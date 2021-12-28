« previous next »
Looks like this one is getting closer. Coutinho to Arsenal. No idea what hes done since Liverpool. I think I watched him a couple of time for Bayern in CL. Has he been injured.

Thats how far hes fallen.  Almost feel sorry for him.
Part of me would like to see Coutinho resurrect his career. At another English club. Not so much.
Looks like this one is getting closer. Coutinho to Arsenal. No idea what hes done since Liverpool. I think I watched him a couple of time for Bayern in CL. Has he been injured.

I don't think he has anything left to give in a decent league now, not the prem or La Liga certainly. It's strange, because he was a part of that Bayern team who won the treble under Flick (Ok, the Champions League wasn't the same as winning it in a normal year in empty stadiums with changed rules) but after that I thought maybe he could revive his career but it just hasn't happened, in fact I don't think he's played much football for Barca since. He's 30 in the summer too, so entering the arse end of his career in the worst way, has had a couple of injuries too, just hope his back is alright at this stage.

He was genuinely quality in those last 18 months at Liverpool, but he left four years ago now and has never looked anywhere near the same. I think he should go to Brazil personally because I can't see him ever playing at a good enough level again in Europe.
Looks like this one is getting closer. Coutinho to Arsenal. No idea what hes done since Liverpool. I think I watched him a couple of time for Bayern in CL. Has he been injured.
It will be a loan deal, which is sensible for us. A bit of experience for the rest of the season and if he does well, he was an incredible talent once.

Probably a good signing for Arsenal but don't expect him to come in and be the Coutinho that was at Liverpool.  I don't watch Arsenal enough but Coutinho really needs the side set up to get the best out of him. Otherwise, he will be an above average player on massive, massive wages. 
Whats his best position , left winger attacker or number 10?
I don't think he has anything left to give in a decent league now, not the prem or La Liga certainly. It's strange, because he was a part of that Bayern team who won the treble under Flick (Ok, the Champions League wasn't the same as winning it in a normal year in empty stadiums with changed rules) but after that I thought maybe he could revive his career but it just hasn't happened, in fact I don't think he's played much football for Barca since. He's 30 in the summer too, so entering the arse end of his career in the worst way, has had a couple of injuries too, just hope his back is alright at this stage.

He was genuinely quality in those last 18 months at Liverpool, but he left four years ago now and has never looked anywhere near the same. I think he should go to Brazil personally because I can't see him ever playing at a good enough level again in Europe.
Whats his best position , left winger attacker or number 10?

He was best at Liverpool playing off the left of the front 3. 
Why was Cavani running himself ragged for United today? I thought he was done to Barca?
He was genuinely quality in those last 18 months at Liverpool, but he left four years ago now and has never looked anywhere near the same. I think he should go to Brazil personally because I can't see him ever playing at a good enough level again in Europe.

He was absolutely mint. One of the biggest drop-offs I can remember. A cautionary tale against joining circus clubs. If it goes well, it can go very well. If it goes bad it can laterally be the end of your elite career. He should have left years ago really. Similar to Bale in that he's wasted prime years and he'll regret it.

A bit torn really as he seemed like a decent chap and it's a shame to see such talent to go to waste, but the "bad back" shit left a sour taste. Still we got our money and the rest is history.
Basically they got a payday loan and went and blew it all on a crocked ManC cast-off.  They're complete transfer addicts is all you can figure.  Stole this off Twitter as it was pretty funny:

I don't think he has anything left to give in a decent league now, not the prem or La Liga certainly. It's strange, because he was a part of that Bayern team who won the treble under Flick (Ok, the Champions League wasn't the same as winning it in a normal year in empty stadiums with changed rules) but after that I thought maybe he could revive his career but it just hasn't happened, in fact I don't think he's played much football for Barca since. He's 30 in the summer too, so entering the arse end of his career in the worst way, has had a couple of injuries too, just hope his back is alright at this stage.

He was genuinely quality in those last 18 months at Liverpool, but he left four years ago now and has never looked anywhere near the same. I think he should go to Brazil personally because I can't see him ever playing at a good enough level again in Europe.

He just needs the right fit. Barca was a terrible one and he's been a real scapegoat. In 17/18 he signed halfway through the season and scored 10 goals in 22 games from midfield, that's a big impact. He played 54 games in 18/19 in a title winning side (11 goals) and was doing well enough although not spectacular as the team was built around Messi.  Then Anfield came in the semi and he took a big hit for that.

Went to Bayern in 19/20 and did well enough. 11 goals in 38 games in a treble winning side. Then back at broken Barcelona last season and it never happened for him and he wasn't playing much.

I don't think it's necessarily a James Rodriguez situation where he's not up to it anymore (same age, similar situation, he even spent time at Bayern) but he needs the right move.

Suarez and Griezmann were also hopeless in that Barca side but been revitalised at Atleti (Suarez won them the league last year). Coutinho couldn't exactly go there as Simeone kills those type of creative players with his tactics. Going back to Inter or someone else in Serie A might be the right move for him to get his level back but an Italian side won't be able to take on his wages.
Couhtino was always a confidence player and a lot like Firmino in that he would frequently try things that didn't always come off , so if you get a run of a few games where nothing you try comes off then suddenly you look like crap and the questions start. Klopp always knew how to get an arm around and deflect the criticism and back the player and the next thing you knew some amazing impossible thing would come off and Phil was back winning us games.

goes to barca with the team revolved around feeding messi and that crowd of impatient know everything's in the stands and the revolving door of mediocre managers needing perfection to save their own jobs, just screwed. First time he got just a bit off the boil, it just never got back.

and Klopp told him what was going to happen before he left and so did I for that matter, but i guess he didn't read RAWK at the time. Liverpool was a great fit for couhtino he was nuts to go.
How the hell did their creditors sign off on the Torres move? They really can't afford such adventures, especially considering they got knocked out of the Champions League group stages and are by no means guaranteed to even be in the tournament next year. It's like a gambling addiction they have.

