idontknow

  • idonowknowicanchangethisijustfoundouticould
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,405
Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8040 on: Today at 10:04:33 am
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Yesterday at 03:13:19 pm
This thread is taking an interesting turn.
Who would have thought that a greedy little midget who is the best in the world at footie, and a giant, political, historical and somewhat corrupt football club + a human rights abusing money laundering sports washing oily enterprise disguised as another football club would be the 3 entities that enabled us to have a deep discussion on life, charity, and human choices.

Thank you, 3 entities :D
What's 'deep' about it?
It's only you trolling and people putting up with you.
Logged
It is a machine. It is more stupid than we are. It will not stop us from doing stupid things.

idontknow

  • idonowknowicanchangethisijustfoundouticould
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,405
Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8041 on: Today at 10:08:27 am
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 03:13:23 pm
Nah Im not believing they couldnt have figured out some kind of loophole if he really wanted to stay. He wants more money end of, so that point is moot anyway, he doesnt want to stay for lower wages and him cryarsing like its out of his hands is all a bit ridiculous for me.

Not saying I wouldnt do the same, but Id try at least to not pretend its out of my hands.
Hands over ears, I'm not listening, I can't hear you.

I'd do the same like if I was brilliant at something, but yeah, I'd do it differently, in a way I approved of  I hope. (Obviously can't know for sure cos I'm not in that position. So basically I know not of what I speak.) But yeah, that's my take.

Logged
It is a machine. It is more stupid than we are. It will not stop us from doing stupid things.

Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,128
  • Truthiness
Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8042 on: Today at 11:55:24 am
Aguero is out for 10 weeks with a thigh injury. I mean, you'd have to have a heart of stone not to laugh out loud.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,253
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8043 on: Today at 11:57:10 am
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:55:24 am
Aguero is out for 10 weeks with a thigh injury. I mean, you'd have to have a heart of stone not to laugh out loud.
Hes not registered anyway. Theyll have to extradite him from Buenos Aires at this point.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,170
Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8044 on: Today at 12:11:40 pm
For me this is less about Messi and more about what the influence of sports washing regimes buying their way to the top is leading to.
Non-state or oligarch owned clubs are left facing increasing unsustainable costs trying to compete.
I've little sympathy for Barcelona as a club, they have been shithouses for years but feel sorry for their fans and for the game in general as its destroyed by greed and corruption.
Logged

rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,697
  • Dutch Class
Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8045 on: Today at 12:15:34 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:55:24 am
Aguero is out for 10 weeks with a thigh injury. I mean, you'd have to have a heart of stone not to laugh out loud.

This was so predictable.
Logged

BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8046 on: Today at 12:22:24 pm
Barcelona file a complaint against PSG to block Leo Messi move

Barcelona and Lionel Messis story has come to an end after 21 years in the most heartbreaking fashion as the latter delivered a tear-jerker of a press conference, explaining that it was never his intention to leave Barça. Especially not like this.

That said, he was questioned about his future, and about Paris-Saint Germain in particular, Messi was quite cryptic in his response, explaining that he had a lot of offers. Barcelona dont seem best pleased by PSGs approach to sign Messi, and have filed a complaint against them, according to Marca.

Their rebel stems from Paris financial dealings, and how their wage limit well exceeds their revenue. The statement of protest has been sent to the European Commission, claiming that Financial Fair Play should intervene and rule out the club from signing Messi.

Apparently, PSGs ratio of their wage exceeded well over 99%, while Barcelonas was at 54%. This violently violates the FFP regulations, and Barça believe that the competition has been distorted in PSGs favour.

This is obviously true, as can be seen with their transfer window itself. While Gianluigi Donnarumma, Georginio Wijnaldum, and Sergio Ramos were signed on free transfers they come with extremely high salaries, and the smae can be said for Lionel Messi. It remains to be seen if UEFA can attack one of the biggest clubs in Europe and set a deterrent.

https://barcauniversal.com/barcelona-file-a-complaint-against-psg-to-block-leo-messi-move/
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,897
  • YNWA
Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8047 on: Today at 12:24:13 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:22:24 pm
It remains to be seen if UEFA can attack one of the biggest clubs in Europe and set a deterrent.

