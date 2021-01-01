It will need a stupidly huge club to fold for people to understand how precarious finances are in sport. May e Barcelona can be that martyr



I genuinely fear for them, as Messi has driven their shirt revenue for the better part of a decade and a half. The curse of both his and Ronaldo's genius is that without them La Liga becomes considerably less attractive for broadcasters, sponsors, etc etc etc. We only need look at the French league for what can happen when a media deal collapses. And as for the fair-weather fans, the tourists and glory seekers, Barca suddenly becomes just another club. If the move to PSG materialises, watch the number of Messi shirts go through the roof in all parts of the world.All good things must come to an end of course, and even the greatest players eventually will move on or retire, but the greed in the game is finally coming home to roost. The hyperinflation of wages is completely unsustainable outside of the sportswashers of PSG and City, especially in the aftermath of COVID on both the sporting and wider global economy. If a club as massive as Barca were to fail then god only knows what the knock-on effect would be for the other clubs desperate to try and keep up with the oil money. This whole sorry affair should serve as a big fucking warning to the game.