FC Barcelona

jooneyisdagod

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8000 on: Today at 02:57:27 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:38:59 pm

I am all for the players and not the owners taking money out of the game but fuck me to say that any man is worth £50,000+ph is crackers.

The game is fucked because all clubs and payers are greedy bastards,fuck ffp (even though it is needed asap) the owners should be reducing tickets prices,£20-30 is the maximum we should be forced to pay & that reduction in revenue should come out of the players salaries.

It's not so much about greed. This is supply and demand in action. If everyone decided tomorrow morning that 20 pounds is all anyone would pay to watch a game, that subscriptions to Sky Sports/BT Sports/NBC etc should not be more than 5 pounds per month and voted with their wallet, the figures that athletes earn would come tumbling down. At the moment, we continue to tolerate these prices. And therefore the clubs continue to charge what they do and players earn what they do, broadcasters charge what they can. This is not greed at any individual sector.
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

macmanamanaman

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8001 on: Today at 02:57:57 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:51:37 pm
You're a bit thick aren't you?

I m actually thicc ;)


Also, I am wide.
I aspire to be broad, in general.
Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8002 on: Today at 03:01:12 pm
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 02:40:41 pm
It will need a stupidly huge club to fold for people to understand how precarious finances are in sport. May e Barcelona can be that martyr

I genuinely fear for them, as Messi has driven their shirt revenue for the better part of a decade and a half. The curse of both his and Ronaldo's genius is that without them La Liga becomes considerably less attractive for broadcasters, sponsors, etc etc etc. We only need look at the French league for what can happen when a media deal collapses. And as for the fair-weather fans, the tourists and glory seekers, Barca suddenly becomes just another club. If the move to PSG materialises, watch the number of Messi shirts go through the roof in all parts of the world.

All good things must come to an end of course, and even the greatest players eventually will move on or retire, but the greed in the game is finally coming home to roost. The hyperinflation of wages is completely unsustainable outside of the sportswashers of PSG and City, especially in the aftermath of COVID on both the sporting and wider global economy. If a club as massive as Barca were to fail then god only knows what the knock-on effect would be for the other clubs desperate to try and keep up with the oil money. This whole sorry affair should serve as a big fucking warning to the game.
Andy82lfc

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8003 on: Today at 03:02:40 pm
 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

I dont want to leave, I want to stay

To be fair hes not going to say I want to stay but they wont pay me enough and thats more important to me but still just sounds daft like he cant do anything about it if he wanted to.
Passmaster Molby

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8004 on: Today at 03:07:03 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 03:02:40 pm
:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

I dont want to leave, I want to stay

To be fair hes not going to say I want to stay but they wont pay me enough and thats more important to me but still just sounds daft like he cant do anything about it if he wanted to.

But he couldnt do anything about it, thats the point. The lowest wage he could accept was 50% of last seasons wage which he did, but Barcelona still couldnt afford to pay him that.
macmanamanaman

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8005 on: Today at 03:07:06 pm
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 03:01:12 pm
I genuinely fear for them, as Messi has driven their shirt revenue for the better part of a decade and a half. The curse of both his and Ronaldo's genius is that without them La Liga becomes considerably less attractive for broadcasters, sponsors, etc etc etc. We only need look at the French league for what can happen when a media deal collapses. And as for the fair-weather fans, the tourists and glory seekers, Barca suddenly becomes just another club. If the move to PSG materialises, watch the number of Messi shirts go through the roof in all parts of the world.

All good things must come to an end of course, and even the greatest players eventually will move on or retire, but the greed in the game is finally coming home to roost. The hyperinflation of wages is completely unsustainable outside of the sportswashers of PSG and City, especially in the aftermath of COVID on both the sporting and wider global economy. If a club as massive as Barca were to fail then god only knows what the knock-on effect would be for the other clubs desperate to try and keep up with the oil money. This whole sorry affair should serve as a big fucking warning to the game.

Specifically for Barcelona, I think the risk is real, because of the way their decision making works.
The membership model and the president being elected means it is a highly political process.
No president wanted to be the one to deny Messi, to be the cause that Messi left Barcelona. That would have been political suicide.
So they kept accepting his ridiculous wage increases (with the argument - unproven at this point - that the revenue the Messi name brought the club exceeded the amount paid to him) and year on year, the problem became bigger, as of course, every other player correspondingly wanted a similar % increase in their wages....

