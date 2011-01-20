



Samuel Umtiti is refusing to rescind his contract, and Barcelona are looking at loaning him out to save a gross salary cost of 20 million. Without any offers for Philippe Coutinho, Barcelona are looking to find a club to pay his net salary of 14 million per season.

If Barcelona do manage to loan Coutinho out to another club, they would save a gross cost of 28 million but would still have to keep paying amortization costs to Liverpool.



If you're wondering why Wolves could sign Francisco Trincão on loan with an option to buy, this is why.

Barcelona swapped Arthur and Miralem Pjanić to balance the books, and yet, they still have to pay pending amortization costs of 45m. Unwilling to rescind his deal, they could loan him out and save 16m in gross ssalary, while having to pay 15m in amortization fees.



If Barcelona do manage to loan out Umtiti, Pjanić and Coutinho, they would save 64 million in gross salary payments.



HOWEVER, Barça can only reinvest 25% of this in new signings and player registrations due to La Liga rules.

Barcelona's wage bill is 110% of its total income, and in case of exceeding this limit, they can only spend 25% of this income.



These savings would not be enough to register Lionel Messi, who makes the club more money in commercial income than he earns himself.



Without even taking into account the various signing bonuses and commissions that the free agents will receive, registering Memphis, Agüero, García and Emerson would cost over 25% of the 89.7m that Barcelona would theoretically save by loaning out Umtiti, Pjainić and Coutinho.

Barcelona will be looking to get rid of the bloated wages of declining players, but their situation will force them to make some tough decisions this summer with regards to club legends like Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba and young prospects like Sergiño Dest and Ronald Araújo.

We've heard for years that Barcelona are going to be the 'next Milan' when Messi leaves.Now we're potentially at that point. Like early 2010s Milan, who brought in Riccardo Montolivo, Kaká, Keisuke Honda on free transfers, Barcelona are mainly focusing on free transfers too.





