FC Barcelona

scatman

Re: FC Barcelona
Yesterday at 10:09:12 pm
Just shows how much they were carried by a certain player
Lone Star Red

Re: FC Barcelona
Yesterday at 10:11:51 pm
Dave McCoy

Re: FC Barcelona
Yesterday at 11:44:31 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 03:22:37 pm
This is the wage limit not the wage bill right?

I am more surprised that La Liga is pretending it would enforce that Barca limit lmao my fucking arse they would ever in a billion years countenance lower wages than 6 other clubs in their league, and even less chance the league would stop them from contravening this "figure"

Correct.  In theory they have to cut 250m from their wage bill while Real Madrid all of a sudden can have the highest wage bill the world has ever seen for Mbappe and Haaland.  Since none of this is transparent I agree that the odds of La Liga actually going through would seem pretty small but we're already kind of here in that they are forcing Barca already to cut wages so /shrug
Max_powers

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 03:27:38 am
Just saw the game, they are a shambolic team. So many players who wouldn't look out of place at a relegation fodder team. F. De Jong, Pedri and Fati are the only quality players they have left. Hendo should give some interviews about how Fati has the Liverpool DNA.  :)

Eric Garcia is a fraud of a footballer. Usually the really shit CB's at least have some redeeming quality, ie good in the air, fast, can pass the ball. He is shit in all departments. Makes Titus Bramble looks like Baresi. 
elsewhere

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 03:38:28 am
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 03:27:38 am
Eric Garcia is a fraud of a footballer. Usually the really shit CB's at least have some redeeming quality, ie good in the air, fast, can pass the ball. He is shit in all departments. Makes Titus Bramble looks like Baresi. 
so we shouldn't trigger his 400m euros buyout?
him_15

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 04:14:17 am
The new AC Milan.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 06:03:28 am
Is Coutinho still there? And playing regularly?
Tobelius

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 06:32:19 am
The barca move propably hasn't turned out quite like Phil thought,being paid a fortune for being a little used sub for a near bankrupt club and where a large part of their toxic fanbase really really hates him.

 :) Thanks for the £140 odd million though Barcelona.
Zlen

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 07:04:15 am
Is there a limit to how much I can enjoy their suffering? No, no there isnt. Im just a petty man who holds a grudge.
clinical

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 08:14:33 am
If they go out of UCL and have to pay off Korean they will be in serious financial trouble.
clinical

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 08:17:20 am
Apparently they want Roberto Martinez now hahahahahahah. They are going full Everton at this rate.
moondog

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 08:27:05 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:17:20 am
Apparently they want Roberto Martinez now hahahahahahah. They are going full Everton at this rate.



When Rafa is exactly what they need.
thaddeus

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 08:32:26 am
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 03:27:38 am
Just saw the game, they are a shambolic team. So many players who wouldn't look out of place at a relegation fodder team. F. De Jong, Pedri and Fati are the only quality players they have left. Hendo should give some interviews about how Fati has the Liverpool DNA.  :)

Eric Garcia is a fraud of a footballer. Usually the really shit CB's at least have some redeeming quality, ie good in the air, fast, can pass the ball. He is shit in all departments. Makes Titus Bramble looks like Baresi.
https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/fc-barcelona/kader/verein/131/ajax/yw1/sort/marktwert.desc

Once you get beyond the first half dozen or so players the drop-off is really dramatic.  A real mix of players that are not up to standard and players that are on the decline.  There's not even much there to bait Everton into splurging some money!
RyanBabel19

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 08:39:54 am
Already looking so much better off without Messi :lmao
Nobby Reserve

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 09:17:10 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:44:31 pm
Correct.  In theory they have to cut 250m from their wage bill while Real Madrid all of a sudden can have the highest wage bill the world has ever seen for Mbappe and Haaland.  Since none of this is transparent I agree that the odds of La Liga actually going through would seem pretty small but we're already kind of here in that they are forcing Barca already to cut wages so /shrug


This.

