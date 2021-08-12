« Reply #8166 on: Today at 11:44:55 am »
Barcelona say they've registered Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia and Manaj - because Gerard Pique has reduced his salary. Good gesture by Pique but it shows what a basket case they still are.
Koeman says he now needs to sign a striker
Batshit crazy they really are.
