What happened to Milan?
Massive wage bill, plenty of players on hefty wages that weren't comparable to their performance, an old guard still forming the core of the team that suddenly all left at once, spending silly money on players that weren't worth it, lack of revenues. Basically haemorrhaging money left and right with declining league performances starting in 2013/14. Funnily Swiss Ramble noted
back in 2012 that Barcelona's revenues in 2005 were 7m lower than Milan's. By 2012, Barcelona's were 216m higher.
In 2012/13, Milan either sold or released the following players due to their financial issues: Nesta, Seedorf, Gattuso, Inzaghi, Zambrotta, Van Bommel, Thiago Silva, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Alexandre Pato. Granted only the latter three were still in their prime, but the others had mostly (with the exception of Van Bommel) been the backbone of the team nearly a decade earlier and hadn't been moved on.