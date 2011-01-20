Koeman is doing a decent job so far - balancing up the mess of a squad he inherited, reducing the wage bill, bringing through some younger talent (though not overplaying them), shifting out some of the 'stars' etc, and looking to be more pragmatic at times.They'll probably fire him at the end of next season - but he'll have done a decent job if he can replicate and build upon his first season - and also having balanced the books (even if that means keeping Messi for a season or two).Barcelona will sell Griezmann soon (this summer) - or try to....Maybe he'll go to Atletico on a free if they get no takers and they get closer to the end of the transfer window ?