Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8400 on: Yesterday at 09:33:20 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on September 20, 2021, 10:20:28 pm
Just imagine if they were playing the whole of ITV.
or Cortina if ya wanna go another way
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8401 on: Yesterday at 09:39:56 am »
Quote from: latortuga on Yesterday at 12:49:09 am
Nothing left!?  What are you on about??  Tourism is like 12% of their GDP.

Spain is obviously not Thailand or Bali, but compared to other European countries it's a lot more dependent on it and already had a very fragile labour market even before covid. Maybe not in the city of Barcelona, but there are Spanish regions with lower GDP/capita than Southern Italy and of course that causes problems also for Catalonia when they have to send money elsewhere in the country and that's definitely a big part of why many Catalans want to leave Spain.

Remove just a few % of GDP even for just a couple of years leads to enormous problems for any economical system. The Spanish economy has been horrendously mismanaged for decades and so long as they count on the generosity of banks and other governments to prop them up, the harder the fall will be once the plug is pulled when there's little incentive left to provide funds you'll never get back.

Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 09:15:21 am
Good insightful responses there.

I wouldn't worry about Linudden. It's not the first, and won't be the last, time he's made hyperbolic (but incredibly confident and assertive) comments about places he doesn't know that have little basis in reality.

Not even the first time about Mediterranean EU countries - straight out of the euro-sceptic political playbook. Last I recall was him saying Italy was being fascist like under Mussolini, for cancelling Serie A games for COVID... so at least be thankful Franco didn't come up!

Just because you repeat a lie/exaggeration long enough doesn't mean it's still not a falsehood. Personally I think it's a very sad country ran into the ground and I'd encourage anyone living there to emigrate if they have the chance, but frankly your stick is getting really dull at this point. They have no unemployment because the politicians just grab the money and put it in tax havens or building projects for their friends and even without giving regular people anything they still run extreme deficits on purpose. In spite of this they still spend money they don't have on the Olympics just for a carefully constructed view to the outside world. There's no sugar-coating the governments of Southern Europe and their shocking mismanagement of everything they touch.

Meanwhile the largest bridge in Genoa fell over a few years ago because there'd been no maintenance carried out. Some industrial houses beneath got flattened because they had allowed buildings to be constructed under a viaduct in a place prone to very extreme weather... Then a supposed earthquake-proof hospital fell in L'Aquila in 2009 because building code cheating so they had nowhere to treat the victims of said quake! Then a lot of people died a few years ago from a relatively modest 6.2 quake in Amatrice because the buildings fell like bowling pins. Then come back and say Italy doesn't have systematic problems. Spain is at least not in a seismic area and rarely get extreme weather so they have that advantage at least, but they have a very poor water infrastructure which is a huge problem in the longer term that needs to be solved. There are basically no reservoirs around the Barcelona or Valencia areas in spite of the obvious demand.

The shambolic declines of their football clubs are just a symptom of the much wider problems Italy and Spain have. It's unfortunate because I have nothing against them in general and I wish they would have a grand shakeup and reform from the bottom up to make their societies sustainable, but they need some tough love for that to happen I'm afraid.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8402 on: Yesterday at 09:51:00 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 12:35:53 am
Not sure it's quite that bad, but he knows he's getting money whichever option falls his way, so what real incentive does he have to do anything other than what he's doing? Bit like us with Hodgson, but on a grander scale. And Koeman is certainly better than the Owl.
Now that you mention him, the Owl is currently out of work, has worked for European superpowers, and his methods have translated from Halmstad to Malmo to Neuchatel and all the way to the Swiss national team, so frankly a spell in Catalonia should be a piece of piss.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8403 on: Yesterday at 10:26:58 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:51:00 am
Now that you mention him, the Owl is currently out of work, has worked for European superpowers, and his methods have translated from Halmstad to Malmo to Neuchatel and all the way to the Swiss national team, so frankly a spell in Catalonia should be a piece of piss.

Their crisis right now needs a safe pair of hands to steady the ship.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8404 on: Yesterday at 10:28:47 am »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 09:39:56 am
Personally I think it's a very sad country ran into the ground and I'd encourage anyone living there to emigrate if they have the chance, but frankly your stick is getting really dull at this point.

Bit of a mad rant you´ve gone on there, that I can´t really be arsed getting into. If only the whole world could be as dull as Sweden eh?!!

But regarding the bolded bit - I guess thats why your fellow Swedes keep piling over here to live? Center of Barcelona is chock full of Scandanvians (and you can spot them from a mile off ;)) Likewise with the "ex-pat" resorts up and down the Mediterranean coast, along with the Balearics.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8405 on: Yesterday at 10:32:24 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 10:28:47 am
But regarding the bolded bit - I guess thats why your fellow Swedes keep piling over here to live? Center of Barcelona is chock full of Scandanvians (and you can spot them from a mile off ;)) Likewise with the "ex-pat" resorts up and down the Mediterranean coast, along with the Balearics.

