on: March 16, 2022, 06:47:44 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on March 16, 2022, 06:39:09 pm
I read something not too long ago, maybe in the athletic, that stadium sponsor rights for existing stadiums are not that lucrative as sponsors know that the stadium will continue to be called what it was.  How many people are actually going to call the Camp Nou the "Spotify camp nou"?

To be honest, the journos and the commentators are using the sponsored name, and having something like this on a famous stadium is not a bad commercial idea ...

Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,669
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9449 on: March 16, 2022, 06:57:33 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on March 16, 2022, 04:39:16 pm
This isnt a great deal.

Look at us, we get £40m plus in shirt sponsorship
£20m in training kit sponsorship

Thats 60 x 4 = £240m which is at least as big as this deal

And theyve got stadium sponsorship in that as well.

So it sounds incredible,  it its not.

It's poor value. Barcelona are just desperate for cash and selling themselves to anyone. Mes que un club.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,673
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9450 on: March 17, 2022, 06:39:20 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on March 16, 2022, 06:47:44 pm
To be honest, the journos and the commentators are using the sponsored name, and having something like this on a famous stadium is not a bad commercial idea ...

Yeah, the journalists and commentators will use the new name but that's it.  No fans will use the new name. 
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,912
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9451 on: Today at 08:25:28 am »
So Xavi seems to be doing pretty well so far despite the screams of how unqualified he was
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,065
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9452 on: Today at 08:31:48 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on March 16, 2022, 06:39:09 pm
I read something not too long ago, maybe in the athletic, that stadium sponsor rights for existing stadiums are not that lucrative as sponsors know that the stadium will continue to be called what it was.  How many people are actually going to call the Camp Nou the "Spotify camp nou"?

Only works for the sponsor if its a new stadium (like the Emirates). Always surprised me that Spurs weren't able to secure anything, but they've done the right thing by just calling it the "Tottenham Hotspur Stadium" as that is something unlikely to stick if they were to rename it later down the line.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,475
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9453 on: Today at 09:15:47 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:25:28 am
So Xavi seems to be doing pretty well so far despite the screams of how unqualified he was

They're going well at the moment but they're joint 3rd in the weakest La Liga in a long time and got knocked out the cup early and CL group.

Aubemeyang is on one of his mad goal runs and they've got some good young players.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,042
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9454 on: Today at 09:17:09 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:15:47 am
They're going well at the moment but they're joint 3rd in the weakest La Liga in a long time and got knocked out the cup early and CL group.

But that was before Xavi took over.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,912
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9455 on: Today at 09:17:52 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:15:47 am
They're going well at the moment but they're joint 3rd in the weakest La Liga in a long time and got knocked out the cup early and CL group.

Aubemeyang is on one of his mad goal runs and they've got some good young players.

Dont think he can really get criticised for their league position and things that happened before he arrived :lmao
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 232 233 234 235 236 [237]   Go Up
« previous next »
 