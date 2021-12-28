I don't think he has anything left to give in a decent league now, not the prem or La Liga certainly. It's strange, because he was a part of that Bayern team who won the treble under Flick (Ok, the Champions League wasn't the same as winning it in a normal year in empty stadiums with changed rules) but after that I thought maybe he could revive his career but it just hasn't happened, in fact I don't think he's played much football for Barca since. He's 30 in the summer too, so entering the arse end of his career in the worst way, has had a couple of injuries too, just hope his back is alright at this stage.



He was genuinely quality in those last 18 months at Liverpool, but he left four years ago now and has never looked anywhere near the same. I think he should go to Brazil personally because I can't see him ever playing at a good enough level again in Europe.



He just needs the right fit. Barca was a terrible one and he's been a real scapegoat. In 17/18 he signed halfway through the season and scored 10 goals in 22 games from midfield, that's a big impact. He played 54 games in 18/19 in a title winning side (11 goals) and was doing well enough although not spectacular as the team was built around Messi. Then Anfield came in the semi and he took a big hit for that.Went to Bayern in 19/20 and did well enough. 11 goals in 38 games in a treble winning side. Then back at broken Barcelona last season and it never happened for him and he wasn't playing much.I don't think it's necessarily a James Rodriguez situation where he's not up to it anymore (same age, similar situation, he even spent time at Bayern) but he needs the right move.Suarez and Griezmann were also hopeless in that Barca side but been revitalised at Atleti (Suarez won them the league last year). Coutinho couldn't exactly go there as Simeone kills those type of creative players with his tactics. Going back to Inter or someone else in Serie A might be the right move for him to get his level back but an Italian side won't be able to take on his wages.