Online stoa

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7680 on: Today at 07:18:04 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 06:54:29 pm
Messi to PSG
Mbappe to Liverpool (part exchange for Divock)
Everybody's happy.

Just imagine that. Messi walks into the PSG dressing room on his first day, Divock sitting there with a big fat grin and Leo goes straight to a corner to cry in the fetal position...
Online Gili Gulu

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7681 on: Today at 07:18:10 pm »
Wouldn't be surprised if there was a variation of the Lampard City group deal, where Messi signs for New York City for 3 years, but actually ends up on loan at Man City, with City Group fiddling things by paying a large part of his wages through New York.
Online John C

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7682 on: Today at 07:18:34 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 06:28:59 pm
and just got back like "Who the fuck are these c*nts?"
;D
Online Red Berry

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7683 on: Today at 07:18:51 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 07:13:35 pm
La Liga accepted £2billion in private equity funding yesterday. Today Real Madrid threatened to sue La Liga.

Few hours later, Messi is now 'leaving'.

It feels like it's more a question of trying to force peoples' hands than anything else imo. that league could be in ruins if Messi leaves.

Well he will be leaving that league, surely?  There's no other La Liga club he can or would go to.

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 07:13:53 pm
According to them, they had a deal agreed but La Liga wouldn't allow it.

I'd really like to know the details behind this.  Hope something leaks in the next few hours/days. Is it to do with Barca exceeding that wages cap that prevented them from registering their new signings?  Seems like they were trying all kinds of legal contortions to have their Messi cake and eat it.
Online bornandbRED

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7684 on: Today at 07:19:20 pm »
Yep sounds a power play to me. I wont believe it until he signs elsewhere.
Online TepidT2O

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7685 on: Today at 07:19:32 pm »
Fucking hell though, this is fucking hilarious

:lmao
Offline Samie

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7686 on: Today at 07:20:16 pm »
Barca were asking some players to take like an 80% cut in wages, no way in hell does any player or human agree to that.
Online Red Berry

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7687 on: Today at 07:20:28 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 07:18:04 pm
Just imagine that. Messi walks into the PSG dressing room on his first day, Divock and Gini  both sitting there with big fat grins sitting there with a big fat grin and Leo goes straight to a corner to cry in the fetal position...

Ahem...
Online Red Berry

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7688 on: Today at 07:22:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:20:16 pm
Barca were asking some players to take like an 80% cut in wages, no way in hell does any player or human agree to that.

Was that to squeeze everyone into the wage cap, or just so they could afford Messi?  No way I would agree to that as a player.  As discussed several pages ago, the player that should take a pay cut is Messi if he wants to stick around.
Online The North Bank

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7689 on: Today at 07:23:23 pm »
Not the same player he was 3 years ago. They really need to move on. This will be the best thing to happen to them for a while.
Offline Samie

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7690 on: Today at 07:23:25 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:22:27 pm
Was that to squeeze everyone into the wage cap, or just so they could afford Messi?  No way I would agree to that as a player.  As discussed several pages ago, the player that should take a pay cut is Messi if he wants to stick around.

I suspect a bit of both mate.
Online TepidT2O

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7691 on: Today at 07:24:40 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:23:23 pm
Not the same player he was 3 years ago. They really need to move on. This will be the best thing to happen to them for a while.
His numbers are still absurd.  Hes still the best player in the world by a good distance
Online disgraced cake

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7692 on: Today at 07:24:42 pm »
If he joins City I hope his legs are crushed horrificly and he never walks again
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7693 on: Today at 07:24:52 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:18:51 pm
Well he will be leaving that league, surely?  There's no other La Liga club he can or would go to.

I just mean generally the league will be in tatters if Messi leaves, obviously he's not going to another La Liga club. Mounting debt and dwindling interest from advertisers and TV platforms.

