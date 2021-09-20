Nothing left!? What are you on about?? Tourism is like 12% of their GDP.



Spain is obviously not Thailand or Bali, but compared to other European countries it's a lot more dependent on it and already had a very fragile labour market even before covid. Maybe not in the city of Barcelona, but there are Spanish regions with lower GDP/capita than Southern Italy and of course that causes problems also for Catalonia when they have to send money elsewhere in the country and that's definitely a big part of why many Catalans want to leave Spain.Remove just a few % of GDP even for just a couple of years leads to enormous problems for any economical system. The Spanish economy has been horrendously mismanaged for decades and so long as they count on the generosity of banks and other governments to prop them up, the harder the fall will be once the plug is pulled when there's little incentive left to provide funds you'll never get back.Just because you repeat a lie/exaggeration long enough doesn't mean it's still not a falsehood. Personally I think it's a very sad country ran into the ground and I'd encourage anyone living there to emigrate if they have the chance, but frankly your stick is getting really dull at this point. They have no unemployment because the politicians just grab the money and put it in tax havens or building projects for their friends and even without giving regular people anything they still run extreme deficits on purpose. In spite of this they still spend money they don't have on the Olympics just for a carefully constructed view to the outside world. There's no sugar-coating the governments of Southern Europe and their shocking mismanagement of everything they touch.Meanwhile the largest bridge in Genoa fell over a few years ago because there'd been no maintenance carried out. Some industrial houses beneath got flattened because they had allowed buildings to be constructed under a viaduct in a place prone to very extreme weather... Then a supposed earthquake-proof hospital fell in L'Aquila in 2009 because building code cheating so they had nowhere to treat the victims of said quake! Then a lot of people died a few years ago from a relatively modest 6.2 quake in Amatrice because the buildings fell like bowling pins. Then come back and say Italy doesn't have systematic problems. Spain is at least not in a seismic area and rarely get extreme weather so they have that advantage at least, but they have a very poor water infrastructure which is a huge problem in the longer term that needs to be solved. There are basically no reservoirs around the Barcelona or Valencia areas in spite of the obvious demand.The shambolic declines of their football clubs are just a symptom of the much wider problems Italy and Spain have. It's unfortunate because I have nothing against them in general and I wish they would have a grand shakeup and reform from the bottom up to make their societies sustainable, but they need some tough love for that to happen I'm afraid.