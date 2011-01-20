The Lautauro thing doesn't seem to be true, I mean he's not demanded that Scaloni drop Lautauro and play his bestie Aguero at the Copas?
I'm getting Bobby Bonilla vibes from this contract...
That reminds me of this https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ozzie_and_Daniel_Silna
Just googled that . Mental
They've won the league 10 times with him in the squad which definitely helped close the gap. CL isn't the be-all end-all for Barca.
'Barcelona paid Atlético Madrid 15m on top of an initial fee of 120m so that they wouldn't publish emails to FIFA showing that they were negotiating with Antoine Griezmann prior to his release clause dropping to 120m.Now, they're looking to swap Griezmann for Saúl & 15m.'^ https://twitter.com/ZachLowy/status/1415369102626017283
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
so he's taking 50% pay cut on a 5 year deal. They've basically giving him the long contract to make him accept the pay cut. Wonder how effective he would be in 4/5 years.
Will Griezmann make the move to Atletico? Will they make a(nother) video about La (Autre) Decision?
Why are Atletico swapping a midfielder about to enter his peak years, for a striker who has been massively underwhelming and over 30?, it beggars belief, as Atletico are usually so savvy in the transfer market.
On paper I agree. But having just won La Liga with Niguez having played little more than a peripheral role, I guess they see it differently. Maybe theres a feeling hes gone stale there after 4 or 5 years, and its not just 1 bad season, maybe he wants to relocate for personal reasons? Dont know, dont really care.
Because its nothing like what happened to Leeds. Theyre still solvent.