The populist decisions are there the problem is.

Funnily enough, if someone like Mike Ashley had been in charge of Barcelona, they would be in a much healthier position.
How ridiculous is that?:P
Welshred

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8006 on: Today at 03:08:00 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 03:02:40 pm
:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

I dont want to leave, I want to stay

To be fair hes not going to say I want to stay but they wont pay me enough and thats more important to me but still just sounds daft like he cant do anything about it if he wanted to.

Even if he played for free Barcelona still wouldn't be able to register him
Alan B'Stard

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8007 on: Today at 03:08:50 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:42:58 pm
I'm glad your attitude isn't shared by everyone.  If everyone felt the same as you, there would be no charity sector whasoever!





That's what makes society so unique. If you didn't have people that like to earn money then there wouldn't be charity. I'm sure you don't work for free?

And my attitude is I want to provide for my family which I'm guessing Messi is no different!
Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8008 on: Today at 03:10:27 pm
I mean, I really don't care what Messi does, at all, but isn't the point of having money that it allows you to do more of what you want to do? It is meant to pay for freedom. So if Messi really wants to stay at Barca, go for it. Didn't he earn all that money so that he could be free to do what he wanted? And he's got more money than anyone should need in many many lifetimes. So if he "can't" stay, I'd suggest that might be about an inability to decouple ideas of self-worth from earnings. Or he's just a greedy fucker. Who knows?

Elliemental

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8009 on: Today at 03:11:55 pm
We have this mantra that not one player is bigger than the club. Something we all said a lot when big players left us for bigger clubs (Barca chief amongst them). I think the Messi situation is an abject lesson in what happens when a player does become bigger than the club. I'd never want to see LFC go through something like this, no matter how good an individual player might be.
macmanamanaman

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8010 on: Today at 03:13:19 pm
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Today at 03:08:50 pm
That's what makes society so unique. If you didn't have people that like to earn money then there wouldn't be charity. I'm sure you don't work for free?

This thread is taking an interesting turn.
Who would have thought that a greedy little midget who is the best in the world at footie, and a giant, political, historical and somewhat corrupt football club + a human rights abusing money laundering sports washing oily enterprise disguised as another football club would be the 3 entities that enabled us to have a deep discussion on life, charity, and human choices.

Thank you, 3 entities :D
Andy82lfc

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8011 on: Today at 03:13:23 pm
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 03:07:03 pm
But he couldnt do anything about it, thats the point. The lowest wage he could accept was 50% of last seasons wage which he did, but Barcelona still couldnt afford to pay him that.

Nah Im not believing they couldnt have figured out some kind of loophole if he really wanted to stay. He wants more money end of, so that point is moot anyway, he doesnt want to stay for lower wages and him cryarsing like its out of his hands is all a bit ridiculous for me.

Not saying I wouldnt do the same, but Id try at least to not pretend its out of my hands.
macmanamanaman

Re: FC Barcelona
Reply #8012 on: Today at 03:21:04 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 03:10:27 pm
I mean, I really don't care what Messi does, at all, but isn't the point of having money that it allows you to do more of what you want to do? It is meant to pay for freedom. So if Messi really wants to stay at Barca, go for it. Didn't he earn all that money so that he could be free to do what he wanted? And he's got more money than anyone should need in many many lifetimes. So if he "can't" stay, I'd suggest that might be about an inability to decouple ideas of self-worth from earnings. Or he's just a greedy fucker. Who knows?



Very well put.
This is what I was trying to say (but much less eloquently!)

What is the point of having all that money and being unhappy and dishonest ("I want to stay but cant, boo hooo") ?
It is either
1. "I have all the money and I want more, -MUCHO MORE!- so I m out of here, see you Barca fans and thanks for all the fish"

OR

2. "I have all the money, and am the best footballer in history, AND I want to finish my time here in style, Barca, so here´s what I have worked out with La Liga, Barca and my totally worth it law/finance/accounting firm, to make sure I stay here the next 4 years without sabotaging the club....Find attached a PDF with the boring details. I m off to training, see you on matchday, amigos!"

Cant be anything else.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:26:04 pm by macmanamanaman »
