Re: FC Barcelona
August 9, 2021, 04:09:23 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on August  9, 2021, 04:02:25 pm
A better signing than Depay or Garcia though I think

Disagree on Depay. Think he was a good signing for them given their need in that position. Garcia was a crap signing. The fact Aguero struggled with injuries all last year and has had more and more problems, should have deterred them from signing him.
Re: FC Barcelona
August 9, 2021, 04:12:22 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on August  9, 2021, 04:09:23 pm
Disagree on Depay. Think he was a good signing for them given their need in that position. Garcia was a crap signing. The fact Aguero struggled with injuries all last year and has had more and more problems, should have deterred them from signing him.
Depay is more of an attitude issue than a talent issue
Re: FC Barcelona
August 9, 2021, 04:22:00 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on August  9, 2021, 04:12:22 pm
Depay is more of an attitude issue than a talent issue
all to do with mental capacity and choices he makes on field

Ego, attitude and maybe waht to do with the ball or position. He really rates himself and does go on runs of scoring goals for teams when selected game after game.

You either like him or you do not.
Let us see how it works out at Barca -
Griesmann, Depay, Aguero, Dembele, Fati annd Braithwaite all have some big shoes to fill
Re: FC Barcelona
August 9, 2021, 04:31:37 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on August  9, 2021, 04:12:22 pm
Depay is more of an attitude issue than a talent issue

What attitude problems has he shown in recent seasons?
Re: FC Barcelona
August 9, 2021, 04:41:55 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on August  9, 2021, 04:09:23 pm
Disagree on Depay. Think he was a good signing for them given their need in that position. Garcia was a crap signing. The fact Aguero struggled with injuries all last year and has had more and more problems, should have deterred them from signing him.

Aguero and Garcia are just players City have been happy to let go and hardly a stampede for. Garcia at least a good age profile.

Depay could go either way. Given they've no money for fees, makes sense to get him on a Bosman.
Re: FC Barcelona
August 9, 2021, 04:48:42 pm
Re: FC Barcelona
August 9, 2021, 05:12:39 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on August  9, 2021, 04:12:22 pm
Depay is more of an attitude issue than a talent issue
But surely surly Shirley if he doesn't have the attitude to develop his talent he won't get to having the talent he should have with his talent to allow his attitude the freedom to express his talent to its fullmost possibilities.

Who were we talking about again?
Re: FC Barcelona
August 9, 2021, 05:17:07 pm
Depay still isn't registered for the season, same with Aguero and Garcia.  I honestly have no idea how Barca is getting out of this as who is paying anything for any of their top earners sans De Jong?  Supposedly they'll take 15m for Ilaix Moriba (LFC should bid that) but that's just a drop in the bucket for what they need.

Wouldn't surprise me if they do actually file for Bankruptcy.
Re: FC Barcelona
August 9, 2021, 05:20:10 pm
I mean at some point they are going to have to take a massive hit on fee's so their high earners become affordable to other sides who they'll actually want to move to.
Re: FC Barcelona
August 9, 2021, 05:27:38 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on August  9, 2021, 05:20:10 pm
I mean at some point they are going to have to take a massive hit on fee's so their high earners become affordable to other sides who they'll actually want to move to.
Someone in the Barca board is writing something like the following down:

1. Kidnap Griezmann and/or break his legs
2. Insurance ???
3. Profit :-)
Re: FC Barcelona
August 9, 2021, 05:37:02 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on August  9, 2021, 05:20:10 pm
I mean at some point they are going to have to take a massive hit on fee's so their high earners become affordable to other sides who they'll actually want to move to.

I'm sure they'll take zero fees for almost all of Griezman, Coutinho, Dembele, Busquests, Alba, etc etc but who is going to pay them anywhere near their wages?  None of these players will agree to move would be my guess.  What they need to do is negotiate buyouts like they did with Suarez for almost all of these players to make it possible for them to negotiate new contracts with other teams where the combined buyout plus new salary is close to what they are making now.  The problem there though is who's going to give them the cash flow to do that?  I can't see any lender giving them any type of financing right now except under the most onerous terms.

If buy chance they could pull it off they do have the makings of a good squad to build around with Pedri, Moriba, Fati, Dest, Depay and De Jong.  I'm sure I'm missing some here.

Or worst case they need to auction Pedri for as much as they can get.

Edit: And really this is where in hindsight as soon as the Burofax showed up last year they needed to take ManC's money and run.  What a blunder.
Re: FC Barcelona
August 9, 2021, 06:30:31 pm
Quote from: Fromola on August  9, 2021, 04:41:55 pm
Aguero and Garcia are just players City have been happy to let go and hardly a stampede for. Garcia at least a good age profile.

