« Reply #8000 on: Today at 02:57:27 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:38:59 pm

I am all for the players and not the owners taking money out of the game but fuck me to say that any man is worth £50,000+ph is crackers.

The game is fucked because all clubs and payers are greedy bastards,fuck ffp (even though it is needed asap) the owners should be reducing tickets prices,£20-30 is the maximum we should be forced to pay & that reduction in revenue should come out of the players salaries.

It's not so much about greed. This is supply and demand in action. If everyone decided tomorrow morning that 20 pounds is all anyone would pay to watch a game, that subscriptions to Sky Sports/BT Sports/NBC etc should not be more than 5 pounds per month and voted with their wallet, the figures that athletes earn would come tumbling down. At the moment, we continue to tolerate these prices. And therefore the clubs continue to charge what they do and players earn what they do, broadcasters charge what they can. This is not greed at any individual sector.
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

« Reply #8001 on: Today at 02:57:57 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:51:37 pm
You're a bit thick aren't you?

I m actually thicc ;)


Also, I am wide.
I aspire to be broad, in general.
« Reply #8002 on: Today at 03:01:12 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 02:40:41 pm
It will need a stupidly huge club to fold for people to understand how precarious finances are in sport. May e Barcelona can be that martyr

I genuinely fear for them, as Messi has driven their shirt revenue for the better part of a decade and a half. The curse of both his and Ronaldo's genius is that without them La Liga becomes considerably less attractive for broadcasters, sponsors, etc etc etc. We only need look at the French league for what can happen when a media deal collapses. And as for the fair-weather fans, the tourists and glory seekers, Barca suddenly becomes just another club. If the move to PSG materialises, watch the number of Messi shirts go through the roof in all parts of the world.

All good things must come to an end of course, and even the greatest players eventually will move on or retire, but the greed in the game is finally coming home to roost. The hyperinflation of wages is completely unsustainable outside of the sportswashers of PSG and City, especially in the aftermath of COVID on both the sporting and wider global economy. If a club as massive as Barca were to fail then god only knows what the knock-on effect would be for the other clubs desperate to try and keep up with the oil money. This whole sorry affair should serve as a big fucking warning to the game.
« Reply #8003 on: Today at 03:02:40 pm »
 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

I dont want to leave, I want to stay

To be fair hes not going to say I want to stay but they wont pay me enough and thats more important to me but still just sounds daft like he cant do anything about it if he wanted to.
« Reply #8004 on: Today at 03:07:03 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 03:02:40 pm
:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

I dont want to leave, I want to stay

To be fair hes not going to say I want to stay but they wont pay me enough and thats more important to me but still just sounds daft like he cant do anything about it if he wanted to.

But he couldnt do anything about it, thats the point. The lowest wage he could accept was 50% of last seasons wage which he did, but Barcelona still couldnt afford to pay him that.
« Reply #8005 on: Today at 03:07:06 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 03:01:12 pm
I genuinely fear for them, as Messi has driven their shirt revenue for the better part of a decade and a half. The curse of both his and Ronaldo's genius is that without them La Liga becomes considerably less attractive for broadcasters, sponsors, etc etc etc. We only need look at the French league for what can happen when a media deal collapses. And as for the fair-weather fans, the tourists and glory seekers, Barca suddenly becomes just another club. If the move to PSG materialises, watch the number of Messi shirts go through the roof in all parts of the world.

All good things must come to an end of course, and even the greatest players eventually will move on or retire, but the greed in the game is finally coming home to roost. The hyperinflation of wages is completely unsustainable outside of the sportswashers of PSG and City, especially in the aftermath of COVID on both the sporting and wider global economy. If a club as massive as Barca were to fail then god only knows what the knock-on effect would be for the other clubs desperate to try and keep up with the oil money. This whole sorry affair should serve as a big fucking warning to the game.

