FC Barcelona

dutchkop

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8120 on: Today at 10:07:11 am
So Messi signs on at PSG,
extending the problem we have with society - we are all too greedy and a few are taking up all the resources.
Messi if he loved Barca so much he would have stayed and played for nothing - only on bonuses and sponsorship money to help his beloved club out of the Sh*t.. and encourage all his fellow players to take huge decrease in salaries to help Barca get out of trouble.
But no leaves in tears and goes to another club that supported by a racist exploitive government which is trying to win PR for World Cup, unfair compeition by paying the highest salaries and transfer fees in unsustainable way at PSG, and keep exploiting slave labour in Qatar  where people are dyiing to build world cup stadiums  -nearly slave labour.   https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/campaigns/2016/03/qatar-world-cup-of-shame/

 I will never support or buy any products sponsored by Messi again. the only way to counter this  cr"p. 

This is one of the reasons I do not like Nike and will not buy a NIke  jersey  (they were years jersey provider of Mancs) - yes they offer Le Bron (but what has he really done for us)?

My rant is more against over consumption, greed, differences between haves and have not. IN parallel we hear that the environment is in overheat and probably in a curve that we will exceed our planetary goals by end of century - we need leaders to give up on hte greedy goal of hoarding as much resources as possible for individuals and wealthy while not what is best for the community.

I also accept that Barca created this mess and need to get out of it themselves,, but I have raged and ranted for a number of years of the bosman ruling and toothless bureaucrats in UEFA, FIFA & FA's unable to create a more sustainable level playing field and remove the incredible power players, agents and those that exploit the systems like at CIty, PSG, Chelsea, TV Media , owners (Tax avoidance schemes) and others that have the  sustained benefit of CL (& even Premier league) money for a number of years.
Fromola

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8121 on: Today at 10:18:22 am
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 10:07:11 am
So Messi signs on at PSG,
extending the problem we have with society - we are all too greedy and a few are taking up all the resources.
Messi if he loved Barca so much he would have stayed and played for nothing - only on bonuses and sponsorship money to help his beloved club out of the Sh*t.. and encourage all his fellow players to take huge decrease in salaries to help Barca get out of trouble.
But no leaves in tears and goes to another club that supported by a racist exploitive government which is trying to win PR for World Cup, unfair compeition by paying the highest salaries and transfer fees in unsustainable way at PSG, and keep exploiting slave labour in Qatar  where people are dyiing to build world cup stadiums  -nearly slave labour.   https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/campaigns/2016/03/qatar-world-cup-of-shame/

I will never support or buy any products sponsored by Messi again. the only way to counter this  cr"p. 

This is one of the reasons I do not like Nike and will not buy a NIke  jersey  (they were years jersey provider of Mancs) - yes they offer Le Bron (but what has he really done for us)?

My rant is more against over consumption, greed, differences between haves and have not. IN parallel we hear that the environment is in overheat and probably in a curve that we will exceed our planetary goals by end of century - we need leaders to give up on hte greedy goal of hoarding as much resources as possible for individuals and wealthy while not what is best for the community.

I also accept that Barca created this mess and need to get out of it themselves,, but I have raged and ranted for a number of years of the bosman ruling and toothless bureaucrats in UEFA, FIFA & FA's unable to create a more sustainable level playing field and remove the incredible power players, agents and those that exploit the systems like at CIty, PSG, Chelsea, TV Media , owners (Tax avoidance schemes) and others that have the  sustained benefit of CL (& even Premier league) money for a number of years.

Don't support the Dutch national team either then, seeing as Wijnaldum has also signed on at PSG for a big pay bump, leaving us without a transfer fee.
OsirisMVZ

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8122 on: Today at 10:41:07 am
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 10:07:11 am
So Messi signs on at PSG,
extending the problem we have with society - we are all too greedy and a few are taking up all the resources.
Messi if he loved Barca so much he would have stayed and played for nothing - only on bonuses and sponsorship money to help his beloved club out of the Sh*t.. and encourage all his fellow players to take huge decrease in salaries to help Barca get out of trouble.
But no leaves in tears and goes to another club that supported by a racist exploitive government which is trying to win PR for World Cup, unfair compeition by paying the highest salaries and transfer fees in unsustainable way at PSG, and keep exploiting slave labour in Qatar  where people are dyiing to build world cup stadiums  -nearly slave labour.   https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/campaigns/2016/03/qatar-world-cup-of-shame/

 I will never support or buy any products sponsored by Messi again. the only way to counter this  cr"p. 

This is one of the reasons I do not like Nike and will not buy a NIke  jersey  (they were years jersey provider of Mancs) - yes they offer Le Bron (but what has he really done for us)?

My rant is more against over consumption, greed, differences between haves and have not. IN parallel we hear that the environment is in overheat and probably in a curve that we will exceed our planetary goals by end of century - we need leaders to give up on hte greedy goal of hoarding as much resources as possible for individuals and wealthy while not what is best for the community.

I also accept that Barca created this mess and need to get out of it themselves,, but I have raged and ranted for a number of years of the bosman ruling and toothless bureaucrats in UEFA, FIFA & FA's unable to create a more sustainable level playing field and remove the incredible power players, agents and those that exploit the systems like at CIty, PSG, Chelsea, TV Media , owners (Tax avoidance schemes) and others that have the  sustained benefit of CL (& even Premier league) money for a number of years.