Lolz
Logged

Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,128
  • Truthiness
Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8048 on: Today at 12:29:06 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:24:13 pm
Lolz
Quote
Apparently, PSGs ratio of their wage exceeded well over 99%, while Barcelonas was at 54%.
Double lolz
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8049 on: Today at 12:32:17 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:22:24 pm
Barcelona file a complaint against PSG to block Leo Messi move

Barcelona and Lionel Messis story has come to an end after 21 years in the most heartbreaking fashion as the latter delivered a tear-jerker of a press conference, explaining that it was never his intention to leave Barça. Especially not like this.

That said, he was questioned about his future, and about Paris-Saint Germain in particular, Messi was quite cryptic in his response, explaining that he had a lot of offers. Barcelona dont seem best pleased by PSGs approach to sign Messi, and have filed a complaint against them, according to Marca.

Their rebel stems from Paris financial dealings, and how their wage limit well exceeds their revenue. The statement of protest has been sent to the European Commission, claiming that Financial Fair Play should intervene and rule out the club from signing Messi.

Apparently, PSGs ratio of their wage exceeded well over 99%, while Barcelonas was at 54%. This violently violates the FFP regulations, and Barça believe that the competition has been distorted in PSGs favour.

This is obviously true, as can be seen with their transfer window itself. While Gianluigi Donnarumma, Georginio Wijnaldum, and Sergio Ramos were signed on free transfers they come with extremely high salaries, and the smae can be said for Lionel Messi. It remains to be seen if UEFA can attack one of the biggest clubs in Europe and set a deterrent.

https://barcauniversal.com/barcelona-file-a-complaint-against-psg-to-block-leo-messi-move/

I was thinking the other day. If PSG and City didn't exist who could now afford Messi?

This could yet be the case. The worlds best player has no club as they can't afford him.

Whilst part of me finds all this funny it does mean City and PSG will be dominating for years to come.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,897
  • YNWA
Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8050 on: Today at 12:33:38 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:32:17 pm
I was thinking the other day. If PSG and City didn't exist who could now afford Messi?

This could yet be the case. The worlds best player has no club as they can't afford him.

I mean he'd simply have to reassess his demands.
Logged

clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8051 on: Today at 12:34:10 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:33:38 pm
I mean he'd simply have to reassess his demands.

You would have thought he would have done that to stay at barca.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,897
  • YNWA
Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8052 on: Today at 12:35:35 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:34:10 pm
You would have thought he would have done that to stay at barca.

I think he'd need to reassess it down to zero, or close to that, to do so.

The fact it appears only PSG can offer him a contract he'll accept prob confirms he wasn't likely to do that.
Logged

fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,232
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8053 on: Today at 12:35:36 pm
:duh :duh
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,253
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8054 on: Today at 12:45:21 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:24:13 pm
Lolz
I understood that total blind eye to PSG was official policy whilst that corrupt fucker Platini was in charge at UEFA, but now hes banned, other than money and cronyism, what binds the current UEFA to Qatar specifically? Or have I answered my own question? European votes procured in FIFA circles to get them the World Cup next year?
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,543
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8055 on: Today at 01:00:20 pm
Agüero now out for about 10 weeks


:lmao


It never rains

https://twitter.com/fcbarcelona_es/status/1424683533449273346?s=21
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,253
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8056 on: Today at 01:02:48 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:00:20 pm
Agüero now out for about 10 weeks


:lmao


It never rains

https://twitter.com/fcbarcelona_es/status/1424683533449273346?s=21
Slow on the draw there Tepid. Already posted and commented upon.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,906
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8057 on: Today at 01:03:25 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 03:13:23 pm
Nah Im not believing they couldnt have figured out some kind of loophole if he really wanted to stay. He wants more money end of, so that point is moot anyway, he doesnt want to stay for lower wages and him cryarsing like its out of his hands is all a bit ridiculous for me.

Not saying I wouldnt do the same, but Id try at least to not pretend its out of my hands.

