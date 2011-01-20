« previous next »
Offline tubby

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9320 on: January 27, 2022, 04:48:18 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on January 27, 2022, 02:06:21 pm
He's certainly a better option than Trincao, not least because he'd have theoretically been trained in the 'Barca way' while playing in their youth system.

He hides it well.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9321 on: January 27, 2022, 04:50:22 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on January 27, 2022, 02:06:21 pm
I get why they want Traore, Barcelona have a huge issue with a lack of both pace and physicality and he could potentially be a lethal option from the bench. He's certainly a better option than Trincao, not least because he'd have theoretically been trained in the 'Barca way' while playing in their youth system.
He's seen primarily as a winger but he can also be played as a wingback.
Offline Elzar

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9322 on: January 27, 2022, 05:13:03 pm »
Quote from: tubby on January 27, 2022, 04:48:18 pm
He hides it well.

Does he?

A lot of hype, but lets you down when you watch. Likes to look like a giant, but operates nowhere near that level, tends to waste resources (ie the ball) when available.

I'd say he is a human version of the club.
Offline west_london_red

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9323 on: January 27, 2022, 05:19:07 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on January 27, 2022, 05:13:03 pm
Does he?

A lot of hype, but lets you down when you watch. Likes to look like a giant, but operates nowhere near that level, tends to waste resources (ie the ball) when available.

I'd say he is a human version of the club.

Yeah, more hype then output from what I have seen of him but I do think Klopp could have done what hes managed to do with Mo and Mane and turn that potential into more end product. Nor sure that will happen at Barca.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9324 on: January 27, 2022, 05:25:26 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on January 27, 2022, 05:19:07 pm
Yeah, more hype then output from what I have seen of him but I do think Klopp could have done what hes managed to do with Mo and Mane and turn that potential into more end product. Nor sure that will happen at Barca.
If he had a consistent end product and made better decisions, he'd be unplayable.
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9325 on: January 27, 2022, 05:55:48 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on January 27, 2022, 05:19:07 pm
Yeah, more hype then output from what I have seen of him but I do think Klopp could have done what hes managed to do with Mo and Mane and turn that potential into more end product. Nor sure that will happen at Barca.
Traore has never had any end product though. Mane had 123 goals+assists in 186 games before joining us, Salah had 132 goals+assists in 251 games. Traore has 81 goals+assists (only 23 goals) in 316 games. 

Im not sure you can take someone who, essentially just runs very fast with a football, and turn them into a prolific forward.

Absolutely bizarre signing by Barca. 
Offline PoetryInMotion

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9326 on: January 27, 2022, 06:09:39 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on January 27, 2022, 05:13:03 pm
Does he?

A lot of hype, but lets you down when you watch. Likes to look like a giant, but operates nowhere near that level, tends to waste resources (ie the ball) when available.

I'd say he is a human version of the club.

Nobody is hyping Barcelona anymore, mate.
Online newterp

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9327 on: January 27, 2022, 06:14:48 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on January 27, 2022, 04:46:27 pm
It's a done deal. Adama took a paycut to facilitate the loan. Option to buy for 20m but flexible because they may choose to trade Trincão instead.

Morata's agent in Madrid to discuss his future.

https://www.mundodeportivo.com/futbol/fc-barcelona/20220127/1001742714/barca-avanza-adama-traore.html
https://www.sport.es/es/noticias/barca/adama-fichar-barca-solucionar-caso-13156880
https://www.sport.es/es/noticias/barca/agente-morata-wanda-desbloquear-llegada-mercado-fc-barcelona-barca-juventus-atletico-13157898


hahaha - Traore. awesome news. For the other teams.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9328 on: January 27, 2022, 09:36:01 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on January 27, 2022, 05:55:48 pm
Traore has never had any end product though. Mane had 123 goals+assists in 186 games before joining us, Salah had 132 goals+assists in 251 games. Traore has 81 goals+assists (only 23 goals) in 316 games. 

Im not sure you can take someone who, essentially just runs very fast with a football, and turn them into a prolific forward.

Absolutely bizarre signing by Barca. 
We helped them set up their data analytics team.  They are probably the only one in football that gets close to ours.


And they literally never listen to them


Traore is absolutely shit.
Offline Red Berry

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9329 on: January 27, 2022, 09:59:42 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on January 27, 2022, 05:55:48 pm
Traore has never had any end product though. Mane had 123 goals+assists in 186 games before joining us, Salah had 132 goals+assists in 251 games. Traore has 81 goals+assists (only 23 goals) in 316 games. 