That was Italy. The Spanish ones are mostly enclaves where residents don't interact with anything other than 'el sol'  :wave and are generally either retirees or well-off people in their 50's alternatively young people working temporarily in the tourism industry. The retirees get Nordic pension payments every month and as a result benefit from the cheap grocery prices et cetera.

If you're personally well-off any place can be okay to live in.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8406 on: Yesterday at 10:32:35 am »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 09:39:56 am
Just because you repeat a lie/exaggeration long enough doesn't mean it's still not a falsehood. Personally I think it's a very sad country ran into the ground and I'd encourage anyone living there to emigrate if they have the chance, but frankly your stick is getting really dull at this point. They have no unemployment because the politicians just grab the money and put it in tax havens or building projects for their friends and even without giving regular people anything they still run extreme deficits on purpose. In spite of this they still spend money they don't have on the Olympics just for a carefully constructed view to the outside world. There's no sugar-coating the governments of Southern Europe and their shocking mismanagement of everything they touch.

Meanwhile the largest bridge in Genoa fell over a few years ago because there'd been no maintenance carried out. Some industrial houses beneath got flattened because they had allowed buildings to be constructed under a viaduct in a place prone to very extreme weather... Then a supposed earthquake-proof hospital fell in L'Aquila in 2009 because building code cheating so they had nowhere to treat the victims of said quake! Then a lot of people died a few years ago from a relatively modest 6.2 quake in Amatrice because the buildings fell like bowling pins. Then come back and say Italy doesn't have systematic problems. Spain is at least not in a seismic area and rarely get extreme weather so they have that advantage at least, but they have a very poor water infrastructure which is a huge problem in the longer term that needs to be solved. There are basically no reservoirs around the Barcelona or Valencia areas in spite of the obvious demand.

The shambolic declines of their football clubs are just a symptom of the much wider problems Italy and Spain have. It's unfortunate because I have nothing against them in general and I wish they would have a grand shakeup and reform from the bottom up to make their societies sustainable, but they need some tough love for that to happen I'm afraid.

Hiya buddy - have you ever heard the expression 'don't dish it out, if you can't take it'?

If you're going to go around assertively pretending you have a clue what life is like in Southern Europe, including generalising and stereotyping life for people there with extreme statements like "Personally I think it's a very sad country ran into the ground and I'd encourage anyone living there to emigrate" - then you probably ought to be a bit less thin-skinned yourself about some of us applying an incredibly minor amount of (accurate) scrutiny about your hyperbole!

By the way, you do realise the Barca olympics were almost 30 years ago?! ;D
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8407 on: Yesterday at 10:33:03 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September 20, 2021, 10:08:57 pm
Red Ron will be getting his P45 (or the Spanish equivalent) shortly.

Can they afford to pay him off, Barcelona apparently have to give Koeman a 12 million payout if they fire him now. & Barcelona are skint
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8408 on: Yesterday at 10:33:39 am »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 10:32:24 am
That was Italy. The Spanish ones are mostly enclaves where residents don't interact with anything other than 'el sol'  :wave and are generally either retirees or well-off people in their 50's alternatively young people working temporarily in the tourism industry.

I´ll repeat. Barcelona is full chock full of young Swedes, working in all kinds of multinational companies.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8409 on: Yesterday at 03:23:30 pm »
Laporta has been the only good president in 3 decades of incompetence. Before him the previous board sacked Cruyff, sacked Robson for winning 3 trophies and turfed Ronaldo out of the club when he'd had a worldie of a season, not to mention the fact that Cruyff had agreed a deal with Bordeaux for Zinedine Zidane and the directors decided that Ronaldo and Zidane could not play in the same team.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8410 on: Yesterday at 04:16:49 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 03:23:30 pm
Laporta has been the only good president in 3 decades of incompetence. Before him the previous board sacked Cruyff, sacked Robson for winning 3 trophies and turfed Ronaldo out of the club when he'd had a worldie of a season, not to mention the fact that Cruyff had agreed a deal with Bordeaux for Zinedine Zidane and the directors decided that Ronaldo and Zidane could not play in the same team.

