Offline MonsLibpool

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9080 on: December 22, 2021, 05:12:37 pm »
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on December 22, 2021, 05:08:35 pm
Bank loan according to Sky sports
The loan is for renovating Camp Nou and other infrastructure. They probably negotiated favourable payment terms.
Offline Medellin

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9081 on: December 22, 2021, 05:13:14 pm »
New sponsor just around the corner worth 55m, a middle eastern company that was started 3 weeks ago.  :o
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9082 on: December 22, 2021, 05:24:35 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on December 22, 2021, 05:13:14 pm
New sponsor just around the corner worth 55m, a middle eastern company that was started 3 weeks ago.  :o

Either that, or Man City will be massively overpaying for a Barcelona player in the next 12 months.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9083 on: December 22, 2021, 05:25:57 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on December 22, 2021, 05:12:37 pm
The loan is for renovating Camp Nou and other infrastructure. They probably negotiated favourable payment terms.
They got a 500m loan from Goldman Sachs in  the summer to cover their short term debt and pay deferred wages.

The biggest problem they have is with LaLiga FFP rules.  Losing Augustine and Messi will certainly help on that first as they will have saved 100m a year .

Once they get past this next season, their FFP issue in La Liga will be mostly solved, but they will have a problem of long term substantial debt to deal with
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9084 on: December 22, 2021, 07:31:00 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on December 22, 2021, 05:25:57 pm
They got a 500m loan from Goldman Sachs in  the summer to cover their short term debt and pay deferred wages.

The biggest problem they have is with LaLiga FFP rules.  Losing Augustine and Messi will certainly help on that first as they will have saved 100m a year .

Once they get past this next season, their FFP issue in La Liga will be mostly solved, but they will have a problem of long term substantial debt to deal with

From what I understand in reading the Spanish press it's actually a brand new bank loan from a Spanish bank.  Not sure if you in the UK would understand this but Barcelona are becoming akin to a "To Big To Fail" financial institution in that they owe everyone money and the only way those people/banks will get their money back is if they keep them afloat until things get better.  It sounds like La Liga actually is saying at the moment that Torres cannot be registered based on Barca's current FFP situation so I'm assuming Barca are just figuring they will eventually give in or they have some guaranteed sales about to happen.  This new bank loan plus the new stadium debt does truly seem over the top though.  I honestly have no idea how they'll eventually come out of this.

Because in the long term, there's no way this is just a one year issue without La Liga completely giving up on their FFP rule.  The figures mooted for next year have Barca having to reduce the wage bill again to where it would possibly be 7th highest in the league which would entail another huge cut in wages.  All the while Real Madrid is about to go on a spending spree and cement their spot at the top of the league and only viable Spanish CL contender, draw more casual fans their way and leave Barca in their wake.  It could become a pretty vicious cycle.  Especially if they don't qualify for the CL this next year which looks like a distinct possibility at the moment.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9085 on: December 22, 2021, 10:37:39 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on December 22, 2021, 07:31:00 pm
From what I understand in reading the Spanish press it's actually a brand new bank loan from a Spanish bank.  Not sure if you in the UK would understand this but Barcelona are becoming akin to a "To Big To Fail" financial institution in that they owe everyone money and the only way those people/banks will get their money back is if they keep them afloat until things get better.  It sounds like La Liga actually is saying at the moment that Torres cannot be registered based on Barca's current FFP situation so I'm assuming Barca are just figuring they will eventually give in or they have some guaranteed sales about to happen.  This new bank loan plus the new stadium debt does truly seem over the top though.  I honestly have no idea how they'll eventually come out of this.

Because in the long term, there's no way this is just a one year issue without La Liga completely giving up on their FFP rule.  The figures mooted for next year have Barca having to reduce the wage bill again to where it would possibly be 7th highest in the league which would entail another huge cut in wages.  All the while Real Madrid is about to go on a spending spree and cement their spot at the top of the league and only viable Spanish CL contender, draw more casual fans their way and leave Barca in their wake.  It could become a pretty vicious cycle.  Especially if they don't qualify for the CL this next year which looks like a distinct possibility at the moment.
They will give in on the wages for next year I reckon and with it kick the small clubs that have always managed it in the nuts.

And of course the Spanish banks and establishment would never let Barca or Madrid or Atletico fail.. its unfair on the other teams in LaLiga and across Europe.

Must have a couple of sales lined up though.. Umtiti maybe?
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9086 on: December 22, 2021, 11:40:59 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on December 22, 2021, 10:37:39 pm
They will give in on the wages for next year I reckon and with it kick the small clubs that have always managed it in the nuts.

And of course the Spanish banks and establishment would never let Barca or Madrid or Atletico fail.. its unfair on the other teams in LaLiga and across Europe.

Must have a couple of sales lined up though.. Umtiti maybe?