Him 'leaving' is a lot of pressure applied on both La Liga (wage cap) and Real Madrid (threatening to sue over the private equity money).
Offline Samie

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7694 on: Today at 07:25:32 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 07:24:42 pm
If he joins City I hope his legs are crushed horrificly and he never walks again
You may as well say "I hope someone pisses in his granny's tea".
Online Nick110581

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7695 on: Today at 07:26:59 pm »
Did City keep the Grealish receipt?
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7696 on: Today at 07:28:36 pm »
Strange given hed reportedly agreed a 5 year extension on reduced wages, but designed to keep paying him post-retirement.

If he leaves, it will be City or PSG. There are no other options if he wishes to retain his same earning power or somewhere close to it.

This makes me think La Liga have said to Barcelona that they will be pursuing action against them and Barcelona have realised that short of releasing 15 or so players, they basically have to let Messi go in order to reduce the wage bill to the extent to even let them enter next seasons La Liga.
Online S

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7697 on: Today at 07:35:09 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 07:28:36 pm
If he leaves, it will be City or PSG. There are no other options if he wishes to retain his same earning power or somewhere close to it.
Or United surely?
Online Dave McCoy

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7698 on: Today at 07:35:36 pm »
The kicker in this whole thing will be that PSG will likely break whatever semblance of FFP is still left to sign Messi now.  Who at UEFA is going to do anything?  Oh that's right Qatar basically owns it now so nobody will do anything, oh well.  Fitting end to the ESL saga with Arab soft power fucking everyone over. 
Online Romford_Red

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7699 on: Today at 07:39:04 pm »
Everton should be all over this. Hahahahahaaaaaaaa
Online Red Berry

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7700 on: Today at 07:39:23 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 07:24:52 pm
I just mean generally the league will be in tatters if Messi leaves, obviously he's not going to another La Liga club. Mounting debt and dwindling interest from advertisers and TV platforms.

Him 'leaving' is a lot of pressure applied on both La Liga (wage cap) and Real Madrid (threatening to sue over the private equity money).

We all joke about Barcelona becoming Messi FC, but I guess it's fair to say it's Messi Liga as well.

If you're right then I can't imagine that either Barca or La Liga would want him gone, so presumably it's Real Madrid pushing this. Can't say I blame them either. Barcelona getting outside equity to subsidise a new Messi contract (and the money he in turn generates for the club) isn't a level playing field by any stretch - not that RM are innocent parties either though.
Online TepidT2O

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7701 on: Today at 07:46:38 pm »
Speculation is that this is all a play to get LaLiga to adjust their slaary cap.

Which would be a shameful betrayal for all those small teams who have lived within their means.
Offline Samie

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7702 on: Today at 07:47:30 pm »
Either way Barca are fucked till he leaves or retires.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7703 on: Today at 07:47:36 pm »
The days of La Liga having all the best players and top club sides are a long time ago. Aint nobody excited for a Clasico anymore.
Online bornandbRED

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7704 on: Today at 07:51:16 pm »
Barca were a decent Spanish side with 1 European Cup before Ronaldinho and then Messi/Iniesta/Xavi eras.

Looks like they are about to go back to that.
Online Romford_Red

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7705 on: Today at 07:53:07 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:46:38 pm
Speculation is that this is all a play to get LaLiga to adjust their slaary cap.

Which would be a shameful betrayal for all those small teams who have lived within their means.

What's to stop the rest of the league leaving the league in protest and starting their own one without them (basically the same structure but with new governing body)?
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7706 on: Today at 07:54:46 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 07:53:07 pm
What's to stop the rest of the league leaving the league in protest and starting their own one without them (basically the same structure but with new governing body)?

Minuscule. There were rumours that other La Liga clubs would help to pay his wages.
Online RobinHood

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7707 on: Today at 07:59:58 pm »
PSG seems like the most likely destination in my eyes. Any PL club signing him would have to completely destroy their wage structure to do so.

Highest paid player in the League is De Gea on £375K. I imagine Messi will be looking at over £700K at least, I dont think even City would consider that at his age, would have big impact on their other players too.
Offline elsewhere

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7708 on: Today at 08:03:05 pm »
Origi+Shaqiri should really do it.
