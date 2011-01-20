He was decent enough at Bayern in a treble winning side. They just weren't going to take on his contract full time (a club who let a world class player in Thiago go that year as they're careful with what they pay out with contracts).



His first year he was good at Barca - 10 goals in 22 appearances after signing mid-season and won the Spanish double.



Second season he was okay but very much second fiddle to Messi who had a great personal season and everything went through him (which isn't going to get the best out of Coutinho). Even so, up till Anfield they were on course to win the treble. He took a lot of the flak that night for them going out - with the chances missed etc in the first half - and his Barca career didn't recover.



Decent is not what a player bought for 142mil is expected to be though. Of course some of it has been out of his control but at the end of the day Coutinho's signing for Barcelona is one of the worst values for money ever.I genuinely believe he was not the right player for that team but Barca wanted him regardless and we benefited massively. He was always going to be the scapegoat for that Anfield performance even though he was one of 11 who completely froze. It's unfortunately the way fans and the media work, a player is singled out for all the woes a team is experiencing and that was Phil.I don't have much sympathy for him, he chose to shit on his Liverpool career and chase his Barcelona dream. He earns a ton of money and has won a few trophies, life could be much worse.