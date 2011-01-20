« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 179 180 181 182 183 [184]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Barcelona  (Read 569964 times)

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7320 on: Today at 12:52:29 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:49:00 am
Yes, it was a deal for creative FFP accounting purposes, but these spent 60m on Pjanic last year and now want to let him leave for free. You can't run a business like that.  It's mad. They're basically in early 2010s Milan mode.

What happened to Milan?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,691
  • Dutch Class
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7321 on: Today at 01:15:14 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:52:29 am
What happened to Milan?

Massive wage bill, plenty of players on hefty wages that weren't comparable to their performance, an old guard still forming the core of the team that suddenly all left at once, spending silly money on players that weren't worth it, lack of revenues. Basically haemorrhaging money left and right with declining league performances starting in 2013/14. Funnily Swiss Ramble noted back in 2012 that Barcelona's revenues in 2005 were 7m lower than Milan's. By 2012, Barcelona's were 216m higher.

In 2012/13, Milan either sold or released the following players due to their financial issues: Nesta, Seedorf, Gattuso, Inzaghi, Zambrotta, Van Bommel, Thiago Silva, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Alexandre Pato. Granted only the latter three were still in their prime, but the others had mostly (with the exception of Van Bommel) been the backbone of the team nearly a decade earlier and hadn't been moved on.

« Last Edit: Today at 01:23:17 am by rafathegaffa83 »
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7322 on: Today at 01:54:56 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:51:08 am
Which doesn't change the situation for these players. If they don't want to move, they're not going to take advantage of being able to move for nowt.

My point is that even if they do want to move to another club they would be fucking stupid not to tell Barca that they didn't want to,Barca then send the letter offering to cancel their contract and then said player can move for free,getting either a nice big signing on Bonus or a huge wage that included said bonus.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Jono69

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 803
  • You make pigs smoke!
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7323 on: Today at 07:10:57 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:40:29 pm
@ZachLowy
Barcelona cannot register any new signings, not Memphis Depay, Sergio Agüero, Eric García or Emerson Royal, after exceeding the La Liga salary limit.

Despite selling Konrad de la Fuente, Jean-Clair Todibo, and Junior Firpo, Barcelona need to reduce their wage bill by 200,000.

Barcelona have also loaned out Francisco Trincão and rescinded the contract of Matheus Fernandes, who joined the club in January 2020 for a fee of 7 million plus 3 million in add-ons.


It's amazing how fucked they are, from being a money making machine only a few years ago. Bartomeu really did a number on them.

@ZachLowy

Here's the funny part: Matheus Fernandes now intends to sue Barcelona for unjust dismissal after being released from his contract on June 29.

A player who, despite costing a total of 10 million, was never actually presented as a Barcelona player.
Logged
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,958
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7324 on: Today at 07:17:26 am »
Unbelievably bad planning from them,amateurish. I can see them trying to give Coutinho away before the window closes.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,888
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7325 on: Today at 07:18:09 am »
Hard to feel bad for a club that give out huge contracts to free transfers knowing they can't be registered.


I.still don't get why they're trying to keep Messi at this point, or wanted to sign Aguero. All they seem to be doing is postponing being absolutely fucked and it's only going to get worse the more they throw at older players

I wonder if they get desperate enough to try challenging  La Ligas FFP in court
« Last Edit: Today at 07:24:24 am by Chris~ »
Logged

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 317
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7326 on: Today at 07:20:49 am »
Can't they just adjust that slider between wage and transfer budget? That's what I always do when I get in to this situation on Football Manager  :)
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,150
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7327 on: Today at 07:26:12 am »
They need to reduce their wage bill by 200m.


Thats quite something 


Thats Evertons entire wage bill.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Jono69

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 803
  • You make pigs smoke!
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7328 on: Today at 07:29:26 am »


Samuel Umtiti is refusing to rescind his contract, and Barcelona are looking at loaning him out to save a gross salary cost of 20 million. Without any offers for Philippe Coutinho, Barcelona are looking to find a club to pay his net salary of 14 million per season.
Zach Lowy
@ZachLowy
·
9h
If Barcelona do manage to loan Coutinho out to another club, they would save a gross cost of 28 million but would still have to keep paying amortization costs to Liverpool.