Everyone has been through this before, he legally couldn't play for nothing and even with a 50% decrease in his salary Barca still couldn't register him.
Fromola

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8123 on: Today at 10:48:00 am
If Federer really loved tennis he'd play for nothing. He doesn't need the money. How much money does he need?
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8124 on: Today at 10:51:57 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:48:00 am
If Federer really loved tennis he'd play for nothing. He doesn't need the money. How much money does he need?


You forgot to post this in the Rawk Asks thread
rob1966

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8125 on: Today at 11:22:16 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:48:00 am
If Federer really loved tennis he'd play for nothing. He doesn't need the money. How much money does he need?

Federers earnings cannot bankrupt an entire football club.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8126 on: Today at 11:24:13 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:22:16 am
Federers earnings cannot bankrupt an entire football club.

Did Messi pay himself and overpay other players who weren't worth the money and spend money on transfer fees when they shouldn't have?  :D

I'm sorry, I scored 600 goals in 700 games, plus 300 assists, and have helped you win endless amounts of money, bringing more revenue than most players combined, I should take care of your acccounting as well.

How about not spend 120 million on Coutinho, with 300k per week on his wages, whatever they paid Griezman and 400k per week wages, and a long list of other ridiculous transfers that should have never taken place.
PoetryInMotion

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8127 on: Today at 11:26:24 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:22:16 am
Federers earnings cannot bankrupt an entire football club.

How is Messi or his earnings responsible for this? He's arguably the greatest ever football player, so technically he can command anything that any team would be willing to pay him. It shows nothing more than how badly Barca has been run over the last few years.
Fromola

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8128 on: Today at 11:27:02 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:22:16 am
Federers earnings cannot bankrupt an entire football club.

Barca's annual revenues went from barely 100 mill to over 850 million, and rising each year, during the time Messi played for Barca. He could have left for more money several times during that period (including to PSG).

It takes spectacular mismanagement to mess that up to the point the club are in financial trouble. Not like they even built a new ground or anything, or redeveloped it. He agreed to half his wages and now he's left their revenues will crash and burn.
rob1966

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8129 on: Today at 11:29:36 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:27:02 am
Barca's annual revenues went from barely 100 mill to over 850 million, and rising each year, during the time Messi played for Barca. He could have left for more money several times during that period (including to PSG).

It takes spectacular mismanagement to mess that up to the point the club are in financial trouble. Not like they even built a new ground or anything, or redeveloped it. He agreed to half his wages and now he's left their revenues will crash and burn.

Oh it's a right mess from Barca's POV, but I have no doubt that Messi held them to ransom each year. Once you start paying ridiculous salaries to one player then you end up paying ridiculous salaries to the rest and the end result is inevitable.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8130 on: Today at 11:31:43 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:29:36 am
Oh it's a right mess from Barca's POV, but I have no doubt that Messi held them to ransom each year. Once you start paying ridiculous salaries to one player then you end up paying ridiculous salaries to the rest and the end result is inevitable.

Or you just don't pay players who aren't performing the same way messi is and it's not a problem.

Because they realllly had to pay 120 million for Coutinho and 100 plus for Dembele. Because that's equivalent to paying one of the greatest players in the history of the game who is producing at least 40 goals a season for the last decade or so.
PaulF

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8131 on: Today at 12:11:33 pm
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Today at 10:41:07 am


Everyone has been through this before, he legally couldn't play for nothing and even with a 50% decrease in his salary Barca still couldn't register him.

Legally he can't play for nothing?  Min wage requirement?
rob1966

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8132 on: Today at 12:33:42 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 11:31:43 am
Or you just don't pay players who aren't performing the same way messi is and it's not a problem.

Because they realllly had to pay 120 million for Coutinho and 100 plus for Dembele. Because that's equivalent to paying one of the greatest players in the history of the game who is producing at least 40 goals a season for the last decade or so.

Oh they are a shit show from top to bottom, I don't deny that. Players, greedy agents, stupid owners, corrupt associations, sportswashing states and idiot supporters who accept the shit are all to blame for the mess.
Persephone

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8133 on: Today at 01:33:07 pm
I'm really surprised no club has made a bid for any of the Barca players yet, surely there are players there that would interest other clubs that could be got at a reasonable fee. I know some players are on astronomical wages but not all of them.
Suareznumber7

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8134 on: Today at 01:38:23 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 01:33:07 pm
I'm really surprised no club has made a bid for any of the Barca players yet, surely there are players there that would interest other clubs that could be got at a reasonable fee. I know some players are on astronomical wages but not all of them.

The players they want, and need, to sell are those on astronomical wages and they've proven they're not willing to take a pay cut. 
rossipersempre

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8135 on: Today at 01:42:41 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:38:23 pm
The players they want, and need, to sell are those on astronomical wages and they've proven they're not willing to take a pay cut. 
Im sure that stance will change when they realise they cant be registered and thus cant actually play for Barcelona this season, especially in a World Cup year (yes I know its in December not July).
Suareznumber7

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8136 on: Today at 01:44:18 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:42:41 pm
Im sure that stance will change when they realise they cant be registered and thus cant actually play for Barcelona this season, especially in a World Cup year (yes I know its in December not July).

It's the new signings that can't be registered though right?  Barcelona needs Griezmann, Coutinho, Dembele, Umtiti, Roberto, etc off the wage bill.  Those players are already registered with the club. 