Specifically for Barcelona, I think the risk is real, because of the way their decision making works.
The membership model and the president being elected means it is a highly political process.
No president wanted to be the one to deny Messi, to be the cause that Messi left Barcelona. That would have been political suicide.
So they kept accepting his ridiculous wage increases (with the argument - unproven at this point - that the revenue the Messi name brought the club exceeded the amount paid to him) and year on year, the problem became bigger, as of course, every other player correspondingly wanted a similar % increase in their wages....

The populist decisions are there the problem is.

Funnily enough, if someone like Mike Ashley had been in charge of Barcelona, they would be in a much healthier position.
How ridiculous is that?:P
« Reply #8006 on: Today at 03:08:00 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 03:02:40 pm
:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

I dont want to leave, I want to stay

To be fair hes not going to say I want to stay but they wont pay me enough and thats more important to me but still just sounds daft like he cant do anything about it if he wanted to.

Even if he played for free Barcelona still wouldn't be able to register him
« Reply #8007 on: Today at 03:08:50 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:42:58 pm
I'm glad your attitude isn't shared by everyone.  If everyone felt the same as you, there would be no charity sector whasoever!





That's what makes society so unique. If you didn't have people that like to earn money then there wouldn't be charity. I'm sure you don't work for free?

And my attitude is I want to provide for my family which I'm guessing Messi is no different!
« Reply #8008 on: Today at 03:10:27 pm »
I mean, I really don't care what Messi does, at all, but isn't the point of having money that it allows you to do more of what you want to do? It is meant to pay for freedom. So if Messi really wants to stay at Barca, go for it. Didn't he earn all that money so that he could be free to do what he wanted? And he's got more money than anyone should need in many many lifetimes. So if he "can't" stay, I'd suggest that might be about an inability to decouple ideas of self-worth from earnings. Or he's just a greedy fucker. Who knows?

« Reply #8009 on: Today at 03:11:55 pm »
We have this mantra that not one player is bigger than the club. Something we all said a lot when big players left us for bigger clubs (Barca chief amongst them). I think the Messi situation is an abject lesson in what happens when a player does become bigger than the club. I'd never want to see LFC go through something like this, no matter how good an individual player might be.
« Reply #8010 on: Today at 03:13:19 pm »
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Today at 03:08:50 pm
That's what makes society so unique. If you didn't have people that like to earn money then there wouldn't be charity. I'm sure you don't work for free?

This thread is taking an interesting turn.
Who would have thought that a greedy little midget who is the best in the world at footie, and a giant, political, historical and somewhat corrupt football club + a human rights abusing money laundering sports washing oily enterprise disguised as another football club would be the 3 entities that enabled us to have a deep discussion on life, charity, and human choices.

Thank you, 3 entities :D
« Reply #8011 on: Today at 03:13:23 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 03:07:03 pm
But he couldnt do anything about it, thats the point. The lowest wage he could accept was 50% of last seasons wage which he did, but Barcelona still couldnt afford to pay him that.

Nah Im not believing they couldnt have figured out some kind of loophole if he really wanted to stay. He wants more money end of, so that point is moot anyway, he doesnt want to stay for lower wages and him cryarsing like its out of his hands is all a bit ridiculous for me.

Not saying I wouldnt do the same, but Id try at least to not pretend its out of my hands.
« Reply #8012 on: Today at 03:21:04 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 03:10:27 pm
I mean, I really don't care what Messi does, at all, but isn't the point of having money that it allows you to do more of what you want to do? It is meant to pay for freedom. So if Messi really wants to stay at Barca, go for it. Didn't he earn all that money so that he could be free to do what he wanted? And he's got more money than anyone should need in many many lifetimes. So if he "can't" stay, I'd suggest that might be about an inability to decouple ideas of self-worth from earnings. Or he's just a greedy fucker. Who knows?



Very well put.
This is what I was trying to say (but much less eloquently!)

