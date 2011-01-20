Undeserved win for Barcelona yesterday with those two late goals but Xavi still undefeated as Manager.



If they manage to sneak through in the CL then he's taking over from Ole as the stuffiest twat in management.Looks like he'll do okay there though. Expectations have never been lower given the shitshow he inherited. If he can blag a top 4 finish (in what is not a strong league at all at the moment) then they're a good summer window away from at least being back on the right track.