Barcelona and Lionel Messis story has come to an end after 21 years in the most heartbreaking fashion as the latter delivered a tear-jerker of a press conference, explaining that it was never his intention to leave Barça. Especially not like this.That said, he was questioned about his future, and about Paris-Saint Germain in particular, Messi was quite cryptic in his response, explaining that he had a lot of offers. Barcelona dont seem best pleased by PSGs approach to sign Messi, and have filed a complaint against them, according to Marca.Their rebel stems from Paris financial dealings, and how their wage limit well exceeds their revenue. The statement of protest has been sent to the European Commission, claiming that Financial Fair Play should intervene and rule out the club from signing Messi.Apparently, PSGs ratio of their wage exceeded well over 99%, while Barcelonas was at 54%. This violently violates the FFP regulations, and Barça believe that the competition has been distorted in PSGs favour.This is obviously true, as can be seen with their transfer window itself. While Gianluigi Donnarumma, Georginio Wijnaldum, and Sergio Ramos were signed on free transfers they come with extremely high salaries, and the smae can be said for Lionel Messi. It remains to be seen if UEFA can attack one of the biggest clubs in Europe and set a deterrent.