What is the point of having all that money and being unhappy and dishonest ("I want to stay but cant, boo hooo") ?
It is either
1. "I have all the money and I want more, -MUCHO MORE!- so I m out of here, see you Barca fans and thanks for all the fish"

OR

2. "I have all the money, and am the best footballer in history, AND I want to finish my time here in style, Barca, so here´s what I have worked out with La Liga, Barca and my totally worth it law/finance/accounting firm, to make sure I stay here the next 4 years without sabotaging the club....Find attached a PDF with the boring details. I m off to training, see you on matchday, amigos!"

Cant be anything else.
« Reply #8013 on: Today at 03:44:20 pm »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 03:21:04 pm
Very well put.
This is what I was trying to say (but much less eloquently!)

What is the point of having all that money and being unhappy and dishonest ("I want to stay but cant, boo hooo") ?
It is either
1. "I have all the money and I want more, -MUCHO MORE!- so I m out of here, see you Barca fans and thanks for all the fish"

OR

2. "I have all the money, and am the best footballer in history, AND I want to finish my time here in style, Barca, so here´s what I have worked out with La Liga, Barca and my totally worth it law/finance/accounting firm, to make sure I stay here the next 4 years without sabotaging the club....Find attached a PDF with the boring details. I m off to training, see you on matchday, amigos!"

Cant be anything else.
It's Barcelona's job to sort out financial situation for him to play for them.
« Reply #8014 on: Today at 03:53:42 pm »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 02:57:27 pm
It's not so much about greed. This is supply and demand in action. If everyone decided tomorrow morning that 20 pounds is all anyone would pay to watch a game, that subscriptions to Sky Sports/BT Sports/NBC etc should not be more than 5 pounds per month and voted with their wallet, the figures that athletes earn would come tumbling down. At the moment, we continue to tolerate these prices. And therefore the clubs continue to charge what they do and players earn what they do, broadcasters charge what they can. This is not greed at any individual sector.


The ticket prices are 100% greed,football needs fans because without us it's just another league,after this past year fans deserve a bit of loyalty from the clubs that demand it,doesn't hurt the German Clubs does it.

As for Sky and the others,I don't give them a penny,I get every channel on the planet (slight exaggeration but only slight) & have 5 different subs that cost less than 1 month of Sky & only sky.
« Reply #8015 on: Today at 03:54:08 pm »
Aguero is now injured fir 3-4 weeks not that hes yet eligible to play.
« Reply #8016 on: Today at 03:57:37 pm »
It's not about whose fault it is or whose job it is to sort it out. The point made was about weeping and sobbing about a situation he can resolve if wants to.
« Reply #8017 on: Today at 04:01:12 pm »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 03:13:19 pm
This thread is taking an interesting turn.
Who would have thought that a greedy little midget who is the best in the world at footie, and a giant, political, historical and somewhat corrupt football club + a human rights abusing money laundering sports washing oily enterprise disguised as another football club would be the 3 entities that enabled us to have a deep discussion on life, charity, and human choices.

Thank you, 3 entities :D
« Reply #8018 on: Today at 04:42:40 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:54:08 pm
Aguero is now injured fir 3-4 weeks not that hes yet eligible to play.

Who could have predicted this?
« Reply #8019 on: Today at 05:01:17 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 03:57:37 pm
It's not about whose fault it is or whose job it is to sort it out. The point made was about weeping and sobbing about a situation he can resolve if wants to.
Given the Spanish law about contracts, what exactly could he have done?

It's literally not possible for him to continue to play for Barcelona (even for free) unless La Liga offers some sort of reprieve.
« Reply #8020 on: Today at 05:11:50 pm »
In which case, my apologies, Leo. :D

Hard to believe just how much Barca have fucked this up. Did they really just assume that the regulations would get waived? Surely they sought assurances before signing more players? It just seems so feckless.
« Reply #8021 on: Today at 05:13:41 pm »
I dare say he quite facies the swap out of Barca to PSG. More realistic chance of silverware in the next few years and certainly in better shape to win the CL. Barca look like they'll be in a shit state for a good while. Plus he'll get all the money he wants. The published wage will be the tip of the iceberg. We know how these oil owners work.