Early summer, both clubs were portrayed as having similar financial problems. Barca worse, yes, but also RM struggling. And then they pull £180m from out their arse to throw at PSG for Mbappe? And are, as you say, also favourites for Haaland?

There's always been a whiff of corruption and state assistance with that club, right back to Franco's days.

So... Howard Phillips

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 09:20:52 am
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 06:32:19 am
The barca move propably hasn't turned out quite like Phil thought,being paid a fortune for being a little used sub for a near bankrupt club and where a large part of their toxic fanbase really really hates him.

 :) Thanks for the £140 odd million though Barcelona.

More like - Thanks for VVD and Becker though Barcelona  :D
gazzalfc

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 10:19:20 am
Barcelona playing in the Europa League will funny as fuck
Red-Soldier

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 10:23:37 am
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 06:32:19 am
The barca move propably hasn't turned out quite like Phil thought,being paid a fortune for being a little used sub for a near bankrupt club and where a large part of their toxic fanbase really really hates him.

 :) Thanks for the £140 odd million though Barcelona.

Always get a huge laugh out of that transfer  ;D

He's now living the dream.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 10:30:09 am
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 06:32:19 am
The barca move propably hasn't turned out quite like Phil thought,being paid a fortune for being a little used sub for a near bankrupt club and where a large part of their toxic fanbase really really hates him.

 :) Thanks for the £140 odd million though Barcelona.

Yep. Messi gone. Suarez gone. Stuck with a team that's midtable at best.

But at least the backache's gone now, I presume.
Alan_X

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 10:38:37 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:19:20 am
Barcelona playing in the Europa League will funny as fuck

They might struggle to make the Europa League. They're bottom of the group with no points.
Alan_X

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 10:42:52 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 10:30:09 am
Yep. Messi gone. Suarez gone. Stuck with a team that's midtable at best.

But at least the backache's gone now, I presume.

It was all going to be so great...



Watermarked verson to avoid linking to the Daily Mail.
rob1966

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 10:43:18 am
Shame the bottom clubs don't drop into the Conference league ;D
dutchkop

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 10:45:46 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:03:28 am
Is Coutinho still there? And playing regularly?

tehy cannot afford to play coutinho as they owe a LFC debt collector 30M or some huge financial trigger if he plays hte next 10 games for Barca.

I think Koeman is dead man waiting for the door.  good luck to the next sucker to get the job

No manager will be able to get them out of the shyte they are in.
giving away all your attacking assets TO  YOUR CLOSEST LEAGUE RIVALS (what a joke) due to signing astronomical and unrealistic contracts 0- Suarez & Griesman and not being able to creatively resign Messi


Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 10:52:07 am
Koeman is dutch Ole
Simplexity

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 10:54:27 am
Nothing better than watching these pricks implode. Wish them nothing but the worst.
Chris~

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 10:55:16 am
Given they have a budget limit of under 100m for next season and I assume the board knew the calculations in advance so could predict this. What the hell were they doing this summer and what made them think they'd ever be able to keep Messi beyond the league just giving in to them?
kopite77

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 10:56:42 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:17:20 am
Apparently they want Roberto Martinez now hahahahahahah. They are going full Everton at this rate.
Sam Allardyce must be waiting for his call, do they serve pints of gravy in Barcelona?
leroy

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 10:56:53 am
So in the space of 12 months they went from Messi, Suarez, Griezman to Depay, L. de Jong, Braithwaite with Aguero maybe in a few months.

Brutal.

That's some pressure on an 18 year old to score a lot of goals.

« Last Edit: Today at 10:59:53 am by leroy »
ScouserAtHeart

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 10:58:46 am
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 10:42:52 am
It was all going to be so great...



Watermarked verson to avoid linking to the Daily Mail.

Tell you what, this was when I started to worry. I know we'd already brought in Van Dijk, but losing someone we clearly wanted to keep was something I didn't think would happen under Klopp as well, especially given how much we were improving. When Suarez left it was sort of understandable-- that season felt like the peak rather than the beginning.

