Barcelona cannot register any new signings, not Memphis Depay, Sergio Agüero, Eric García or Emerson Royal, after exceeding the La Liga salary limit.
Despite selling Konrad de la Fuente, Jean-Clair Todibo, and Junior Firpo, Barcelona need to reduce their wage bill by 200,000.
Barcelona have also loaned out Francisco Trincão and rescinded the contract of Matheus Fernandes, who joined the club in January 2020 for a fee of 7 million plus 3 million in add-ons.