Quite how PSG are allowed to have the wages of Mbappe, Neymar and Messi on the books all at the same time is another story. . . .
« Reply #8022 on: Today at 05:34:46 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:34:48 pm
You've never been to a single Liverpool game? Yes, but it's very difficult to get a ticket at a reasonable price, and the club get none of that money off the touts I would be paying, so I only ever see them at away games, in the wrong end.
You've never bought a replica shirt? One, once for a £1, and I got the free sports direct mug with it.
You've never bought a single piece of memorabilia? No, can't see the point.
You've never placed a bet? No, I'm not stupid enough to do that.
You've never subscribed to Sky or BT? I wouldn't dream of putting a penny in Murdochs pocket, see my permanent tagline.
You've never been to a pub showing a game? Only to watch a game with mates. A few times a year.
It's all a circus really, and the lovely quote about the game translated by Sid Lowe for our benefit "The garnish has eaten the steak". As Juanma Lillo put it. How right he was, never more so than in the Messi situation.
« Reply #8023 on: Today at 06:16:25 pm »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 03:07:06 pm
No president wanted to be the one to deny Messi, to be the cause that Messi left Barcelona. That would have been political suicide.
So they kept accepting his ridiculous wage increases (with the argument - unproven at this point - that the revenue the Messi name brought the club exceeded the amount paid to him) and year on year, the problem became bigger, as of course, every other player correspondingly wanted a similar % increase in their wages....

The populist decisions are there the problem is.
This is certainly how it all seems to have played out over the last decade, the irony of course being that their downfall was ultimately due to Messi always being considered 'Mes que un club'.
« Reply #8024 on: Today at 06:35:38 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 03:10:27 pm
I mean, I really don't care what Messi does, at all, but isn't the point of having money that it allows you to do more of what you want to do? It is meant to pay for freedom. So if Messi really wants to stay at Barca, go for it. Didn't he earn all that money so that he could be free to do what he wanted? And he's got more money than anyone should need in many many lifetimes. So if he "can't" stay, I'd suggest that might be about an inability to decouple ideas of self-worth from earnings. Or he's just a greedy fucker. Who knows?
That's an interesting take on it, but I guess none of us will ever know what's really happened or what motivates him. It could be greed, but equally it could be altruism - perhaps he recognises the club he helped win so many trophies needs him to move on to stabilise itself and start afresh. There's also the opportunity to play next to Mbappe and Neymar, win an inevitable title (ticking the 'Could he do it in another league?' box), whilst having a better chance of a CL swansong than he'd ever have at Barca. He might also have genuinely grown tired of the pressure of carrying the club on his shoulders, and fancy a few years in Paris.

The tears and regrets are just as likely to be due to the time he's spent there and the circumstances of his departure, rather than any overwhelming desire to stay. After all, he told them a long time ago he wanted out.

I just hope he doesn't somehow end up at City and help them with their corrupt sportwashing. Neither them nor PSG deserve a player of his calibre, but I couldn't bear to see him reunited with Pep and the unbearable media love-in that would follow.
« Reply #8025 on: Today at 07:17:24 pm »
With absolutely spectacular timing, the new LEGO Camp Nou and (even better) celebrating fans sets just leaked ;D


« Reply #8026 on: Today at 07:18:51 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:42:58 pm
I'm glad your attitude isn't shared by everyone.  If everyone felt the same as you, there would be no charity sector whasoever!

And if everyone paid the taxes they are supposed to, there would be no need for the charity sector.
Messi was getting silly money and was then fiddling his taxes.
« Reply #8027 on: Today at 07:22:27 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:54:08 pm
Aguero is now injured fir 3-4 weeks not that hes yet eligible to play.

They can just sign someone outside the transfer window again.
« Reply #8028 on: Today at 07:54:58 pm »
