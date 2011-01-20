Quickly glanced over their starting lineup today and it wouldn't be unfair to say that this Barca team is the weakest in 20+ years.
They've always had top players though even when the team has been iffy.
When Bobby Robson was in charge they weren't great but they had Ronaldo who produced one of the great individual seasons. They also had the likes of Figo, Luis Enrique and Guardiola in that side and through the late 90s.
In 00/01, 01/02 and 02/03 they finished 4th, 4th and 6th which for them is a disaster. That team still had Rivaldo, Kluivert, Xavi, Puyol, Enrique etc and reached a CL semi final (and we just pipped them to the UEFA Cup final in 2001). The year they reached the CL semi they really played us off the park at Anfield.
The team they have now is basically made up of good young players who are still kids, players who are well past it like Pique, Alba and Busquets and players who are just nowhere near good enough for Barca. There isn't even one star in that team now Messi has gone.