I was an idiot, clearly  ;D
tonysleft

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 11:03:04 am
I wonder what became of his talent really. Was he any good at Bayern even bar the one game against his parent club? TO be honest at Pool I used to consider him very overrated when I'd see Barca being linked with him as some kind of #8/#10 central magician passer who was going to replace Iniesta, then I'd watch him and see him playing best for Klopp out wide as basically an Inside forward, whose best attribute by far was his shooting
Red Berry

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 11:31:05 am
Quote from: moondog on Today at 08:27:05 am


When Rafa is exactly what they need.

Well Rafa has now set a precedent for crossing the park, so having Real Madrid and Barcelona on his cv would be impressive.  :D
tubby pls.

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 11:32:14 am
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 11:03:04 am
I wonder what became of his talent really. Was he any good at Bayern even bar the one game against his parent club? TO be honest at Pool I used to consider him very overrated when I'd see Barca being linked with him as some kind of #8/#10 central magician passer who was going to replace Iniesta, then I'd watch him and see him playing best for Klopp out wide as basically an Inside forward, whose best attribute by far was his shooting

The season we sold him he was outstanding, went up a level.  Before that he was a little streaky, the constant missed long shots were really frustrating.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 11:33:14 am
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 11:03:04 am
I wonder what became of his talent really. Was he any good at Bayern even bar the one game against his parent club? TO be honest at Pool I used to consider him very overrated when I'd see Barca being linked with him as some kind of #8/#10 central magician passer who was going to replace Iniesta, then I'd watch him and see him playing best for Klopp out wide as basically an Inside forward, whose best attribute by far was his shooting

He was alright at Bayern, scoring 8 in 23 league matches. However, those goals only came in 5 matches and all but one was in a rout that was going to happen whether he scored or not. He started off well but then was in and out of the team once Bayern decided they weren't going to sign him permanently. I think they would have taken him had he been more affordable.

Whilst he was best as part of the front 3 for us, he had a lot more to his game than his shooting. In fact, I got annoyed with him at times that his first thought seemed to become "how do I get a shot away", rather than trying to look for a defence splitting pass as he did in his early days when Suarez was around. That started to come back a bit I felt when Mane and then Salah were signed, but obviously he was off shortly after.
RedSince86

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 12:49:22 pm
Lets test their resolve for Pedri, De Jong or Fati.

Lets get the Echo to post articles relentlessly with Fowler and Rush saying how they have the "Scouse DNA".

Sheer Magnetism

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 02:14:50 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:17:10 am

This.

Early summer, both clubs were portrayed as having similar financial problems. Barca worse, yes, but also RM struggling. And then they pull £180m from out their arse to throw at PSG for Mbappe? And are, as you say, also favourites for Haaland?

There's always been a whiff of corruption and state assistance with that club, right back to Franco's days.
Barca had a £350 million net spend in the five years leading up to 2020. Real's was £190 million and they've made a £160 million+ transfer profit in the past two years. They also got £100 million for their highest earner instead of signing him to a new contract worth half a million a week.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 02:29:03 pm
mickeydocs

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 02:32:52 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 11:03:04 am
I wonder what became of his talent really. Was he any good at Bayern even bar the one game against his parent club? TO be honest at Pool I used to consider him very overrated when I'd see Barca being linked with him as some kind of #8/#10 central magician passer who was going to replace Iniesta, then I'd watch him and see him playing best for Klopp out wide as basically an Inside forward, whose best attribute by far was his shooting

Who the fuck are pool? Blackpool?
mickeydocs

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 02:34:04 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 10:42:52 am
It was all going to be so great...



Watermarked verson to avoid linking to the Daily Mail.

How much coke did his mum snort off the table?
Persephone

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 02:51:20 pm
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 02:34:04 pm
How much coke did his mum snort off the table?
Is that really necessary?
tonysleft

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 03:16:38 pm
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 02:32:52 pm
Who the fuck are pool? Blackpool?
Cesspool
