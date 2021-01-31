« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 193 194 195 196 197 [198]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Barcelona  (Read 605449 times)

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,054
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7880 on: Yesterday at 03:48:32 pm »
Quote from: TALBERT on Yesterday at 01:10:40 pm
Does this statement apply to Henderson?



It should.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,187
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7881 on: Yesterday at 03:49:14 pm »
Barca forums area mess. You can tell a mile off those that are Barca "fans" pre Messi and after Messi.  ;D
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,194
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7882 on: Yesterday at 03:53:12 pm »
Hendos just turned 30 :D

Messi is 34, they've got Busquets and Aguero tied down until they're 35, Griezmann until he's 34, Alba until he's 36 and Pique until he's 37. All on £200k plus a week. Its a slightly different situation.....
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,113
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7883 on: Yesterday at 03:57:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:49:14 pm
Barca forums area mess. You can tell a mile off those that are Barca "fans" pre Messi and after Messi.  ;D

Barca weren't that historically successful pre-Messi. He's won 10 league titles with Barca and they'd only won 13 in their history before that (given it's regarded as a two team league). Real Madrid won 29 before Messi and only 5 after. Barca only 1 European Cup before Messi and 4 with him.

Hard to see them winning much over the next decade. Especially if Atletico can remain competitive.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline dutchkop

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 648
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7884 on: Yesterday at 04:08:43 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 03:53:12 pm
Hendos just turned 30 :D

Messi is 34, they've got Busquets and Aguero tied down until they're 35, Griezmann until he's 34, Alba until he's 36 and Pique until he's 37. All on £200k plus a week. Its a slightly different situation.....

how many years do you thnk Hendo  will get?
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,194
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7885 on: Yesterday at 04:10:20 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 04:08:43 pm
how many years do you thnk Hendo  will get?

Depends what the crime was?
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Offline dutchkop

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 648
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7886 on: Yesterday at 04:10:42 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 03:57:45 pm
Barca weren't that historically successful pre-Messi. He's won 10 league titles with Barca and they'd only won 13 in their history before that (given it's regarded as a two team league). Real Madrid won 29 before Messi and only 5 after. Barca only 1 European Cup before Messi and 4 with him.

Hard to see them winning much over the next decade. Especially if Atletico can remain competitive.

well put.
Plus also their commercial contracts (even the La Liga TV rights) are all associated with Messi
I think a lot of sponsors are attracted to Barcelona due to the mhaving Messi in their team.
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,128
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7887 on: Yesterday at 04:25:08 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 03:44:05 pm
or the states where their professional sports people sign multiple deals worth 10's  or 100's of millions
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_largest_sports_contracts  (This is for current contracts. )

Only Bale and Messi in top 100 of top sports contracts from Association Football - although I am sure some  of the PSG, Barcelona (Griezmann/Coutinho/Dembele) and Ronaldo contracts could also be up there.  Ronaldo's 100m fee  plus salary must be huge. Ramos real has probably dropped off due to contract expiring this summer.
Messi was on over 2.5 million a week according to that! That can't be right surely?  :o

Incidentally, the top athletes in American sports don't half do well for themselves eh?

We could also look at the mental money movie stars earn as well. Keanu Reeves supposedly got $250m for the Matrix Trilogy while Will Smith got $100m for MIB 3. Meanwhile, nurses only earn...  :P
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:27:45 pm by 1892tillforever »
Logged

Offline RobinHood

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 607
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7888 on: Yesterday at 04:48:59 pm »
Doubt that would be his base salary but probably his total earnings after all his endorsements and other stuff is taken into account, I imagine in Argentina especially his face will be on everything.
Logged

Offline dutchkop

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 648
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7889 on: Yesterday at 05:01:56 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 04:25:08 pm
Messi was on over 2.5 million a week according to that! That can't be right surely?  :o

Incidentally, the top athletes in American sports don't half do well for themselves eh?

