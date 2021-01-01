Strange given hed reportedly agreed a 5 year extension on reduced wages, but designed to keep paying him post-retirement.



If he leaves, it will be City or PSG. There are no other options if he wishes to retain his same earning power or somewhere close to it.



This makes me think La Liga have said to Barcelona that they will be pursuing action against them and Barcelona have realised that short of releasing 15 or so players, they basically have to let Messi go in order to reduce the wage bill to the extent to even let them enter next seasons La Liga.