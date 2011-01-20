« previous next »
Author Topic: FC Barcelona  (Read 696368 times)

Offline MonsLibpool

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9080 on: December 22, 2021, 05:12:37 pm »
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on December 22, 2021, 05:08:35 pm
Bank loan according to Sky sports
The loan is for renovating Camp Nou and other infrastructure. They probably negotiated favourable payment terms.
Offline Medellin

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9081 on: December 22, 2021, 05:13:14 pm »
New sponsor just around the corner worth 55m, a middle eastern company that was started 3 weeks ago.  :o
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9082 on: December 22, 2021, 05:24:35 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on December 22, 2021, 05:13:14 pm
New sponsor just around the corner worth 55m, a middle eastern company that was started 3 weeks ago.  :o

Either that, or Man City will be massively overpaying for a Barcelona player in the next 12 months.
Online TepidT2O

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9083 on: December 22, 2021, 05:25:57 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on December 22, 2021, 05:12:37 pm
The loan is for renovating Camp Nou and other infrastructure. They probably negotiated favourable payment terms.
They got a 500m loan from Goldman Sachs in  the summer to cover their short term debt and pay deferred wages.

The biggest problem they have is with LaLiga FFP rules.  Losing Augustine and Messi will certainly help on that first as they will have saved 100m a year .

Once they get past this next season, their FFP issue in La Liga will be mostly solved, but they will have a problem of long term substantial debt to deal with
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9084 on: December 22, 2021, 07:31:00 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on December 22, 2021, 05:25:57 pm
They got a 500m loan from Goldman Sachs in  the summer to cover their short term debt and pay deferred wages.

The biggest problem they have is with LaLiga FFP rules.  Losing Augustine and Messi will certainly help on that first as they will have saved 100m a year .

Once they get past this next season, their FFP issue in La Liga will be mostly solved, but they will have a problem of long term substantial debt to deal with

From what I understand in reading the Spanish press it's actually a brand new bank loan from a Spanish bank.  Not sure if you in the UK would understand this but Barcelona are becoming akin to a "To Big To Fail" financial institution in that they owe everyone money and the only way those people/banks will get their money back is if they keep them afloat until things get better.  It sounds like La Liga actually is saying at the moment that Torres cannot be registered based on Barca's current FFP situation so I'm assuming Barca are just figuring they will eventually give in or they have some guaranteed sales about to happen.  This new bank loan plus the new stadium debt does truly seem over the top though.  I honestly have no idea how they'll eventually come out of this.

Because in the long term, there's no way this is just a one year issue without La Liga completely giving up on their FFP rule.  The figures mooted for next year have Barca having to reduce the wage bill again to where it would possibly be 7th highest in the league which would entail another huge cut in wages.  All the while Real Madrid is about to go on a spending spree and cement their spot at the top of the league and only viable Spanish CL contender, draw more casual fans their way and leave Barca in their wake.  It could become a pretty vicious cycle.  Especially if they don't qualify for the CL this next year which looks like a distinct possibility at the moment.
Online TepidT2O

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9085 on: December 22, 2021, 10:37:39 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on December 22, 2021, 07:31:00 pm
From what I understand in reading the Spanish press it's actually a brand new bank loan from a Spanish bank.  Not sure if you in the UK would understand this but Barcelona are becoming akin to a "To Big To Fail" financial institution in that they owe everyone money and the only way those people/banks will get their money back is if they keep them afloat until things get better.  It sounds like La Liga actually is saying at the moment that Torres cannot be registered based on Barca's current FFP situation so I'm assuming Barca are just figuring they will eventually give in or they have some guaranteed sales about to happen.  This new bank loan plus the new stadium debt does truly seem over the top though.  I honestly have no idea how they'll eventually come out of this.

Because in the long term, there's no way this is just a one year issue without La Liga completely giving up on their FFP rule.  The figures mooted for next year have Barca having to reduce the wage bill again to where it would possibly be 7th highest in the league which would entail another huge cut in wages.  All the while Real Madrid is about to go on a spending spree and cement their spot at the top of the league and only viable Spanish CL contender, draw more casual fans their way and leave Barca in their wake.  It could become a pretty vicious cycle.  Especially if they don't qualify for the CL this next year which looks like a distinct possibility at the moment.
They will give in on the wages for next year I reckon and with it kick the small clubs that have always managed it in the nuts.

And of course the Spanish banks and establishment would never let Barca or Madrid or Atletico fail.. its unfair on the other teams in LaLiga and across Europe.

Must have a couple of sales lined up though.. Umtiti maybe?
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9086 on: December 22, 2021, 11:40:59 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on December 22, 2021, 10:37:39 pm
They will give in on the wages for next year I reckon and with it kick the small clubs that have always managed it in the nuts.