They might be salvaged by Atlético randomly collapsing this season to still save a top four but it's still embarrassing that they're allowed to continue spending when they ought to be banned from that.
How the hell did their creditors sign off on the Torres move? They really can't afford such adventures, especially considering they got knocked out of the Champions League group stages and are by no means guaranteed to even be in the tournament next year. It's like a gambling addiction they have.

They might be salvaged by Atlético randomly collapsing this season to still save a top four but it's still embarrassing that they're allowed to continue spending when they ought to be banned from that.
Because they borrowed 500m to refinance their debt
Because they borrowed 500m to refinance their debt

Wasn't the major problem for them that a lot of the debt was short term debt?  Once they get that all refinanced they'll have more flexibility to make signings. 

Wasn't the major problem for them that a lot of the debt was short term debt?  Once they get that all refinanced they'll have more flexibility to make signings. 


Their problem is huge debt.  Theyve just spread it over a longer period
Joan Laporta Aug 2021: Barca has 1.35bn debt
Joan Laporta Oct 2021: We wanted Messi to play for free
Joan Laporta Jan 2022: 'Everybody in the world should get ready, as we are back as big players in the market. Barca are back."

OK then, we can agree to sell them Origi for 100m. He buried them in the past and it's not quite the Coutinho price tag...
Origi is too good for them.
Joan Laporta Aug 2021: Barca has 1.35bn debt
Joan Laporta Oct 2021: We wanted Messi to play for free
Joan Laporta Jan 2022: 'Everybody in the world should get ready, as we are back as big players in the market. Barca are back."


Has more to do with wages. If they can get their expensive flops out, they'll have more margin for new signings.
Joan Laporta Aug 2021: Barca has 1.35bn debt
Joan Laporta Oct 2021: We wanted Messi to play for free
Joan Laporta Jan 2022: 'Everybody in the world should get ready, as we are back as big players in the market. Barca are back."


Has more to do with wages. If they can get their expensive flops out, they'll have more margin for new signings.

Yeah, if they cut 50% or more.  Their budget for this year with a 24% wage cut still has them losing way over 100m.  So the only way this makes any sense is if they're piling on more debt which is funny as Laporta ran on a platform of responsibility but I guess that only gets you so far once the team starts sucking.

Yeah, if they cut 50% or more.  Their budget for this year with a 24% wage cut still has them losing way over 100m.  So the only way this makes any sense is if they're piling on more debt which is funny as Laporta ran on a platform of responsibility but I guess that only gets you so far once the team starts sucking.



you are arguing with Xxavi - he loves Barcelona
Hah, just saw that they admitted they can't even register Torres as things stand now due to their FFP issues with La Liga. Honestly this is where you sometimes have to wonder what you did wrong in life to where you aren't getting paid millions of euros to do a job that you're a complete joker at.
Just gone a goal down to Linares in the cup :lmao
Don't even look like scoring.

And they equalise  ;D  Keepers fault.
*DoctorEvilairquotes.gif*

Good thing they "found" £54m to sign a bit part player from an oil club that only paid £20m for him, absolutely nothing dodgy or corrupt about that at all.
you are arguing with Xxavi - he loves Barcelona

Wait Xxavi is MonsLibpool?  Had no idea.
Wait Xxavi is MonsLibpool?  Had no idea.

Come on, the certainty in the verbals?
Come on, the certainty in the verbals?

I haven't been paying that much attention, to be honest.  Forensic analysis of all his posts from this point on.
I haven't been paying that much attention, to be honest.  Forensic analysis of all his posts from this point on.

 ;D
*DoctorEvilairquotes.gif*

Good thing they "found" £54m to sign a bit part player from an oil club that only paid £20m for him, absolutely nothing dodgy or corrupt about that at all.
Like I said before, the payment structure in terms of spread is very favourable probably because of the good relationship between staff on both sides and La Liga's restrictions focus on Wages and not Transfer fee. They no longer pay Messi 100m per annum and sold Griezmann for around 50m so I don't see what's so fishy about it.

City got him for a low fee because he fell out with Valencia's management and asked to be captained at 20/21.
Like I said before, the payment structure in terms of spread is very favourable probably because of the good relationship between staff on both sides and La Liga's restrictions focus on Wages and not Transfer fee. They no longer pay Messi 100m per annum and sold Griezmann for around 50m so I don't see what's so fishy about it.

City got him for a low fee because he fell out with Valencia's management and asked to be captained at 20/21.

Yeah, that would be all fine and good except they CAN'T EVEN REGISER HIM.  £54m for a door mat is what you have.  I'm sure at some point that will change but it's a clown show and to say it's good business is laughable.
Yeah, that would be all fine and good except they CAN'T EVEN REGISER HIM.  £54m for a door mat is what you have.  I'm sure at some point that will change but it's a clown show and to say it's good business is laughable.
For Xavi, it's Torres or bust. He asked for him to be signed immediately after joining and they went all out for him. Agüero is off the books and they are looking at selling/loaning or even releasing(drastic) Coutinho and Umtiti to free up more space.

People are really going on about me liking them LOL. I'm fluent in Spanish and follow them to maintain it because they are box office material.

I have a friend from there that supports them as well but I hope we smash them anytime we meet and was delighted when we knocked them out in 2019. Reading their papers and watching videos about it was glorious.

People just love hating on them like they like hating on us.
Wait Xxavi is MonsLibpool?  Had no idea.

Did the original account get banned?
