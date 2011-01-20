« previous next »
Offline darragh85

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8880 on: November 29, 2021, 10:28:55 am »
Quote from: rushyman on November 29, 2021, 10:07:01 am
The aimless crosses have stopped

Not sure about undeserved. The two late goals were against run of play at the time defo

Villareal ended strong for sure but barca should have been 3 up from the previous 70 mins

I notice the aimless crosses have stopped for Barca.

So it's fair to say that the aimless crosses have stopped then?
Offline rushyman

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8881 on: November 29, 2021, 04:21:18 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on November 29, 2021, 10:28:55 am
So it's fair to say that the aimless crosses have stopped then?

I dunno about that

Id say the aimless crosses have stopped though
Offline markedasred

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8882 on: November 29, 2021, 04:30:32 pm »
Today is the anniversary of the their formation, 29th November 1899. I love Catalunya and Barcelona, and take great pleasure at the same time in their main football team's decline in to a shitshow these days.
Offline Fromola

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8883 on: November 29, 2021, 04:41:00 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on November 28, 2021, 12:22:01 pm
Undeserved win for Barcelona yesterday with those two late goals but Xavi still undefeated as Manager.

If they manage to sneak through in the CL then he's taking over from Ole as the stuffiest twat in management.

Looks like he'll do okay there though. Expectations have never been lower given the shitshow he inherited. If he can blag a top 4 finish (in what is not a strong league at all at the moment) then they're a good summer window away from at least being back on the right track.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8884 on: December 3, 2021, 11:36:32 am »
Dembéle is threatening to leave for free. You can't make it up.

Offline MonsLibpool

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8885 on: December 3, 2021, 11:36:50 am »
Coutinho is the worst transfer in history. He even scored two for Bayern against them in that mauling.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8886 on: December 3, 2021, 11:52:28 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on December  3, 2021, 11:36:50 am
Coutinho is the worst transfer in history.
And yet for us, the best transfer in history. Not just the astronomical £142m itself, but the way we invested it.
Offline rob1966

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8887 on: December 3, 2021, 12:03:44 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on December  3, 2021, 11:52:28 am
And yet for us, the best transfer in history. Not just the astronomical £142m itself, but the way we invested it.

We genuinely haven't missed him either, which must grate.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8888 on: December 3, 2021, 12:15:14 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on December  3, 2021, 11:36:32 am
Dembéle is threatening to leave for free. You can't make it up.

Trying to keep that nice fat paycheck that Bartomeau gave him. 
Offline Wild Romany Boy

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8889 on: December 3, 2021, 12:17:13 pm »
I remember when I believed that Barcelona, with their academy, was the best run team on the planet.

It was all an illusion. They have made nothing but bad decisions since signing Suarez.
Offline Red Berry

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8890 on: December 3, 2021, 01:21:30 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on December  3, 2021, 12:03:44 pm
We genuinely haven't missed him either, which must grate.

Might do a job for us during AFCON  if it goes ahead. I'd take him on loan.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8891 on: December 3, 2021, 03:39:17 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on December  3, 2021, 11:36:32 am
Dembéle is threatening to leave for free. You can't make it up.

 :D
Offline Persephone

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8892 on: December 3, 2021, 05:42:48 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on December  3, 2021, 11:36:32 am
Dembéle is threatening to leave for free. You can't make it up.
What a waste of talent. He's a bit of twat so I don't feel bad for him but he could have had a much better career than he's had so far. Not sure who is going to take him, even on a free
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8893 on: December 3, 2021, 06:15:18 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on December  3, 2021, 05:42:48 pm
What a waste of talent. He's a bit of twat so I don't feel bad for him but he could have had a much better career than he's had so far. Not sure who is going to take him, even on a free
Newcastle has reportedly offered him big money and other english clubs are interested.
Offline RedSince86

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8894 on: December 3, 2021, 06:27:24 pm »
If he's Newcastle bound then he's their Robinho, who'll be there for the big pay check and not being arsed.

He looked an absolute monster footballer in the making, 2 footed, pace and dribbling skills.

Such a waste.
Offline Persephone

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8895 on: December 4, 2021, 04:15:10 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on December  3, 2021, 06:15:18 pm
Newcastle has reportedly offered him big money and other english clubs are interested.
So his career would still be a waste. :P That would actually be the perfect club for him, no class at all.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8896 on: December 4, 2021, 04:43:04 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on December  3, 2021, 06:27:24 pm
If he's Newcastle bound then he's their Robinho, who'll be there for the big pay check and not being arsed.

He looked an absolute monster footballer in the making, 2 footed, pace and dribbling skills.

Such a waste.

Balotelli MkII
Offline Fromola

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8897 on: December 4, 2021, 09:53:00 am »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on December  3, 2021, 12:17:13 pm
I remember when I believed that Barcelona, with their academy, was the best run team on the planet.

It was all an illusion. They have made nothing but bad decisions since signing Suarez.

Barca have always been shite in the transfer market. They've always spent big and bought gems here and there, but their overall business has always been littered with flops, even under Guardiola. They've just been hopeless in the last 5 years to the point every signing has flopped.