The Figo release clause saga was also a legendary optics fail episode. They had no clue that Florentino had lots of money to spend and got badly beat. It took them four years to recover from that blow.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8411 on: Yesterday at 10:24:42 pm »
0-0 at Cadiz and down to ten :D
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8412 on: Yesterday at 10:30:19 pm »
Snigger
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8413 on: Yesterday at 10:35:46 pm »
Theyll have Pique up front again soon.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8414 on: Yesterday at 10:42:19 pm »
They've basically become us under Hodgson - free transfers, shite football and doom and gloom everywhere. It's wonderful to see.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8415 on: Yesterday at 10:51:26 pm »
El oh El
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8416 on: Yesterday at 10:56:24 pm »
What a shit show they have become

couldn't wish it on a more horrible bunch of c**ts
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8417 on: Yesterday at 10:57:46 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 10:35:46 pm
Theyll have Pique up front again soon.

Mes que un #9...
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8418 on: Yesterday at 10:58:36 pm »
Koeman Red. Will he be sacked?
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8419 on: Yesterday at 10:59:34 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 10:35:46 pm
Theyll have Pique up front again soon.

Pique set Depay up with a sitter, Depay missed. ;D
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8420 on: Yesterday at 11:19:13 pm »
It's just so striking to turn it on and see freaking Luuk De Jong of all people leading the line.  Though after Braithwaite I suppose anything is possible.  I still think they should comfortably be top 4 but the Koeman/Laporta fall out may make a mockery of that thought.  There's going to be a case study here in the future for how not to run a club, that's for sure.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8421 on: Today at 12:28:57 am »
Quote from: Oscarmac on Yesterday at 10:58:36 pm
Koeman Red.

Like his Christmas tree.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8422 on: Today at 06:55:48 am »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 09:39:56 am
Spain is obviously not Thailand or Bali

Funny you should say that - both Thailand and Indonesia rely far less on tourism as a % of their GDP than Spains 11-12%. More than half as much less infact
Bali, yes youd have a point but thats one (small) region of Indonesia.

Both countries have burgeoning manufacturing industries, strong agriculture exports, other industries like IT and medicine, and also have major cities that are financial powerhouses (at least for the region).

Conversely apart from a few nice food products Im really not sure what Spain does.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8423 on: Today at 07:51:43 am »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 10:59:34 pm
Pique set Depay up with a sitter, Depay missed. ;D

Depay looks fucked after five games being the main attacking threat for Barca... Messi done that the last few years ....

The team they put last night was dire, it would struggle in the Europa League.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8424 on: Today at 08:41:25 am »
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 03:23:30 pm
Laporta has been the only good president in 3 decades of incompetence. Before him the previous board sacked Cruyff, sacked Robson for winning 3 trophies and turfed Ronaldo out of the club when he'd had a worldie of a season, not to mention the fact that Cruyff had agreed a deal with Bordeaux for Zinedine Zidane and the directors decided that Ronaldo and Zidane could not play in the same team.

They've always been badly run. When Cruyff took over in the late 80s they'd never won a European Cup and had 10 league titles in their history (Atletico Madrid and Bilbao had won 8 each).

Messi himself won 10 La Liga titles as a Barca player.


Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8425 on: Today at 08:44:07 am »
Hopefully they go out of business.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8426 on: Today at 09:00:00 am »
I understand there's no more money due to us as we sold on the Coutinho debt to a third party.  What's a bit less clear is whether Barca are due to pay a sizable (rumoured as 20m) fee to this third-party when Coutinho gets to 100 games?  If so he has half a dozen more games left in his Barca career.

As a neutral to Spanish football and, at the time, a neutral to European competitions I used to really like the Barcelona team of the late 2000s and early 2010s.  They had a competitive edge to them on the pitch but seemed to be doing things the right way.  They've been so entitled in recent seasons that I can't help but enjoy seeing the chickens coming home to roost.

It's hard to see how they get out of this mess without either a sustained period of living very modestly or cosying up to some shady characters with loadsamoney.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8427 on: Today at 09:21:20 am »
What happened was that La Masia dried up and they lost control of the wage structure after being whipped by Messi's dad. All downhill from there although the ship kept sailing on the pitch until 2019 in the domestic league at least. Even so, considering the team they had and the way they dominated their opposition to just come away with four Champions League titles between 2006 and now is actually an underachievement. I feel like 2010 and 2012 were titles Pep just gave away. Not to mention the events of 2019 obviously  ;D
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8428 on: Today at 09:27:56 am »
Koeman is a uniquely unlikeable character.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8429 on: Today at 09:28:22 am »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 09:21:20 am
What happened was that La Masia dried up and they lost control of the wage structure after being whipped by Messi's dad. All downhill from there although the ship kept sailing on the pitch until 2019 in the domestic league at least. Even so, considering the team they had and the way they dominated their opposition to just come away with four Champions League titles between 2006 and now is actually an underachievement. I feel like 2010 and 2012 were titles Pep just gave away. Not to mention the events of 2019 obviously  ;D

What happened in 2019?
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8430 on: Today at 09:50:27 am »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 09:21:20 am
What happened was that La Masia dried up and they lost control of the wage structure after being whipped by Messi's dad. All downhill from there although the ship kept sailing on the pitch until 2019 in the domestic league at least. Even so, considering the team they had and the way they dominated their opposition to just come away with four Champions League titles between 2006 and now is actually an underachievement. I feel like 2010 and 2012 were titles Pep just gave away. Not to mention the events of 2019 obviously  ;D

It produced one freakishly good generation of players. That never happens indefinitely.