Depay could go either way. Given they've no money for fees, makes sense to get him on a Bosman.

City wanted to hold on to Garcia
Re: FC Barcelona
August 9, 2021, 08:07:35 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on August  9, 2021, 05:37:02 pm
I'm sure they'll take zero fees for almost all of Griezman, Coutinho, Dembele, Busquests, Alba, etc etc but who is going to pay them anywhere near their wages?  None of these players will agree to move would be my guess.  What they need to do is negotiate buyouts like they did with Suarez for almost all of these players to make it possible for them to negotiate new contracts with other teams where the combined buyout plus new salary is close to what they are making now.  The problem there though is who's going to give them the cash flow to do that?  I can't see any lender giving them any type of financing right now except under the most onerous terms.

If buy chance they could pull it off they do have the makings of a good squad to build around with Pedri, Moriba, Fati, Dest, Depay and De Jong.  I'm sure I'm missing some here.

Or worst case they need to auction Pedri for as much as they can get.

Edit: And really this is where in hindsight as soon as the Burofax showed up last year they needed to take ManC's money and run.  What a blunder.

The fact that they have no transfer fee would mean a prospective club could pay them a signing on fee spread across their contract, effectively bumping up their salary.
Re: FC Barcelona
Yesterday at 08:25:20 am
I guess foregoing a transfer fee to get a salary off the books makes long term financial sense, but even a nominal fee coul help Barcelona in the short term. Pretty humiliating selling Coutinho for £10m though.
Re: FC Barcelona
Yesterday at 08:43:00 am
They're seemingly in such deep shit I think anything is possible at this stage. If we don't end up buying anyone else and we need to tighten our belt for a season, I'd put in a derisory loan offer for Coutinho. He can play most midfield positions except DM, or can play as part of a front 3 - both are areas we need cover and creativity.

He'd probably need to take a big wage cut whether he stays at Barca or not, and it'd be a fairly low risk and short term move. If you take the emotion out of it, we know he's quality and Klopp would probably ignite his best form again plus he'd join a far better team than the one he left, and be happy with less minutes. We could even put in a forgiveness clause where he donates half his salary to local charities if we win a trophy.

This is a unique transfer window for lots of reasons which won't come around again, and there are surely some bargain deals to be struck at Barca/PSG and a few other clubs - structured in a way that's affordable and spreads the risk.
Re: FC Barcelona
Yesterday at 08:43:25 am
Quote from: Peabee on August  9, 2021, 08:07:35 pm
The fact that they have no transfer fee would mean a prospective club could pay them a signing on fee spread across their contract, effectively bumping up their salary.
It's unfortunate timing for Barca that Everton have seemingly gone off their policy of signing players from them for daft fees and even dafter salaries.  I'd imagine last summer they'd have been throwing money at the likes of Umtiti.

There's surely still a market for players like Griezmann, Dembele and Coutinho if no transfer fee is involved.
Re: FC Barcelona
Yesterday at 08:44:27 am
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 08:43:00 am
They're seemingly in such deep shit I think anything is possible at this stage. If we don't end up buying anyone else and we need to tighten our belt for a season, I'd put in a derisory loan offer for Coutinho. He can play most midfield positions except DM, or can play as part of a front 3 - both are areas we need cover and creativity.

He'd probably need to take a big wage cut whether he stays at Barca or not, and it'd be a fairly low risk and short term move. If you take the emotion out of it, we know he's quality and Klopp would probably ignite his best form again plus he'd join a far better team than the one he left, and be happy with less minutes. We could even put in a forgiveness clause where he donates half his salary to local charities if we win a trophy.

This is a unique transfer window for lots of reasons which won't come around again, and there are surely some bargain deals to be struck at Barca/PSG and a few other clubs - structured in a way that's affordable and spreads the risk.

There are much much better younger talents we could try poach from them like Pedri, Fati, Moriba etc
Re: FC Barcelona
Yesterday at 08:49:48 am
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 08:44:27 am
There are much much better younger talents we could try poach from them like Pedri, Fati, Moriba etc
They are in a rebuilding phase - they're more likely to let the older and higher salaried players leave for peanuts than lose rising stars.
Re: FC Barcelona
Yesterday at 10:06:08 am
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 08:49:48 am
They are in a rebuilding phase - they're more likely to let the older and higher salaried players leave for peanuts than lose rising stars.
A lot of the younger ones are out of contract soon though. I think Perdri's runs out next year. If they can't shift the older ones they may not be able to sort their youth team contracts.
Re: FC Barcelona
Yesterday at 11:13:49 am
Yep Pedri's contract is up at the end of next season. If they can't sell the older players on high wages then they have to start flogging the future.

