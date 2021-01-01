Quotes from Laporta going round about an 8m a year scout in South America. It's absolutely insane.



Still at least they've gotten geniuses like Douglas, Keirrison, Henrique etc out of it. What ever happened to xxavi? you should unban him or get him back or whatever. his posts the last two months would have been box office.



There was always something dodgy going on between Barcelona and Brazil. Even the Neymar deal stunk and it brought down the Rosell presidency in the end.This is what happens when you give dodgy businessmen access to public money, as Barca aren't a private business. They'll feather their own nests.