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8431 on: Today at 09:58:17 am »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 09:28:22 am
What happened in 2019?

Anfield  :wave

They'd beaten Spurs easily in the final.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8432 on: Today at 10:27:48 am »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 04:16:49 pm
The Figo release clause saga was also a legendary optics fail episode. They had no clue that Florentino had lots of money to spend and got badly beat. It took them four years to recover from that blow.

Yeah that was an embarrassing fail, they made a pigs ear out of that one.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8433 on: Today at 10:39:27 am »
Quote from: palimpsest on Today at 09:27:56 am
Koeman is a uniquely unlikeable character.

I quite like him.
Tanking Barca, angering the bitters and cheating England out of the Euros once. All boss in my book.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8434 on: Today at 11:03:10 am »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 09:58:17 am
Anfield  :wave

They'd beaten Spurs easily in the final.

Was hoping for a gif of the corner but that'll do  ;D

I don't hate Barca the way others do, I find it sad to see how they've fallen because I can't stand the Madrid clubs. But that's what happens when you try to be Real Madrid and spunk stupid money on overrated players and pay them an extortionate amount of money, I've got no sympathy from that perspective.

Crazy to think Messi got a combined 51 goals + assists last season for this side. They're truly lost without him. Never quite fully understood why he had to leave as well, the 'Spanish law' argument around no more than 50% reduction in salary never made sense when players like Pique are basically playing for nothing this season...
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8435 on: Today at 11:37:10 am »
Since the summer they signed Suarez, they've signed:

Arda Turan - £30 million
Aleix Vidal - £15 million
Andre Gomes - £34 million
Paco Alcacer - £27 million
Samuel Umtiti - £15 million
Luca Digne - £15 million
Jasper Cillessen - £12 million
Phillipe Coutinho - £120 million
Ousmane Dembele -  £120 million
Paulinho - £36 million
Nelson Semedo - £32 million
Yerry Mina - £11 million
Gerard Deulofeu - £11 million
Malcolm - £37 million
Clement Lenglet - £32 million
Arthur - £28 million
Arturo Vidal - £16 million
Emerson Royal - £11 million
Antoine Griezmann - £108 million
Frenkie De Jong - £77 million
Neto - £24 million
Junior Firpo - £18 million
Pedri - £18 million
Martin Braithwaite - £16 million
Miralem Pjanic - £54 million
Francisco Trincao - £28 million
Sergino Dest - £19 million
Emerson Royal (again!) - £13 million

In seven seasons they've spent over £1 billion on signings and I genuinely dont think you could class any of them as successes except Pedri.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8436 on: Today at 11:39:56 am »
Funny because if you knock off the second digit, that's how much they are actually worth
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8437 on: Today at 11:48:43 am »
Andre Gomes for 35m  :lmao

Isn't De Jong on absolutely obscene wages as well?
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8438 on: Today at 12:17:40 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:50:27 am
It produced one freakishly good generation of players. That never happens indefinitely.

They were also lucky in 2009 too. I dont usually sympathise with Chelsea, but they were screwed in that Sem-Final. If Pep doesnt get to the final in 2009, after that dodgy referee display, would they have gone on to win several more European cups after that?

Yes, they won in 2006 with the majority of different players, but the first one is always the hardest. Once you do that, thats when that core of players know what it feels like and the success becomes habitual. You do wonder where Barca would of gone in the 2010s, if Chelsea got one of those 4 penalty shouts.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #8439 on: Today at 12:20:56 pm »
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on Today at 12:17:40 pm
They were also lucky in 2009 too. I dont usually sympathise with Chelsea, but they were screwed in that Sem-Final. If Pep doesnt get to the final in 2009, after that dodgy referee display, would they have gone on to win several more European cups after that?

Yes, they won in 2006 with the majority of different players, but the first one is always the hardest. Once you do that, thats when that core of players know what it feels like and the success becomes habitual. You do wonder where Barca would of gone in the 2010s, if Chelsea got one of those 4 penalty shouts.

They would have been back, they had that much quality. You can say Chelsea got screwed, and in 2012 Chelsea got everything their way on the pitch against Barca over two legs which lead them to a final [and them winning it ultimately].

