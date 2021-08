Depay is more of an attitude issue than a talent issue



all to do with mental capacity and choices he makes on fieldEgo, attitude and maybe waht to do with the ball or position. He really rates himself and does go on runs of scoring goals for teams when selected game after game.You either like him or you do not.Let us see how it works out at Barca -Griesmann, Depay, Aguero, Dembele, Fati annd Braithwaite all have some big shoes to fill