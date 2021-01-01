Federers earnings cannot bankrupt an entire football club.



Did Messi pay himself and overpay other players who weren't worth the money and spend money on transfer fees when they shouldn't have?I'm sorry, I scored 600 goals in 700 games, plus 300 assists, and have helped you win endless amounts of money, bringing more revenue than most players combined, I should take care of your acccounting as well.How about not spend 120 million on Coutinho, with 300k per week on his wages, whatever they paid Griezman and 400k per week wages, and a long list of other ridiculous transfers that should have never taken place.