« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 225 226 227 228 229 [230]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Barcelona  (Read 700966 times)

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,068
  • 11,053ft up
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9160 on: Today at 05:47:14 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:42:47 pm
Neither FFP nor La Liga's financial regulations control debts. FFP deals with income while La Liga deals with wages.

Your just wrong.  How do you think La Liga comes up with their wage restrictions?  It's revenue vs. debt and then based on that they say what you can spend on wages.  Otherwise why do they have the 4:1 rule where only $1 of every $4 saved can go to new wages?  It's because the other $3 is supposed to go to debt.  They can only use 25% of the Coutinho salary saving towards registering Torres and there is some speculation that they still won't be able to register him without further outgoings as that's not enough.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,463
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9161 on: Today at 05:55:39 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 05:08:57 pm
And Barca have too big a wage bill to register players.
True. That's why they are trying to get rid of expensive flops.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,463
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9162 on: Today at 05:59:58 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:47:14 pm
Your just wrong.  How do you think La Liga comes up with their wage restrictions?  It's revenue vs. debt and then based on that they say what you can spend on wages.  Otherwise why do they have the 4:1 rule where only $1 of every $4 saved can go to new wages?  It's because the other $3 is supposed to go to debt.  They can only use 25% of the Coutinho salary saving towards registering Torres and there is some speculation that they still won't be able to register him without further outgoings as that's not enough.
"The league president, Javier Tebas, introduced a 70% rule, where a clubs wage bill should not be more than 70% of their entire income."

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.footballtransfers.com/en/transfer-news/es-la-liga/2021/09/la-liga-salary-limit-cap-every-club-revealed-barcelona-forced-slash-costs/amp
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,743
  • YNWA
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9163 on: Today at 06:02:55 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:59:58 pm
"The league president, Javier Tebas, introduced a 70% rule, where a clubs wage bill should not be more than 70% of their entire income."

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.footballtransfers.com/en/transfer-news/es-la-liga/2021/09/la-liga-salary-limit-cap-every-club-revealed-barcelona-forced-slash-costs/amp


Hahaha, you sly fuck! The very next para after what you quote above says...

"But there are also underlying rules in place in terms of a clubs total debt which feeds into the number applied to a clubs salary limit which is why two clubs - Barcelona and Valencia - who have continued to spend despite amassing significant losses have been so adversely affected here."
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,474
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9164 on: Today at 06:03:36 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:47:14 pm
Your just wrong.  How do you think La Liga comes up with their wage restrictions?  It's revenue vs. debt and then based on that they say what you can spend on wages.  Otherwise why do they have the 4:1 rule where only $1 of every $4 saved can go to new wages?  It's because the other $3 is supposed to go to debt.  They can only use 25% of the Coutinho salary saving towards registering Torres and there is some speculation that they still won't be able to register him without further outgoings as that's not enough.

Pretty sure I read on the Athletic that 4:1 rule is only in effect when clubs are above the wage restriction.  Even though Barcelona are restricted in their wages this year I think they are still spending over 400m in wages which is well over their limit. 
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,068
  • 11,053ft up
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9165 on: Today at 06:18:33 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 06:02:55 pm
Hahaha, you sly fuck! The very next para after what you quote above says...

"But there are also underlying rules in place in terms of a clubs total debt which feeds into the number applied to a clubs salary limit which is why two clubs - Barcelona and Valencia - who have continued to spend despite amassing significant losses have been so adversely affected here."

LOL, total joker.

Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 06:03:36 pm
Pretty sure I read on the Athletic that 4:1 rule is only in effect when clubs are above the wage restriction.  Even though Barcelona are restricted in their wages this year I think they are still spending over 400m in wages which is well over their limit. 

They are clearly still over their wage restriction otherwise Torres would already be registered.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,463
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9166 on: Today at 06:21:44 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 06:02:55 pm
Hahaha, you sly fuck! The very next para after what you quote above says...

"But there are also underlying rules in place in terms of a clubs total debt which feeds into the number applied to a clubs salary limit which is why two clubs - Barcelona and Valencia - who have continued to spend despite amassing significant losses have been so adversely affected here."
LOL.

The likes of Agüero, Griezmann, Messi and Coutinho are no longer on their books and they are looking at getting Umtiti off too. Remember that they sold Griezmann for 50m without having enough time to spend it.

Shouldn't that be enough for Ferran Torres?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 225 226 227 228 229 [230]   Go Up
« previous next »
 