Messi was on over 2.5 million a week according to that! That can't be right surely?
Incidentally, the top athletes in American sports don't half do well for themselves eh?
We could also look at the mental money movie stars earn as well. Keanu Reeves supposedly got $250m for the Matrix Trilogy while Will Smith got $100m for MIB 3. Meanwhile, nurses only earn...
His contract was leaked in Spain
El Mundo today, what a bomb. Leo Messis contract with Barcelona revealed on front page 🔴👇🏻 @elmundoes
- 555,237,619 contract [4 years].
- 138m per season fixed + variables.
- 115,225,000 as renewal fee just for accepting the contract.
- 77,929,955 loyalty bonus.
Going on to crazy USA stars earnings. https://www.forbes.com/celebrities/
the reality stars like Jenner/ kanye West (although he does have a big music career) a lot of their income comes from endorsements and licensing & being a reality wannabee (I blame Dutch ENdemol & their Big Brother for all this crap).
Keanu Reeves did very well out of Matrix films but also shared $75M with his co-workers & other acting stars - giving 75 staff/crew each 1M https://www.celebritynetworth.com/articles/entertainment-articles/amazing-story-keanu-reeves-gave-away-75-million-matrix-salary/
A great guy and was very generous with his windfall and success.