Sometimes you reach an impasse and there's nothing that can be done. He'd agreed a 50% wage reduction but that wasn't enough.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,501
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8058 on: Today at 01:05:04 pm
It's probably a blessing in disguise for Barcelona, it means they have an excuse to wait until January to register him, though I doubt Aguero will be ecstatic about that.
Logged

BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,099
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8059 on: Today at 01:12:05 pm
The game is so broken the only way to pay the salary of the greatest player is through the most flagrant doping in sport we've ever witnessed.
Logged

clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8060 on: Today at 01:14:52 pm
https://twitter.com/QueThiJugues/status/1424681559458729984

If true this just shows how much corruption is in the sport.

"The problem is that in France, to do a favor to Qatar, which organizes the 2022 World Cup, the committee in charge of financial control has decided not to apply economic sanctions until 2023."

Regarding the claim PSG can't afford Messi.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,715
Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8061 on: Today at 01:18:56 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:35:35 pm
I think he'd need to reassess it down to zero, or close to that, to do so.

The fact it appears only PSG can offer him a contract he'll accept prob confirms he wasn't likely to do that.

I'm sure they could have found a way to fiddle that if he truly wanted to. maybe an ambassadorial role for a bank?

Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:45:21 pm
I understood that total blind eye to PSG was official policy whilst that corrupt fucker Platini was in charge at UEFA, but now hes banned, other than money and cronyism, what binds the current UEFA to Qatar specifically? Or have I answered my own question? European votes procured in FIFA circles to get them the World Cup next year?

That among other things most likely. Neymar being given the £200 million to pay his buyout clause by Qatar for one and UEFA doing fuck all about it.
Logged

Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,897
  • YNWA
Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8062 on: Today at 01:19:22 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:45:21 pm
I understood that total blind eye to PSG was official policy whilst that corrupt fucker Platini was in charge at UEFA, but now hes banned, other than money and cronyism, what binds the current UEFA to Qatar specifically? Or have I answered my own question? European votes procured in FIFA circles to get them the World Cup next year?

Isn't their Chairman head of the ECA now?
Logged

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,715
Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8063 on: Today at 01:20:00 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:14:52 pm
https://twitter.com/QueThiJugues/status/1424681559458729984

If true this just shows how much corruption is in the sport.

"The problem is that in France, to do a favor to Qatar, which organizes the 2022 World Cup, the committee in charge of financial control has decided not to apply economic sanctions until 2023."

Regarding the claim PSG can't afford Messi.

ESL without the oil clubs is now the only way to go.
Logged

Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,128
  • Truthiness
Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8064 on: Today at 01:24:59 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:18:56 pm

That among other things most likely. Neymar being given the £200 million to pay his buyout clause by Qatar for one and UEFA doing fuck all about it.
The player 'paying' the buyout clause is standard practice for Spanish transfers.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

scouse neapolitan

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 934
Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8065 on: Today at 01:49:55 pm
Not all grim Leo lad, at least you got to play at Anfield.
Logged

rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,253
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8066 on: Today at 01:52:59 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:19:22 pm
Isn't their Chairman head of the ECA now?
Yes but only since Agnelli resigned over the ESL. Plus ECA isnt UEFA.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,897
  • YNWA
Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8067 on: Today at 01:54:20 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:52:59 pm
Yes but only since Agnelli resigned over the ESL. Plus ECA isnt UEFA.

He's on the UEFA Executive Committee because of it!
Logged

rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,253
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8068 on: Today at 02:05:17 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:54:20 pm
He's on the UEFA Executive Committee because of it!
Ok didnt know that.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:14:52 pm
https://twitter.com/QueThiJugues/status/1424681559458729984

If true this just shows how much corruption is in the sport.

"The problem is that in France, to do a favor to Qatar, which organizes the 2022 World Cup, the committee in charge of financial control has decided not to apply economic sanctions until 2023."

Regarding the claim PSG can't afford Messi.
So favours bought then as suspected in my original question.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,715
Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8069 on: Today at 02:06:51 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:24:59 pm
The player 'paying' the buyout clause is standard practice for Spanish transfers.