We could also look at the mental money movie stars earn as well. Keanu Reeves supposedly got $250m for the Matrix Trilogy while Will Smith got $100m for MIB 3. Meanwhile, nurses only earn...  :P


His contract was leaked in Spain


Fabrizio Romano
@FabrizioRomano
El Mundo today, what a bomb. Leo Messis contract with Barcelona revealed on front page 🔴👇🏻 @elmundoes

- 555,237,619 contract [4 years].

- 138m per season fixed + variables.

- 115,225,000 as renewal fee just for accepting the contract.

- 77,929,955 loyalty bonus.

Going on to crazy USA stars earnings.  https://www.forbes.com/celebrities/  the reality stars like Jenner/ kanye West (although he does have a big music career)  a lot of their income comes  from endorsements and licensing & being a reality wannabee (I blame Dutch ENdemol & their Big Brother for all this crap).

Keanu Reeves  did very well out of Matrix films but also shared $75M with his co-workers & other acting stars - giving 75 staff/crew each  1M
https://www.celebritynetworth.com/articles/entertainment-articles/amazing-story-keanu-reeves-gave-away-75-million-matrix-salary/

A great guy and was very generous with his windfall and success.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:04:49 pm by dutchkop »
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,501
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7890 on: Yesterday at 05:10:17 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,909
  • 11,053ft up
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7891 on: Yesterday at 06:08:18 pm »
El Chiringuito last night was spectacular.  The producer deserves whatever the Spanish version of the Emmy's are.

https://twitter.com/ElChiringuitoEN/status/1423425543211524102?s=20

Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,624
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7892 on: Yesterday at 06:38:37 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 05:01:56 pm

Keanu Reeves  did very well out of Matrix films but also shared $75M with his co-workers & other acting stars - giving 75 staff/crew each  1M
https://www.celebritynetworth.com/articles/entertainment-articles/amazing-story-keanu-reeves-gave-away-75-million-matrix-salary/

A great guy and was very generous with his windfall and success.

Without straying too far off topic, I shared a few things I came across about KR several years ago.  He comes across as a really down to earth guy.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,610
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7893 on: Yesterday at 09:05:15 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:38:37 pm
Without straying too far off topic, I shared a few things I came across about KR several years ago.  He comes across as a really down to earth guy.
Reeves just lives his life like a regular person, pretty sure there was a video doing the rounds a while back of him travelling on the subway, gave his seat to a woman as well, I know this is the behaviour we'd expect from any decent person, but this guy could literally be chauffeur driven anywhere he wanted in whatever car he likes, but he travels by the subway, there's loads of stories of him being really decent.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,501
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7894 on: Yesterday at 10:05:57 pm »
What is perhaps incredible, is that their football analytics and scouting department is said to be the best in the world (well, bar ours, apparently we helped set it up).

And do they ever use it?  Do they fuck.


Look at their signings this year.  Depay, Aguero and Garcia.  No one is telling me that theyve been identified by some nerd with a laptop.  They are merely signings where someone has looked for a big name going cheap(ish).

And thats why they are so far up shit creek.

Messi going will help them.  In two years they will have seen off the worst of their debt and steadied the ship.  The question then will be whether they start blasting huge sums of money at players, or whether they actually try an intelligent transfer policy for a change.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,280
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7895 on: Yesterday at 10:11:36 pm »
talks that Aguero wants to leave already. only signed for Barcelona to play with Messi.

they are shambles of a club now but i suppose this is what you end up with when one players is made much bigger than the club for a long time. As great he is, its not way to operate.
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,875
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7896 on: Yesterday at 10:17:26 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:05:57 pm
What is perhaps incredible, is that their football analytics and scouting department is said to be the best in the world (well, bar ours, apparently we helped set it up).

And do they ever use it?  Do they fuck.


Look at their signings this year.  Depay, Aguero and Garcia.  No one is telling me that theyve been identified by some nerd with a laptop.  They are merely signings where someone has looked for a big name going cheap(ish).

And thats why they are so far up shit creek.

Messi going will help them.  In two years they will have seen off the worst of their debt and steadied the ship.  The question then will be whether they start blasting huge sums of money at players, or whether they actually try an intelligent transfer policy for a change.

