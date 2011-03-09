I wonder what became of his talent really. Was he any good at Bayern even bar the one game against his parent club? TO be honest at Pool I used to consider him very overrated when I'd see Barca being linked with him as some kind of #8/#10 central magician passer who was going to replace Iniesta, then I'd watch him and see him playing best for Klopp out wide as basically an Inside forward, whose best attribute by far was his shooting



He was alright at Bayern, scoring 8 in 23 league matches. However, those goals only came in 5 matches and all but one was in a rout that was going to happen whether he scored or not. He started off well but then was in and out of the team once Bayern decided they weren't going to sign him permanently. I think they would have taken him had he been more affordable.Whilst he was best as part of the front 3 for us, he had a lot more to his game than his shooting. In fact, I got annoyed with him at times that his first thought seemed to become "how do I get a shot away", rather than trying to look for a defence splitting pass as he did in his early days when Suarez was around. That started to come back a bit I felt when Mane and then Salah were signed, but obviously he was off shortly after.