And of course the Spanish banks and establishment would never let Barca or Madrid or Atletico fail.. its unfair on the other teams in LaLiga and across Europe.

Must have a couple of sales lined up though.. Umtiti maybe?

I don't agree there as if there was ever any reason to give in on the FFP it was last summer to keep Messi in the league which helped the league as a whole.  Yet La Liga didn't budge.  Not to mention Barca are now suing La Liga along with Real Madrid and Athletic over the CVC deal.  No reason for them to help out Barca in the circumstances.

I do think eventually Barca will sell players they don't want to sell such as De Jong or one of the young-ins since they are the only thing of value there.  Umtiti's knee is crocked, pretty sure he can't play anymore and is unmoveable as he'll never get those wages again.  Almost all the high earners have one issue or another whether it be health, age, form or wages.  Further issue is all the big Italian teams are currently being investigated by the Italian government so they can't do some bullshit swap deal like they did with Juve a couple of windows ago to help out.

I guess La Liga could fold but I'll believe it when I see it.
Offline Suareznumber7

« Reply #9087 on: December 23, 2021, 02:30:51 am »
The wage limit is based on revenue right?  Im pretty sure that Ive read somewhere that Barcelona will be able to have a higher wage bill next year as their revenues will be much higher then they were last year.  Certainly they wont be able to spend what they did pre-covid but it should be much more then what theyre able to spend this year. 
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9088 on: December 23, 2021, 02:57:15 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on December 23, 2021, 02:30:51 am
The wage limit is based on revenue right?  Im pretty sure that Ive read somewhere that Barcelona will be able to have a higher wage bill next year as their revenues will be much higher then they were last year.  Certainly they wont be able to spend what they did pre-covid but it should be much more then what theyre able to spend this year.

La liga is not transparent in how they calculate it but Ive yet to see anything along the lines of what your saying.  Most reporting has Barca having to cut at least another 200m to comply with 21/22 cap.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9089 on: December 24, 2021, 07:47:27 am »
Barcelona considering whether they should pull the plug on Cavani now that Torres has been signed. Torres may be the top 9⁩. Barça also want Azpi.
Offline Red Cactii

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9090 on: December 24, 2021, 07:59:19 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on December 24, 2021, 07:47:27 am
Barcelona considering whether they should pull the plug on Cavani now that Torres has been signed. Torres may be the top 9⁩. Barça also want Azpi.

Azpilicueta is one for the summer, although The Athletic reckon hes 90% likely to renew and stay at Chelsea.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9091 on: December 24, 2021, 08:17:38 am »
Quote from: Red Cactii on December 24, 2021, 07:59:19 am
Azpilicueta is one for the summer, although The Athletic reckon hes 90% likely to renew and stay at Chelsea.
Is right.
Offline Suareznumber7

« Reply #9092 on: December 24, 2021, 01:44:24 pm »
You would hope that Barca have learned their lesson and won't be signing a 32 year old right back who will be on high wages. 
Offline Sangria

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9093 on: December 24, 2021, 01:48:14 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on December 24, 2021, 01:44:24 pm
You would hope that Barca have learned their lesson and won't be signing a 32 year old right back who will be on high wages. 

They're looking to reduce their squad ages, replacing their current 38 year old right back.
Offline newterp

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9094 on: December 24, 2021, 02:27:37 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on December 24, 2021, 01:44:24 pm
You would hope that Barca have learned their lesson and won't be signing a 32 year old right back who will be on high wages. 

I hope they havent. I hope they continue to flounder.
Offline elsewhere

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9095 on: December 24, 2021, 08:24:28 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on December 24, 2021, 01:48:14 pm
They're looking to reduce their squad ages, replacing their current 38 year old right back.
;D

Seriously though, Dani Alves is there for coaching/locker room etc purposes, not to actually play, right?
I would question their sanity if that's the case.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9096 on: December 24, 2021, 09:04:00 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on December 24, 2021, 08:24:28 pm
;D

Seriously though, Dani Alves is there for coaching/locker room etc purposes, not to actually play, right?
I would question their sanity if that's the case.

I bet he'll be playing in some games.  They don't really have another right back who's good enough at the moment. 
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9097 on: December 24, 2021, 09:26:36 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on December 24, 2021, 08:24:28 pm
;D

Seriously though, Dani Alves is there for coaching/locker room etc purposes, not to actually play, right?
I would question their sanity if that's the case.
Hes still got it and remains very fit. Hes expected to play a lot of games.
Offline Fromola

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9098 on: December 24, 2021, 09:53:09 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on December 24, 2021, 01:48:14 pm
They're looking to reduce their squad ages, replacing their current 38 year old right back.

They'll need some experience given their team will be very youthful going forward. Aguero gone now as well.