Im not sure you can take someone who, essentially just runs very fast with a football, and turn them into a prolific forward.

Absolutely bizarre signing by Barca.

Well, he's probably still better than Duncan Ferguson. ;)
Offline kloppismydad

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9330 on: Yesterday at 07:57:12 am »
Traore with his size would bully defenders in La Liga.
Offline thaddeus

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9331 on: Yesterday at 08:39:28 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 27, 2022, 09:36:01 pm
We helped them set up their data analytics team.  They are probably the only one in football that gets close to ours.


And they literally never listen to them


Traore is absolutely shit.
Even ignoring the data analytics team I would think that him nearly joining Spurs as a wing-back might have been a red flag.  Victor Moses with bigger muscles.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9332 on: Yesterday at 11:48:37 am »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Yesterday at 07:57:12 am
Traore with his size would bully defenders in La Liga.

He can bully all the defenders he wants but if he continues to make awful decisions with the ball it's not going to matter one bit.  Very confusing signing.
Offline Sangria

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9333 on: Yesterday at 12:01:20 pm »
Does anyone know who that Australian rugby player is who's being linked with Barca?
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9334 on: Yesterday at 12:09:13 pm »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Yesterday at 07:57:12 am
Traore with his size would bully defenders in La Liga.
When has he ever bullied defenders though?

He's got one key attribute which is running fast with the ball. At Wolves opposition teams would give a bit of space to run into and his end product was still shit. Not sure how much space he'll get to run into at Barcelona against teams who defend deeeper. 
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9335 on: Yesterday at 09:20:22 pm »
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9336 on: Yesterday at 09:22:37 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 12:09:13 pm
When has he ever bullied defenders though?

He's got one key attribute which is running fast with the ball. At Wolves opposition teams would give a bit of space to run into and his end product was still shit. Not sure how much space he'll get to run into at Barcelona against teams who defend deeeper.

All the time? Which is what has always made him such an intriguing prospect and simultaneously a massively frustrating one, because things tend to fall apart for him around the penalty box.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9337 on: Yesterday at 09:30:53 pm »
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9338 on: Yesterday at 09:34:23 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 09:22:37 pm
All the time? Which is what has always made him such an intriguing prospect and simultaneously a massively frustrating one, because things tend to fall apart for him around the penalty box.
Traores MO is to knock the ball 20-yards past the full-back and run after it. He lubes himself up like a Roman gladiator before a game to prevent himself getting into physical grapples.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9339 on: Yesterday at 10:02:01 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 09:22:37 pm
All the time? Which is what has always made him such an intriguing prospect and simultaneously a massively frustrating one, because things tend to fall apart for him around the penalty box.

I'll try to find the article but basically being good at dribbling had almost no correlation to a teams success. Passing the ball moves it faster than anybody can run is really the bottom line. It looks great and is exciting but at the end of the day means very little.
Offline mallin9

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9340 on: Today at 12:31:30 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 09:22:37 pm
All the time? Which is what has always made him such an intriguing prospect and simultaneously a massively frustrating one, because things tend to fall apart for him around the penalty box.

When I think of a player bullying defenders I think of Suarez, Drogba, Mo or Sadio now.  Balance, power, close control.  Traore wins every shoulder to shoulder, so I do half agree with your opener.  What Traore does though, his game and the way he plays- it's not the same as bullying.  Mostly because he's already run past the guy who people with mortal physiques would still be stuck wrasslin with.

As others have pointed out he hasn't done much to date once he's gotten past the defense but that's not germane to whether he bullies players.  Which tbf I think is one of the highest compliments, like when poster in another thread compared to Luis Diaz to, in part, Yossi Benayoun and I got very hyped indeed.  In his pomp imagine defending Benayoun in close spaces.  This the Barcelona thread/
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9341 on: Today at 01:35:26 am »
Barcelona haven't learned their lesson at all.
Online afc turkish

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9342 on: Today at 02:55:36 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:35:26 am
Barcelona haven't learned their lesson at all.

If at first you don't succeed, Traore, Traore again...
Online a little break

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9343 on: Today at 03:10:29 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:35:26 am
Barcelona haven't learned their lesson at all.

Well in fairness, they just loan average (or below average) players now instead of paying over 100 million for them. Some sort of progress.

I'm safe in the knowledge that we milked them for a heap of money, bought Virgil and Ali with the money then broke them completely as a club at Anfield in 2019. Best of luck, ye tap-up merchants.
