Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
This is the wage limit not the wage bill right?I am more surprised that La Liga is pretending it would enforce that Barca limit lmao my fucking arse they would ever in a billion years countenance lower wages than 6 other clubs in their league, and even less chance the league would stop them from contravening this "figure"
Eric Garcia is a fraud of a footballer. Usually the really shit CB's at least have some redeeming quality, ie good in the air, fast, can pass the ball. He is shit in all departments. Makes Titus Bramble looks like Baresi.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Apparently they want Roberto Martinez now hahahahahahah. They are going full Everton at this rate.
Just saw the game, they are a shambolic team. So many players who wouldn't look out of place at a relegation fodder team. F. De Jong, Pedri and Fati are the only quality players they have left. Hendo should give some interviews about how Fati has the Liverpool DNA. Eric Garcia is a fraud of a footballer. Usually the really shit CB's at least have some redeeming quality, ie good in the air, fast, can pass the ball. He is shit in all departments. Makes Titus Bramble looks like Baresi.
Correct. In theory they have to cut 250m from their wage bill while Real Madrid all of a sudden can have the highest wage bill the world has ever seen for Mbappe and Haaland. Since none of this is transparent I agree that the odds of La Liga actually going through would seem pretty small but we're already kind of here in that they are forcing Barca already to cut wages so /shrug
The barca move propably hasn't turned out quite like Phil thought,being paid a fortune for being a little used sub for a near bankrupt club and where a large part of their toxic fanbase really really hates him. Thanks for the £140 odd million though Barcelona.
Barcelona playing in the Europa League will funny as fuck
Its all about winning shiny things.
Yep. Messi gone. Suarez gone. Stuck with a team that's midtable at best.But at least the backache's gone now, I presume.
Is Coutinho still there? And playing regularly?
I'm a knob
It was all going to be so great...Watermarked verson to avoid linking to the Daily Mail.
When Rafa is exactly what they need.
I wonder what became of his talent really. Was he any good at Bayern even bar the one game against his parent club? TO be honest at Pool I used to consider him very overrated when I'd see Barca being linked with him as some kind of #8/#10 central magician passer who was going to replace Iniesta, then I'd watch him and see him playing best for Klopp out wide as basically an Inside forward, whose best attribute by far was his shooting
This.Early summer, both clubs were portrayed as having similar financial problems. Barca worse, yes, but also RM struggling. And then they pull £180m from out their arse to throw at PSG for Mbappe? And are, as you say, also favourites for Haaland?There's always been a whiff of corruption and state assistance with that club, right back to Franco's days.
How much coke did his mum snort off the table?
Who the fuck are pool? Blackpool?
Page created in 0.024 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.49]