And that's where we come in and say, Hey Pedri, wanna join our midfield and in 4 years create a magnificent midget triangle for the ages with Harvey and Clarkson
Re: FC Barcelona
Yesterday at 11:20:00 am
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 11:13:49 am
And that's where we come in and say, Hey Pedri, wanna join our midfield and in 4 years create a magnificent midget triangle for the ages with Harvey and Clarkson

They can all stack on each other's shoulders to win a header v Burnley
Re: FC Barcelona
Yesterday at 11:22:16 am
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Yesterday at 11:20:00 am
They can all stack on each other's shoulders to win a header v Burnley
won't have to, heading will be banned by then and we'll be ahead of the game with our triumvirate of the next Xavi, the next Iniesta and the next Xavi+Iniesta
Re: FC Barcelona
Yesterday at 11:22:23 am
My Barcelona schadenfreude levels are peaking and it feels great.
Can we tap up some of their players please now.
Re: FC Barcelona
Yesterday at 02:28:44 pm
If Barcelona had a strong president they would have taken 100m (or whatever) last summer from PSG once Messi had submitted that burofax transfer request, rather than pay him 100m for 1 year.
Our front office would have taken about 30 seconds to make that decision. They needed to shed their obscenely high earners / older players (large crossover there), and rebuild. But the problem with an elected chairman is - like most politicians - they favour short-term fixes to long-term restructuring.  Laporta isn't going to be a whole lot better, given his splurge on Bosman 'free' agents who are the wrong side of 30.
Re: FC Barcelona
Yesterday at 04:20:26 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 02:28:44 pm
If Barcelona had a strong president they would have taken 100m (or whatever) last summer from PSG once Messi had submitted that burofax transfer request, rather than pay him 100m for 1 year.


It's important to note that Bartemou was president when all that went on and he did everything that he could to keep Messi at the club as he thought that was the only way he was going to remain in power.  He has since been replace by Joan Laporta who was the president who hired Guardiola and put them in the position to have the best run the club ever had.  The people who replace Laporta, Rosella (who went to Jail following the Neymar transfer) and Bartemou, destroyed that club and put it in the position they are in today. 
Re: FC Barcelona
Yesterday at 05:43:22 pm
It's the danger of populist politics isn't it. Each elected president will blame their predecessor for the club's failings, ride the election ticket on huge promises that the club doesn't have the resources for, and do very little while they are in charge that will benefit the club in the long term. What's even worse is that these administrators have put their own financial interests first and the corruption and rot probably runs deep now. It will be a huge job to clean up the club.
Re: FC Barcelona
Yesterday at 05:45:14 pm
Quote from: Zee_26 on Yesterday at 05:43:22 pm
It's the danger of populist politics isn't it. Each elected president will blame their predecessor for the club's failings, ride the election ticket on huge promises that the club doesn't have the resources for, and do very little while they are in charge that will benefit the club in the long term. What's even worse is that these administrators have put their own financial interests first and the corruption and rot probably runs deep now. It will be a huge job to clean up the club.

Definitely. It's going to take years to clean this mess up. The first part of the rebuild has to be going back to developing players in-house
Re: FC Barcelona
Yesterday at 07:46:09 pm
If you look at what Rosell and Bartomeu did while in charge its pretty clear whos at fault for the current mess.
Re: FC Barcelona
Yesterday at 08:06:05 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 07:46:09 pm
If you look at what Rosell and Bartomeu did while in charge its pretty clear whos at fault for the current mess.

Agents, right?  ;)
Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 12:17:01 am
I am starting to worry that they will unsettle Milner next season.
Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 12:29:28 am
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 11:22:16 am
won't have to, heading will be banned by then and we'll be ahead of the game with our triumvirate of the next Xavi, the next Iniesta and the next Xavi+Iniesta

True. I reckon headers will be banned during the next decade at least.
Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 02:56:40 am
I just want us to stick the boot in. Pedri for 20m. Coutinho on a free with them paying 20% of his wages. Just some kind of payback for Suarez, Countinho and Mash.
Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 03:06:22 am
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 12:17:01 am
I am starting to worry that they will unsettle Milner next season.

Na...He's too young to move. Best to stay closer to home and develop here. Plenty of time later in his career to move abroad.
Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 03:58:45 am
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 12:17:01 am
I am starting to worry that they will unsettle Milner next season.

Does anything actually unsettle Milner?

Other than Tsimikas failing to play him when he's in?
