The aimless crosses have stoppedNot sure about undeserved. The two late goals were against run of play at the time defoVillareal ended strong for sure but barca should have been 3 up from the previous 70 mins I notice the aimless crosses have stopped for Barca.
So it's fair to say that the aimless crosses have stopped then?
Undeserved win for Barcelona yesterday with those two late goals but Xavi still undefeated as Manager.
Coutinho is the worst transfer in history.
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
And yet for us, the best transfer in history. Not just the astronomical £142m itself, but the way we invested it.
Dembéle is threatening to leave for free. You can't make it up.
We genuinely haven't missed him either, which must grate.
What a waste of talent. He's a bit of twat so I don't feel bad for him but he could have had a much better career than he's had so far. Not sure who is going to take him, even on a free
Newcastle has reportedly offered him big money and other english clubs are interested.
If he's Newcastle bound then he's their Robinho, who'll be there for the big pay check and not being arsed.He looked an absolute monster footballer in the making, 2 footed, pace and dribbling skills.Such a waste.
I remember when I believed that Barcelona, with their academy, was the best run team on the planet.It was all an illusion. They have made nothing but bad decisions since signing Suarez.
Barca have always been shite in the transfer market. They've always spent big and bought gems here and there, but their overall business has always been littered with flops, even under Guardiola. They've just been hopeless in the last 5 years to the point every signing has flopped.Their era of success was predicated on a once-in-a-lifetime crop of Academy players. Prior to Messi/Xavi/Iniesta/Puyol they had one European Cup.
The Eto'o/Ibrahimovic swap comes to mind as one of the most one-sided transfers I've ever seen.
Balotelli MkII
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
when was the last time they didn't finish in top 4 in la liga?
people like big dick nick.
I'm a knob
Barça have failed to progress from the Champions League group stage for the first time since the 2000/01 season.
I will eat my own shit if city win this...
Genuine question
if they drew West Ham in the last 16, would they be favourites to win? Had this discussion indoors earlier when I joked that theyd be a great draw for WHU but thinking about it, WHU would fancy their chances.
Ter Stegen absolutely woeful for the second.Xavi looks lost out there already.
Appointing from the Ole Boys Network.
Page created in 0.023 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.98]