If you're wondering why Wolves could sign Francisco Trincão on loan with an option to buy, this is why.
Zach Lowy
@ZachLowy
·
9h
Barcelona swapped Arthur and Miralem Pjanić to balance the books, and yet, they still have to pay pending amortization costs of 45m. Unwilling to rescind his deal, they could loan him out and save 16m in gross ssalary, while having to pay 15m in amortization fees.

If Barcelona do manage to loan out Umtiti, Pjanić and Coutinho, they would save 64 million in gross salary payments.

HOWEVER, Barça can only reinvest 25% of this in new signings and player registrations due to La Liga rules.
Zach Lowy
@ZachLowy
·
9h
Barcelona's wage bill is 110% of its total income, and in case of exceeding this limit, they can only spend 25% of this income.

These savings would not be enough to register Lionel Messi, who makes the club more money in commercial income than he earns himself.

Without even taking into account the various signing bonuses and commissions that the free agents will receive, registering Memphis, Agüero, García and Emerson would cost over 25% of the 89.7m that Barcelona would theoretically save by loaning out Umtiti, Pjainić and Coutinho.
Zach Lowy
@ZachLowy
·
9h
Barcelona will be looking to get rid of the bloated wages of declining players, but their situation will force them to make some tough decisions this summer with regards to club legends like Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba and young prospects like Sergiño Dest and Ronald Araújo.
Zach Lowy
@ZachLowy
·
9h
We've heard for years that Barcelona are going to be the 'next Milan' when Messi leaves.Now we're potentially at that point. Like early 2010s Milan, who brought in Riccardo Montolivo, Kaká, Keisuke Honda on free transfers, Barcelona are mainly focusing on free transfers too.


Logged
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,958
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7329 on: Today at 07:38:49 am »
Announce De Jong,he's got Liverpool DNA  ;)
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,411
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7330 on: Today at 07:44:21 am »
There has to be someone there we like and would fit in.
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7331 on: Today at 08:07:11 am »
No way does Messi pay for himself. What kind of bollocks is that?
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,043
  • YNWA
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7332 on: Today at 08:08:40 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 08:07:11 am
No way does Messi pay for himself. What kind of bollocks is that?

Yeah youd not think so looking at some of the figures coming out around what he earned.

Although do wonder how many of their sponsors have a Messi clause.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,893
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7333 on: Today at 08:12:44 am »
Quote from: Jono69 on Today at 07:10:57 am
@ZachLowy

Here's the funny part: Matheus Fernandes now intends to sue Barcelona for unjust dismissal after being released from his contract on June 29.

A player who, despite costing a total of 10 million, was never actually presented as a Barcelona player.

Well surely you can't just unilaterally pull a player's contract for no good reason? It is a contract after all.  I mean, sure, give him the option of leaving, but if it's not a case of gross misconduct I'm not sure they will have a "need to balance the books" termination clause in there.

Isn't Messi officially out of contract there now? Does that "need to cut 200.000* wages" bit include what he was on?

*Jono69's post explains mos of it for me, but is 200.000 a mistype? Reading the last page it's more like 20m ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 08:21:27 am by Red Berry »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,660
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7334 on: Today at 08:26:36 am »
Hard to feel even a shred of sympathy for such a sanctimonious hypocritical club thats made its own financial bed.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,666
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7335 on: Today at 08:29:16 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:12:44 am
Well surely you can't just unilaterally pull a player's contract for no good reason? It is a contract after all.  I mean, sure, give him the option of leaving, but if it's not a case of gross misconduct I'm not sure they will have a "need to balance the books" termination clause in there.
You'd have thought if they can do that, it would cut two ways: players being able to terminate contracts when it suited them. 'The new manager is shit" termination clause.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,893
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7336 on: Today at 08:33:19 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:26:36 am
Hard to feel even a shred of sympathy for such a sanctimonious hypocritical club thats made its own financial bed.

It's not so much hard as impossible. They should garner little sympathy from rivals.

Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:29:16 am
You'd have thought if they can do that, it would cut two ways: players being able to terminate contracts when it suited them. 'The new manager is shit" termination clause.

A clause like that would have killed Everton these past 10 years. :D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 179 180 181 182 183 [184]   Go Up
« previous next »
 