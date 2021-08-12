« previous next »
August 12, 2021, 12:12:29 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on August 11, 2021, 09:05:50 am
I honestly wouldn't care if Barca completely dissolved and disappeared from football forever

Siquiera un club.
August 12, 2021, 02:07:11 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on August 12, 2021, 11:31:19 am
It's shit or bust for Coutinho now, he's 28/29 so this is the age where he'd be looking for a last lucrative move and/or regular playing time, we despised him at the time for being a conniving little shitehawk, but really we should be thankful for his ballbaggery, as without him leaving we'd have no van Dijk or Allison, we may have afforded one but not the other.

He'd be a useful back up on a pay as you play deal for the cups.
August 12, 2021, 02:32:37 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on August 12, 2021, 11:25:17 am
Their European Cup final winner was scored by a Scouser too.

Was unaware, don't quite know what to do withe that fact...
August 12, 2021, 02:38:17 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on August 12, 2021, 02:32:37 pm
Was unaware, don't quite know what to do withe that fact...
His career Petered out after that
August 12, 2021, 05:36:06 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on August 12, 2021, 10:36:41 am
Villa ahead of Spurs? Sure, the latters invite to the ESL was laughable but those Brummie gobshites had their 15 mins in 1982 and thats about it.

Aston Villa are not only former European Cup winners. They are also located in one of the biggest cities in England. The ESL should be about history, but it should also be about market size. From every point of view, Aston Villa have more right to be in the ESL than the likes of Man City or Tottenham ...
Today at 11:15:24 am
Barcelona say they've registered Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia and Manaj - because Gerard Pique has reduced his salary. Good gesture by Pique but it shows what a basket case they still are.
Today at 11:44:55 am
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:15:24 am
Barcelona say they've registered Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia and Manaj - because Gerard Pique has reduced his salary. Good gesture by Pique but it shows what a basket case they still are.
Koeman says he now needs to sign a striker

Batshit crazy they really are.
Today at 11:50:45 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:44:55 am
Koeman says he now needs to sign a striker

Batshit crazy they really are.

How about Divock? They know about him already. A real game changer.
Today at 12:08:49 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:50:45 am
How about Divock? They know about him already. A real game changer.
They'd be worse than an Italian side. They'd offer a packet of Quavers, a half-eaten Curly Wurly. And Martin Braithwaite.
Today at 03:11:12 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:15:24 am
Barcelona say they've registered Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia and Manaj - because Gerard Pique has reduced his salary. Good gesture by Pique but it shows what a basket case they still are.

Reduced it to zero by deferring it to 2025.  Crazy
Today at 09:22:47 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 03:11:12 pm
Reduced it to zero by deferring it to 2025.  Crazy
@Millar_Colin
Barcelona released a statement today to confirm that Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia were registered with authorities. La Liga subsequently release a statement to deny this is true and the player's situation is still being reviewed. Just one day of normal Barca etc.
Today at 09:24:54 pm
Pique playing the long game here because he's spoken about wanting to do a job for Barcelona after he hangs them up. Good PR move.
Today at 09:30:26 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on August 12, 2021, 02:38:17 pm
His career Petered out after that

Yes, just withered away...
