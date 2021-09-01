Neither FFP nor La Liga's financial regulations control debts. FFP deals with income while La Liga deals with wages.



Your just wrong. How do you think La Liga comes up with their wage restrictions? It's revenue vs. debt and then based on that they say what you can spend on wages. Otherwise why do they have the 4:1 rule where only $1 of every $4 saved can go to new wages? It's because the other $3 is supposed to go to debt. They can only use 25% of the Coutinho salary saving towards registering Torres and there is some speculation that they still won't be able to register him without further outgoings as that's not enough.