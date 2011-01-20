They got a 500m loan from Goldman Sachs in the summer to cover their short term debt and pay deferred wages.



The biggest problem they have is with LaLiga FFP rules. Losing Augustine and Messi will certainly help on that first as they will have saved 100m a year .



Once they get past this next season, their FFP issue in La Liga will be mostly solved, but they will have a problem of long term substantial debt to deal with



From what I understand in reading the Spanish press it's actually a brand new bank loan from a Spanish bank. Not sure if you in the UK would understand this but Barcelona are becoming akin to a "To Big To Fail" financial institution in that they owe everyone money and the only way those people/banks will get their money back is if they keep them afloat until things get better. It sounds like La Liga actually is saying at the moment that Torres cannot be registered based on Barca's current FFP situation so I'm assuming Barca are just figuring they will eventually give in or they have some guaranteed sales about to happen. This new bank loan plus the new stadium debt does truly seem over the top though. I honestly have no idea how they'll eventually come out of this.Because in the long term, there's no way this is just a one year issue without La Liga completely giving up on their FFP rule. The figures mooted for next year have Barca having to reduce the wage bill again to where it would possibly be 7th highest in the league which would entail another huge cut in wages. All the while Real Madrid is about to go on a spending spree and cement their spot at the top of the league and only viable Spanish CL contender, draw more casual fans their way and leave Barca in their wake. It could become a pretty vicious cycle. Especially if they don't qualify for the CL this next year which looks like a distinct possibility at the moment.