Get Pep back. He'll sort it out. No budget, no problem...
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,643
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7897 on: Yesterday at 10:39:49 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 06:08:18 pm
El Chiringuito last night was spectacular.  The producer deserves whatever the Spanish version of the Emmy's are.

https://twitter.com/ElChiringuitoEN/status/1423425543211524102?s=20

I have no clue what is happening here but I am obsessed with it...
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,624
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7898 on: Yesterday at 10:48:52 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 10:11:36 pm
talks that Aguero wants to leave already. only signed for Barcelona to play with Messi.

they are shambles of a club now but i suppose this is what you end up with when one players is made much bigger than the club for a long time. As great he is, its not way to operate.

Well technically he's not registered yet, so can he cancel his contract?

Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 10:39:49 pm
I have no clue what is happening here but I am obsessed with it...

you should see the clip from when they lost the semi to us. ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,121
  • Truthiness
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7899 on: Yesterday at 10:54:09 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:48:52 pm

you should see the clip from when they lost the semi to us. ;D
Oh pretty please could you find this for us?

I saw the old guys reaction to the Super League and it was a blast.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,192
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7900 on: Yesterday at 11:09:39 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:54:09 pm
Oh pretty please could you find this for us?

I saw the old guys reaction to the Super League and it was a blast.
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7u3lmg
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,121
  • Truthiness
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7901 on: Yesterday at 11:54:03 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 11:09:39 pm
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7u3lmg
Well that was brilliant.

I'm off to learn Spanish so I can enjoy it some more.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,624
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7902 on: Today at 12:00:55 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:54:09 pm
Oh pretty please could you find this for us?

I saw the old guys reaction to the Super League and it was a blast.

It'll be in the semi final thread somewhere. Oojason will have posted it probably  ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,210
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7903 on: Today at 12:22:41 am »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 10:39:49 pm
I have no clue what is happening here but I am obsessed with it...

 :D

Looks like a latter day Kinski. Aguero, Wrath of God?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,187
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7904 on: Today at 12:26:42 am »
Aguero wants out already. Only signed because he wanted to play with his pal Messi.  ;D
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,875
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7905 on: Today at 12:27:41 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 11:09:39 pm
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7u3lmg

Cheers for that rossi. Unbelievable. Can't understand a word of Spanish but you don't need to. Oh, Divock, you Prince of a footballer. The joy you brought to that game should never be forgotten and such a precursor to Madrid. Loved the Spanish scouser in the retro top and that fucking cap... :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,828
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7906 on: Today at 12:31:32 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 11:09:39 pm
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7u3lmg
Due to the Uefa twats we were displaced from our usual seats in the Kenny stand to a pretty poor position right by that corner - until that game, those goals and that corner.
Logged

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,300
  • YNWA
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7907 on: Today at 01:40:47 am »
Logged

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,300
  • YNWA
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7908 on: Today at 01:41:30 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:26:42 am
Aguero wants out already. Only signed because he wanted to play with his pal Messi.  ;D

is there any source on this?
Logged

Offline trimore

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,402
  • Dastardly and Muttley with sick laughter
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7909 on: Today at 06:15:16 am »
They're so screwed for next season. Phil and Griezmann are too mentally weak to follow in Messi's footsteps all while the fans will blame them for him leaving, the pressure will break them. Pedri is going to be exhausted and is too young to lead the team anyways. Demebele and Fati are too injury prone to be counted on. Busi, Pique and Alba are too old. Plus a bunch of other crap. Frenkie, Dest and Memphis (if they can register him) are going to have to play out of their minds to get top 4.

And for all the superstar and all time great players they have had their fans must be a wee bit disappointed they are still so far back of Real Madrid in total trophies. The ego death of that club is going to be quite the spectacle.
Logged
Go off to sleep in the sunshine, I don't want to see the day when it's dying

Offline The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,467
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7910 on: Today at 07:20:46 am »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 12:22:41 am
:D

Looks like a latter day Kinski. Aguero, Wrath of God?

With timo Werner herzog directing.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,657
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7911 on: Today at 08:40:27 am »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 193 194 195 196 197 [198]   Go Up
« previous next »
 