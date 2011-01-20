« previous next »
Quote from: scatman on July 13, 2021, 11:31:33 am
The Lautauro thing doesn't seem to be true, I mean he's not demanded that Scaloni drop Lautauro and play his bestie Aguero at the Copas?

Lionel Scaloni is the Argentina manager? Man, I'm getting old
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 03:30:34 pm
I'm getting Bobby Bonilla vibes from this contract...

That reminds me of this  ;D

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ozzie_and_Daniel_Silna
Quote from: Jono69 on Yesterday at 04:02:46 pm
Just googled that . Mental  :o

sure is! Thats my hapless baseball team.

Mets actually celebrated Bobby Bonilla day on July 1st, using it as a promotion with Bobby Bonilla himself, not sure how I felt about that  ;D

https://twitter.com/Mets/status/1410569270333952000?s=20
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Yesterday at 01:41:51 pm
They've won the league 10 times with him in the squad which definitely helped close the gap. CL isn't the be-all end-all for Barca.

Might be for Messi though.
A 39 year old winger on £60m a year will be a laugh.
'Barcelona paid Atlético Madrid 15m on top of an initial fee of 120m so that they wouldn't publish emails to FIFA showing that they were negotiating with Antoine Griezmann prior to his release clause dropping to 120m.

Now, they're looking to swap Griezmann for Saúl & 15m.'

^ https://twitter.com/ZachLowy/status/1415369102626017283
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 07:27:15 pm
'Barcelona paid Atlético Madrid 15m on top of an initial fee of 120m so that they wouldn't publish emails to FIFA showing that they were negotiating with Antoine Griezmann prior to his release clause dropping to 120m.

Now, they're looking to swap Griezmann for Saúl & 15m.'

^ https://twitter.com/ZachLowy/status/1415369102626017283

Will Griezmann make the move to Atletico? Will they make a(nother) video about La (Autre) Decision?
so he's taking 50% pay cut on a 5 year deal. They've basically giving him the long contract to make him accept the pay cut. Wonder how effective he would be in 4/5 years. Wonder how he would play further back, in the Copa America Final it looked like he was playing deeper and letting Di Maria play further forward and carry the ball (probably due to the hamstring injury). He actually made the most pressures out of any player as well as a couple of tackles as well as being the top passer in the Argentina side.
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 10:43:03 pm
so he's taking 50% pay cut on a 5 year deal. They've basically giving him the long contract to make him accept the pay cut. Wonder how effective he would be in 4/5 years.
This new contract will have a ton of explicit clauses. No way hes still playing for Barcelona by then, will want out to the MLS within 2 years Id have thought.
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 07:49:21 pm
Will Griezmann make the move to Atletico? Will they make a(nother) video about La (Autre) Decision?
The phrase laughing stock springs to mind. Hes basically going back to Atletico with his tail between his legs. Genuinely surprised theyre actually taking him back after all that shite, but I guess its too good a deal to turn down.
Why are Atletico swapping a midfielder about to enter his peak years, for a striker who has been massively underwhelming and over 30?, it beggars belief, as Atletico are usually so savvy in the transfer market.
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:05:22 pm
Why are Atletico swapping a midfielder about to enter his peak years, for a striker who has been massively underwhelming and over 30?, it beggars belief, as Atletico are usually so savvy in the transfer market.
On paper I agree. But having just won La Liga with Niguez having played little more than a peripheral role, I guess they see it differently. Maybe theres a feeling hes gone stale there after 4 or 5 years, and its not just 1 bad season, maybe he wants to relocate for personal reasons? Dont know, dont really care.
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 11:14:12 pm
On paper I agree. But having just won La Liga with Niguez having played little more than a peripheral role, I guess they see it differently. Maybe theres a feeling hes gone stale there after 4 or 5 years, and its not just 1 bad season, maybe he wants to relocate for personal reasons? Dont know, dont really care.

He definitely said that he wanted a change of scenery/move.
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 11:14:12 pm
On paper I agree. But having just won La Liga with Niguez having played little more than a peripheral role, I guess they see it differently. Maybe theres a feeling hes gone stale there after 4 or 5 years, and its not just 1 bad season, maybe he wants to relocate for personal reasons? Dont know, dont really care.
He played 33 times in the league, 6 times in the Champions League and was rested in the cup. He missed 5 league games due to injury, so he played every match in the league that he was available for, it doesnt really sound peripheral. He had an average season but was still important to Atleticos change in style, he just had to subjugate himself for the team.

Its a terrible deal from Atletis position in my opinion, unless they can get Griezmann purring again.
Atletico have form with taking back ex-players, especially forwards. Torres, Costa and Carrasco have all come back in recent years.
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on July 10, 2021, 12:41:25 pm
Because its nothing like what happened to Leeds.

Theyre still solvent.

Are they? We havent seen their 2021 accounts yet. At 30th June 2020, their net equity was 35m compared with 132m a year earlier. It wouldnt be that surprising if they were technically insolvent a year later given cash flow from operating activities was in the red in the previous year to 30 June 2020. Given theyre also restructuring their finances, asking Messi to take a pay cut, and looking to get other high earners off their books, they probably are insolvent.
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 11:14:12 pm
On paper I agree. But having just won La Liga with Niguez having played little more than a peripheral role, I guess they see it differently. Maybe theres a feeling hes gone stale there after 4 or 5 years, and its not just 1 bad season, maybe he wants to relocate for personal reasons? Dont know, dont really care.

I don't think Liverpool were in for Saul personally. But if they were surely a stint with Klopp, playing with Thiago and Fabinho would have been the choice over the ludicrous "Mess es Un Club" at Barca right now.