I don't agree there as if there was ever any reason to give in on the FFP it was last summer to keep Messi in the league which helped the league as a whole.  Yet La Liga didn't budge.  Not to mention Barca are now suing La Liga along with Real Madrid and Athletic over the CVC deal.  No reason for them to help out Barca in the circumstances.

I do think eventually Barca will sell players they don't want to sell such as De Jong or one of the young-ins since they are the only thing of value there.  Umtiti's knee is crocked, pretty sure he can't play anymore and is unmoveable as he'll never get those wages again.  Almost all the high earners have one issue or another whether it be health, age, form or wages.  Further issue is all the big Italian teams are currently being investigated by the Italian government so they can't do some bullshit swap deal like they did with Juve a couple of windows ago to help out.

I guess La Liga could fold but I'll believe it when I see it.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9087 on: December 23, 2021, 02:30:51 am »
The wage limit is based on revenue right?  Im pretty sure that Ive read somewhere that Barcelona will be able to have a higher wage bill next year as their revenues will be much higher then they were last year.  Certainly they wont be able to spend what they did pre-covid but it should be much more then what theyre able to spend this year. 
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9088 on: December 23, 2021, 02:57:15 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on December 23, 2021, 02:30:51 am
The wage limit is based on revenue right?  Im pretty sure that Ive read somewhere that Barcelona will be able to have a higher wage bill next year as their revenues will be much higher then they were last year.  Certainly they wont be able to spend what they did pre-covid but it should be much more then what theyre able to spend this year.

La liga is not transparent in how they calculate it but Ive yet to see anything along the lines of what your saying.  Most reporting has Barca having to cut at least another 200m to comply with 21/22 cap.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9089 on: Yesterday at 07:47:27 am »
Barcelona considering whether they should pull the plug on Cavani now that Torres has been signed. Torres may be the top 9⁩. Barça also want Azpi.
Offline Red Cactii

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9090 on: Yesterday at 07:59:19 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:47:27 am
Barcelona considering whether they should pull the plug on Cavani now that Torres has been signed. Torres may be the top 9⁩. Barça also want Azpi.

Azpilicueta is one for the summer, although The Athletic reckon hes 90% likely to renew and stay at Chelsea.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9091 on: Yesterday at 08:17:38 am »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Yesterday at 07:59:19 am
Azpilicueta is one for the summer, although The Athletic reckon hes 90% likely to renew and stay at Chelsea.
Is right.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9092 on: Yesterday at 01:44:24 pm »
You would hope that Barca have learned their lesson and won't be signing a 32 year old right back who will be on high wages. 
Offline Sangria

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9093 on: Yesterday at 01:48:14 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 01:44:24 pm
You would hope that Barca have learned their lesson and won't be signing a 32 year old right back who will be on high wages. 

They're looking to reduce their squad ages, replacing their current 38 year old right back.
Online newterp

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9094 on: Yesterday at 02:27:37 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 01:44:24 pm
You would hope that Barca have learned their lesson and won't be signing a 32 year old right back who will be on high wages. 

I hope they havent. I hope they continue to flounder.
Offline elsewhere

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9095 on: Yesterday at 08:24:28 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 01:48:14 pm
They're looking to reduce their squad ages, replacing their current 38 year old right back.
;D

Seriously though, Dani Alves is there for coaching/locker room etc purposes, not to actually play, right?
I would question their sanity if that's the case.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9096 on: Yesterday at 09:04:00 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 08:24:28 pm
;D

Seriously though, Dani Alves is there for coaching/locker room etc purposes, not to actually play, right?
I would question their sanity if that's the case.

I bet he'll be playing in some games.  They don't really have another right back who's good enough at the moment. 
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9097 on: Yesterday at 09:26:36 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 08:24:28 pm
;D

Seriously though, Dani Alves is there for coaching/locker room etc purposes, not to actually play, right?
I would question their sanity if that's the case.
Hes still got it and remains very fit. Hes expected to play a lot of games.
Offline Fromola

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9098 on: Yesterday at 09:53:09 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 01:48:14 pm
They're looking to reduce their squad ages, replacing their current 38 year old right back.

They'll need some experience given their team will be very youthful going forward. Aguero gone now as well.

The problem is the experienced players they've got are finished: Pique is done, Alba is past it and Busquets has been crap since Xavi and Iniesta left, but they've got them stuck on huge contracts.

But then they don't just want a mixture of 18 years olds and 30+ year olds. They want players in their mid 20s approaching their peak. They don't seem to have had players like that since the Pep team got old together. Especially with Coutinho flopping.
Offline Skeeve

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #9099 on: Today at 03:07:57 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on December 22, 2021, 09:19:53 am
Can't believe Rapid Vienna or Demir were dumb enough to take a deal like that. I know it's a chance to play for Barcelona, but it's a chance to play for a Barcelona that's notorious for screwing over clubs and players any chance they get. I mean, have they been watching the news lately?

It isn't a large fee though, so they probably thought that if Barca were interested enough in the player to want to keep him then 10m is already a pretty low fee.
