They will give in on the wages for next year I reckon
and with it kick the small clubs that have always managed it in the nuts.
And of course the Spanish banks and establishment would never let Barca or Madrid or Atletico fail.. its unfair on the other teams in LaLiga and across Europe.
Must have a couple of sales lined up though.. Umtiti maybe?
I don't agree there as if there was ever any reason to give in on the FFP it was last summer to keep Messi in the league which helped the league as a whole. Yet La Liga didn't budge. Not to mention Barca are now suing La Liga along with Real Madrid and Athletic over the CVC deal. No reason for them to help out Barca in the circumstances.
I do think eventually Barca will sell players they don't want to sell such as De Jong or one of the young-ins since they are the only thing of value there. Umtiti's knee is crocked, pretty sure he can't play anymore and is unmoveable as he'll never get those wages again. Almost all the high earners have one issue or another whether it be health, age, form or wages. Further issue is all the big Italian teams are currently being investigated by the Italian government so they can't do some bullshit swap deal like they did with Juve a couple of windows ago to help out.
I guess La Liga could fold but I'll believe it when I see it.