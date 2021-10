Maybe Guardiola should go back there and prove that he can make them successful again and dispel the myth that he can only do it with Messi? Go on Pep, I dare ya! Take a proper challenge (for once)



That would be the best thing ever but would never happen, I don’t think Guardiola is under any illusions as to what he is, he isn’t a Klopp or a Simeone who can make something more then the sum of its parts, and whoever comes in even if it was someone as good as Klopp would never be given the time it would take someone as gifted as him to turn it around. A couple of bad results and the white hankies are out.The clubs fucked and it will take years to get anywhere back to where they were.