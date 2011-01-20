Which doesn't change the situation for these players. If they don't want to move, they're not going to take advantage of being able to move for nowt.



My point is that even if they do want to move to another club they would be fucking stupid not to tell Barca that they didn't want to,Barca then send the letter offering to cancel their contract and then said player can move for free,getting either a nice big signing on Bonus or a huge wage that included said bonus.