On a normal transfer yes I accept that, where a club can afford the fee so give it to the player, but when it's a small club like City or PSG and the buyout is £200 million, they cannot show how they got the money fairly. Barca reported PSG to UEFA over it for suspected FFP breaches.
Logged

afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,716
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8070 on: Today at 02:38:48 pm
Quote from: scouse neapolitan on Today at 01:49:55 pm
Not all grim Leo lad, at least you got to play at Anfield.

And Robbo buffed his coif...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,643
Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8071 on: Today at 03:14:01 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:06:51 pm
On a normal transfer yes I accept that, where a club can afford the fee so give it to the player, but when it's a small club like City or PSG and the buyout is £200 million, they cannot show how they got the money fairly. Barca reported PSG to UEFA over it for suspected FFP breaches.

I hate PSG but the concept of Barcelona reporting any club for out-Barcelona-ing them just blows the irony meter to bits. ;D

They're still a far cry from going back to just being another club, but they're certainly not special anymore.  I'm going to savour every precious moment.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,561
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8072 on: Today at 03:47:22 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:14:01 pm
I hate PSG but the concept of Barcelona reporting any club for out-Barcelona-ing them just blows the irony meter to bits. ;D

They're still a far cry from going back to just being another club, but they're certainly not special anymore.  I'm going to savour every precious moment.
But surely this whole sorry saga is a sign that Barcleona actually can't just do what they want? A sign that eventually it all catches up with you and there are consequences?

For all their poor signings, crazy wages and political infighting over the last 5 years, everyone knows they're in massive debt (and by how much), knows that they're restricted by La Liga/UEFA rules, can't register players, and they need to get their house in order quickly.

With City and PSG, its all concealed and they just keep spending hundreds of millions and then just cook the books or bribe the officials or both.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:50:27 pm by keyop »
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,232
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8073 on: Today at 03:47:55 pm
Yeah they're not out-Barca'ing them at all.
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,176
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8074 on: Today at 03:53:50 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:55:24 am
Aguero is out for 10 weeks with a thigh injury. I mean, you'd have to have a heart of stone not to laugh out loud.

A terrible signing for them anyway. He's 33 and looks done at the top level. They only signed him as a sweetener for Messi, now they're stuck with another over 30 past it player on big wages.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,776
Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8075 on: Today at 03:55:13 pm
Agureo was a terrible signing.
Logged

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,176
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8076 on: Today at 03:56:12 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:22:24 pm
Barcelona file a complaint against PSG to block Leo Messi move

Barcelona and Lionel Messis story has come to an end after 21 years in the most heartbreaking fashion as the latter delivered a tear-jerker of a press conference, explaining that it was never his intention to leave Barça. Especially not like this.

That said, he was questioned about his future, and about Paris-Saint Germain in particular, Messi was quite cryptic in his response, explaining that he had a lot of offers. Barcelona dont seem best pleased by PSGs approach to sign Messi, and have filed a complaint against them, according to Marca.

Their rebel stems from Paris financial dealings, and how their wage limit well exceeds their revenue. The statement of protest has been sent to the European Commission, claiming that Financial Fair Play should intervene and rule out the club from signing Messi.

Apparently, PSGs ratio of their wage exceeded well over 99%, while Barcelonas was at 54%. This violently violates the FFP regulations, and Barça believe that the competition has been distorted in PSGs favour.

This is obviously true, as can be seen with their transfer window itself. While Gianluigi Donnarumma, Georginio Wijnaldum, and Sergio Ramos were signed on free transfers they come with extremely high salaries, and the smae can be said for Lionel Messi. It remains to be seen if UEFA can attack one of the biggest clubs in Europe and set a deterrent.

https://barcauniversal.com/barcelona-file-a-complaint-against-psg-to-block-leo-messi-move/

PSG in their good books after not joining ESL.

This is the problem with City as well. Previous precedents set to go easy on PSG, allowing City to do what they want.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,897
  • YNWA
Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8077 on: Today at 04:00:00 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 03:55:13 pm
Agureo was a terrible signing.

I always got the feeling he was signed to help Messi happy!
Logged
