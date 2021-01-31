What is perhaps incredible, is that their football analytics and scouting department is said to be the best in the world (well, bar ours, apparently we helped set it up).



And do they ever use it? Do they fuck.





Look at their signings this year. Depay, Aguero and Garcia. No one is telling me that theyve been identified by some nerd with a laptop. They are merely signings where someone has looked for a big name going cheap(ish).



And thats why they are so far up shit creek.



Messi going will help them. In two years they will have seen off the worst of their debt and steadied the ship. The question then will be whether they start blasting huge sums of money at players, or whether they actually try an intelligent transfer policy for a change.