The problem is the experienced players they've got are finished: Pique is done, Alba is past it and Busquets has been crap since Xavi and Iniesta left, but they've got them stuck on huge contracts.

But then they don't just want a mixture of 18 years olds and 30+ year olds. They want players in their mid 20s approaching their peak. They don't seem to have had players like that since the Pep team got old together. Especially with Coutinho flopping.
Offline Skeeve

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9099 on: December 25, 2021, 03:07:57 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on December 22, 2021, 09:19:53 am
Can't believe Rapid Vienna or Demir were dumb enough to take a deal like that. I know it's a chance to play for Barcelona, but it's a chance to play for a Barcelona that's notorious for screwing over clubs and players any chance they get. I mean, have they been watching the news lately?

It isn't a large fee though, so they probably thought that if Barca were interested enough in the player to want to keep him then 10m is already a pretty low fee.
Offline elsewhere

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9100 on: December 25, 2021, 09:52:36 am »
why don't they buy Demir anyways? To me he looked better than all their youngsters, i'd take him to Liverpool for 10M in a heartbeat.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9101 on: December 25, 2021, 04:17:01 pm »
More clarification on the Coutinho rumours. He offered himself to us but we rejected it and he rejected Newcastle. Spurs, Arsenal and Everton are possible destinations.

He wants to leave because he's not in Xavi plans and he needs minutes to keep his spot in Brazil's team.
Offline Red Berry

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9102 on: December 25, 2021, 06:34:36 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on December 25, 2021, 03:07:57 am
It isn't a large fee though, so they probably thought that if Barca were interested enough in the player to want to keep him then 10m is already a pretty low fee.

I'd say they were trying to coax Barca's interest by taking the shittiest end of a shit deal and Barca still screwed them over. Should be a lesson to all clubs looking to do "business" with Barcelona - they don't do business, they just fuck you over.

If Barca were a person, he'd be a right player. Footballers curled up on couches all over the world, hugging a cushion and crying their eyes out into a glass of wine, "he said he loved me!  But he never writes, he never calls!  I meant nothing to him!  I was just a fling!"
Online Perkinsonian

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9103 on: December 25, 2021, 08:25:24 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on December 25, 2021, 06:34:36 pm

If Barca were a person, he'd be a right player. Footballers curled up on couches all over the world, hugging a cushion and crying their eyes out into a glass of wine, "he said he loved me!  But he never writes, he never calls!  I meant nothing to him!  I was just a fling!"

I wouldn't make a victim of footballers. As many examples show, players and their agents have learned to keep eyes on their wallets even when Barcelona calls.
Offline Egyptian36

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9104 on: December 25, 2021, 08:33:46 pm »

This Barcelona and City deal doesn't make any sense. Not an important player for City and will happily let him go, he wants to leave to Barcelona only so no bidding war or anything yet they ended up paying this fee for him. Hard to not think City used Barcelona and the help of bank to cheat FFP. I bet we will see some news about this deal after a few years.
Offline Red Berry

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9105 on: December 25, 2021, 08:46:29 pm »
Quote from: Perkinsonian on December 25, 2021, 08:25:24 pm
I wouldn't make a victim of footballers. As many examples show, players and their agents have learned to keep eyes on their wallets even when Barcelona calls.

Not so much making a victim out of them as pointing out that Barca knows how to exploit a player and their target club. It's open for debate which side is worse, but in this particular case it seems the deal got thrown under the bus after Barcelona had full use of it.

That kind of operating won't work with us anymore, so they had to brute force Coutinho away from us with a thick wad of cash - for all the good it did him.
Offline Red Cactii

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9106 on: December 25, 2021, 09:21:06 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on December 25, 2021, 04:17:01 pm
More clarification on the Coutinho rumours. He offered himself to us but we rejected it and he rejected Newcastle. Spurs, Arsenal and Everton are possible destinations.

He wants to leave because he's not in Xavi plans and he needs minutes to keep his spot in Brazil's team.

We were never interested in Coutinho returning, any suggestions in the media are purely for clicks.
Offline TALBERT

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9107 on: December 26, 2021, 12:48:13 pm »
Coutinho for £17m apparently

Surely that would represent the biggest fee decline for a footballer
Offline Red Berry

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9108 on: December 26, 2021, 02:18:05 pm »
Quote from: TALBERT on December 26, 2021, 12:48:13 pm
Coutinho for £17m apparently

Surely that would represent the biggest fee decline for a footballer

I'm not mathematician, but that's something like an 85% depreciation in value in a little under four years.

Granted, they were never going to make a profit on him - he was never worth £140m to begin with - but that's still a shocking collapse in his value. He's still six months off 30; there's easily a £35m player in there at least.