Their era of success was predicated on a once-in-a-lifetime crop of Academy players. Prior to Messi/Xavi/Iniesta/Puyol they had one European Cup.

Offline On Axis

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8898 on: December 4, 2021, 01:43:16 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on December  4, 2021, 09:53:00 am
Barca have always been shite in the transfer market. They've always spent big and bought gems here and there, but their overall business has always been littered with flops, even under Guardiola. They've just been hopeless in the last 5 years to the point every signing has flopped.

Their era of success was predicated on a once-in-a-lifetime crop of Academy players. Prior to Messi/Xavi/Iniesta/Puyol they had one European Cup.
The Eto'o/Ibrahimovic swap comes to mind as one of the most one-sided transfers I've ever seen.
Offline Zee_26

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8899 on: December 4, 2021, 02:16:33 pm »
Quote from: On Axis on December  4, 2021, 01:43:16 pm
The Eto'o/Ibrahimovic swap comes to mind as one of the most one-sided transfers I've ever seen.

Barca's business through that same window must go down as one of the worst ones in living memory. They also brought in Chygrynskyi and Keirrison for about 40m and never played them.
Offline RedSince86

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8900 on: December 4, 2021, 02:31:53 pm »
Offline FlashGordon

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8901 on: December 4, 2021, 02:55:52 pm »
How's he Balotelli MkII? Is he known to be a twat or something can't say I've ever seen that said about him.
Offline elsewhere

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8902 on: December 4, 2021, 07:10:53 pm »
when was the last time they didn't finish in top 4 in la liga?
Offline elsewhere

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8903 on: December 4, 2021, 07:14:40 pm »
it's crazy that they paid Dembele that amount of money after just 2 good season in Rennes+Dortmund.
He is still very much overrated, even by some here too.
Offline Tower of Power @ Xmas

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8904 on: December 4, 2021, 07:22:32 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on December  4, 2021, 07:10:53 pm
when was the last time they didn't finish in top 4 in la liga?

They were in the UEFA Cup at least a couple of times in the early 200s because we beat them and then so did Celtic. Although the year we did I think theyd dropped down from the Champions League... so I dont know. :D
Offline Gods_Left_Boot

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8905 on: December 4, 2021, 07:24:30 pm »
Lost at home to Betis today. Lucky to remain only six points away from fourth place, thanks to Atletico's home loss to newly promoted Mallorca.

Sociedad-Real Madrid tonight looks decent.
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8906 on: Yesterday at 09:22:46 pm »
Seems like his methods from Qatar to Dubai, from Dubai to Abu Dhabi, aren't really translating at Barca.
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8907 on: Yesterday at 09:55:45 pm »
Offline Samie

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8908 on: Yesterday at 09:56:48 pm »
 :D

Quote
Barça have failed to progress from the Champions League group stage for the first time since the 2000/01 season.

Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8909 on: Yesterday at 10:06:03 pm »
Guardiola in the background there. Looks so... sane.
Online newterp

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8910 on: Yesterday at 10:07:48 pm »
Quote
Barça have failed to progress from the Champions League group stage for the first time since the 2000/01 season.

that's pretty impressive. I believe they qualified for all the years?
Offline Pyro

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8911 on: Yesterday at 10:48:47 pm »
Europa League? Oh how the mighty have fallen.

How are this lot going to cope financially over the long-term if they start struggling to qualify for the CL?
Offline Red Berry

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8912 on: Yesterday at 11:06:06 pm »
And we all know what happened to them in 00-01. ;)
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8913 on: Yesterday at 11:12:07 pm »
Genuine question if they drew West Ham in the last 16, would they be favourites to win?

Had this discussion indoors earlier when I joked that theyd be a great draw for WHU but thinking about it, WHU would fancy their chances.
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8914 on: Yesterday at 11:29:22 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 11:12:07 pm
Genuine question if they drew West Ham in the last 16, would they be favourites to win?

Had this discussion indoors earlier when I joked that theyd be a great draw for WHU but thinking about it, WHU would fancy their chances.
Remove the 'name' and yes, it isn't unreasonable to suggest West Ham are at worst very live underdogs. They'd be betting underdogs almost certainly and I would back them in that scenario. West Ham beat us and Chelsea this season lest we forget.
Offline King Kenny 7

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8915 on: Yesterday at 11:46:26 pm »
Barca dont want to face the Hammers.


All those bubbles landing on the grass, what chance they got.
Offline Jambo Power

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8916 on: Today at 12:20:22 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on December  4, 2021, 07:10:53 pm
when was the last time they didn't finish in top 4 in la liga?

2003.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8917 on: Today at 12:24:31 am »
Ter Stegen absolutely woeful for the second.

Xavi looks lost out there already.
Offline Sangria

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8918 on: Today at 12:47:16 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:24:31 am
Ter Stegen absolutely woeful for the second.

Xavi looks lost out there already.

Appointing from the Ole Boys Network.
Online farawayred

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8919 on: Today at 01:58:04 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:47:16 am
Appointing from the Ole Boys Network.
Wait for Stoichkov to take the reigns, that will finish them for good.
