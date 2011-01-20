« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 179 180 181 182 183 [184]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Barcelona  (Read 569428 times)

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7320 on: Today at 12:52:29 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:49:00 am
Yes, it was a deal for creative FFP accounting purposes, but these spent 60m on Pjanic last year and now want to let him leave for free. You can't run a business like that.  It's mad. They're basically in early 2010s Milan mode.

What happened to Milan?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,692
  • Dutch Class
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7321 on: Today at 01:15:14 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:52:29 am
What happened to Milan?

Massive wage bill, plenty of players on hefty wages that weren't comparable to their performance, an old guard still forming the core of the team that suddenly all left at once, spending silly money on players that weren't worth it, lack of revenues. Basically haemorrhaging money left and right with declining league performances starting in 2013/14. Funnily Swiss Ramble noted back in 2012 that Barcelona's revenues in 2005 were 7m lower than Milan's. By 2012, Barcelona's were 216m higher.

In 2012/13, Milan either sold or released the following players due to their financial issues: Nesta, Seedorf, Gattuso, Inzaghi, Zambrotta, Van Bommel, Thiago Silva, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Alexandre Pato. Granted only the latter three were still in their prime, but the others had mostly (with the exception of Van Bommel) been the backbone of the team nearly a decade earlier and hadn't been moved on.

« Last Edit: Today at 01:23:17 am by rafathegaffa83 »
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7322 on: Today at 01:54:56 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:51:08 am
Which doesn't change the situation for these players. If they don't want to move, they're not going to take advantage of being able to move for nowt.

My point is that even if they do want to move to another club they would be fucking stupid not to tell Barca that they didn't want to,Barca then send the letter offering to cancel their contract and then said player can move for free,getting either a nice big signing on Bonus or a huge wage that included said bonus.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Pages: 1 ... 179 180 181 182 183 [184]   Go Up
« previous next »
 