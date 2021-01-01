« previous next »
FC Barcelona

Quotes from Laporta going round about an 8m a year scout in South America. It's absolutely insane.

Still at least they've gotten geniuses like Douglas, Keirrison, Henrique etc out of it. What ever happened to xxavi? you should unban him or get him back or whatever. his posts the last two months would have been box office.
I don't think he's posted since the Anfield game. ;D
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Still at least they've gotten geniuses like Douglas, Keirrison, Henrique etc out of it. What ever happened to xxavi? you should unban him or get him back or whatever. his posts the last two months would have been box office.

There was always something dodgy going on between Barcelona and Brazil. Even the Neymar deal stunk and it brought down the Rosell presidency in the end.

This is what happens when you give dodgy businessmen access to public money, as Barca aren't a private business. They'll feather their own nests.
I don't think he's posted since the Anfield game. ;D

Same as Busquets then..... https://twitter.com/5sergiob
