Is Coutinho still there? And playing regularly?



tehy cannot afford to play coutinho as they owe a LFC debt collector 30M or some huge financial trigger if he plays hte next 10 games for Barca.I think Koeman is dead man waiting for the door. good luck to the next sucker to get the jobNo manager will be able to get them out of the shyte they are in.giving away all your attacking assets TO YOUR CLOSEST LEAGUE RIVALS (what a joke) due to signing astronomical and unrealistic contracts 0- Suarez & Griesman and not being able to creatively resign Messi