That's the difference in what he was worth to us and what he's worth to Barca.
Offline lamonti

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9109 on: Yesterday at 08:57:44 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on December 25, 2021, 08:33:46 pm
This Barcelona and City deal doesn't make any sense. Not an important player for City and will happily let him go, he wants to leave to Barcelona only so no bidding war or anything yet they ended up paying this fee for him. Hard to not think City used Barcelona and the help of bank to cheat FFP. I bet we will see some news about this deal after a few years.

100% agree the transfer fee absolutely stinks to high heaven there.
Offline elsewhere

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9110 on: Yesterday at 09:35:45 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on December 25, 2021, 04:17:01 pm
More clarification on the Coutinho rumours. He offered himself to us but we rejected it and he rejected Newcastle. Spurs, Arsenal and Everton are possible destinations.

He wants to leave because he's not in Xavi plans and he needs minutes to keep his spot in Brazil's team.
mind boggling that he is still part of Brazilian national team.
Online stoa

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9111 on: Yesterday at 11:13:51 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on December 22, 2021, 09:19:53 am
Can't believe Rapid Vienna or Demir were dumb enough to take a deal like that. I know it's a chance to play for Barcelona, but it's a chance to play for a Barcelona that's notorious for screwing over clubs and players any chance they get. I mean, have they been watching the news lately?

I don't think it was a bad move for either team. Rapid Vienna got half a million for the loan of a player that could still go either way (he's still only 18  after all) and Demir got the chance of playing for Barca and increasing his value. As far as I know, the plan was to have him play for Barca B and then decide after the season whether he's good enough for a permanent transfer, but he got himself into the A team both by how he played and because of what a clusterfuck Barca is at the moment. So, of course for him it was a no-brainer in my view, especially looking at it with hindsight and the outcome. Yeah, he'll have to leave Barcelona, but apparently there's interest in the German Bundesliga. Not sure, that that would have been there, if he hadn't gone to Barca. Same goes for Rapid. They might miss out on the 10 million from Barca, but they made half a million from the loan and could get 10m or more now from some other team. Just to put it into perspective, last year their total turnover was 40 million. So yeah, even the initial agreement made sense.
Offline Red Berry

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9112 on: Yesterday at 04:03:23 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 11:13:51 am
I don't think it was a bad move for either team. Rapid Vienna got half a million for the loan of a player that could still go either way (he's still only 18  after all) and Demir got the chance of playing for Barca and increasing his value. As far as I know, the plan was to have him play for Barca B and then decide after the season whether he's good enough for a permanent transfer, but he got himself into the A team both by how he played and because of what a clusterfuck Barca is at the moment. So, of course for him it was a no-brainer in my view, especially looking at it with hindsight and the outcome. Yeah, he'll have to leave Barcelona, but apparently there's interest in the German Bundesliga. Not sure, that that would have been there, if he hadn't gone to Barca. Same goes for Rapid. They might miss out on the 10 million from Barca, but they made half a million from the loan and could get 10m or more now from some other team. Just to put it into perspective, last year their total turnover was 40 million. So yeah, even the initial agreement made sense.

I guess that's the glass half full way to look at it.  Perhaps they knew Barca wasn't really interested in a deal, but it got the lad into the shop window. :)
Offline newterp

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9113 on: Today at 12:09:28 am »
Why was Cavani running himself ragged for United today? I thought he was done to Barca?
Offline thaddeus

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9114 on: Today at 01:24:42 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on December 26, 2021, 02:18:05 pm
I'm not mathematician, but that's something like an 85% depreciation in value in a little under four years.

Granted, they were never going to make a profit on him - he was never worth £140m to begin with - but that's still a shocking collapse in his value. He's still six months off 30; there's easily a £35m player in there at least.

That's the difference in what he was worth to us and what he's worth to Barca.
It's difficult to know if he would have improved further under Klopp.  We haven't really played with a player of his profile since so my guess is that he wouldn't have been the main man here in the longer-term and would have suffered a similar fate to that he's experiencing in Barcelona (but without the megadrama that being a £140m player for Barca brings).  That we got £140m is still mind-blowing.

I can see him going to one of the North London clubs as they can afford his wages which very few other clubs can that would be remotely interested in signing him.
Offline Persephone

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9115 on: Today at 05:07:39 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 09:35:45 am
mind boggling that he is still part of Brazilian national team.
Fred as well.
Offline Fromola

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9116 on: Today at 08:17:28 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 05:07:39 am
Fred as well.

Theres nothing coming through for Brazil below the Coutinho/Neymar/Firmino generation. Richarlison starts for them ffs
Online Perkinsonian

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9117 on: Today at 09:56:08 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:17:28 am
Theres nothing coming through for Brazil below the Coutinho/Neymar/Firmino generation. Richarlison starts for them ffs

I wouldn't mind Vinícius Júnior for the Liverpool team.
