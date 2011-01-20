« previous next »
mickeydocs

Re: FC Barcelona
June 3, 2021, 10:26:38 am
Makes you appreciate the prudence shown by FSG, and yes I know I am often a critic.
Players can not be more than a club in the way Barca are Messi FC.
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Suareznumber7

Re: FC Barcelona
June 3, 2021, 11:51:43 am
Quote from: mickeydocs on June  3, 2021, 10:26:38 am
Makes you appreciate the prudence shown by FSG, and yes I know I am often a critic.
Players can not be more than a club in the way Barca are Messi FC.

I have a feeling that if we had a player who is considered the best to ever play the game and who had won 35 trophies for the club we maybe would be treating them in a similar way. 
rafathegaffa83

Re: FC Barcelona
June 3, 2021, 12:18:19 pm
Maxi Rodriguez is going to be in his 50s at the current rate before Messi re-joins Newell's Old Boys ;D

MLS makes more sense than going back to play in Argentina, even though he's talked about the latter
a treeless whopper

Re: FC Barcelona
June 3, 2021, 12:19:54 pm
Quote from: mickeydocs on June  3, 2021, 10:26:38 am
Makes you appreciate the prudence shown by FSG, and yes I know I am often a critic.
Players can not be more than a club in the way Barca are Messi FC.

He is a big part of why Barcelona are what they are.
L4Red

Re: FC Barcelona
June 3, 2021, 12:21:04 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on June  3, 2021, 12:18:19 pm
Maxi Rodriguez is going to be in his 50s at the current rate before Messi re-joins Newell's Old Boys ;D

MLS makes more sense than going back to play in Argentina, even though he's talked about the latter

He's spent more time outside of Argentina than there now surely?
Suareznumber7

Re: FC Barcelona
June 3, 2021, 12:40:43 pm
Quote from: L4Red on June  3, 2021, 12:21:04 pm
He's spent more time outside of Argentina than there now surely?

He went to Barcelona at age 13, he's 33 now. 
rafathegaffa83

Re: FC Barcelona
June 3, 2021, 05:48:21 pm
Koeman staying
scatman

Re: FC Barcelona
June 3, 2021, 06:29:52 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on June  3, 2021, 12:19:54 pm
He is a big part of why Barcelona are what they are.

Yep, they were a big European club in nothing but name before 2006 with just one CL and some minor flirtations with the European cup in contrast to say Real, Milan, Juve, Ajax, Bayern and us. Theyd won less European cups then Porto at that stage.

Gotta give Laporta his due for what he did in his first stint too. Rossell and co destroyed all hed built.
Suareznumber7

Re: FC Barcelona
June 3, 2021, 07:45:25 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on June  3, 2021, 05:48:21 pm
Koeman staying

A shame for Barcelona but good for everyone else they play. 
rafathegaffa83

Re: FC Barcelona
June 7, 2021, 12:47:45 am
Looks like Jordi Cruyff will be back at Barcelona working with their new DoF
No666

Re: FC Barcelona
July 4, 2021, 07:33:41 pm
They're trying to terminate contracts to balance their wage budget/afford a new contract for Messi.

https://www.marca.com/en/football/barcelona/2021/07/04/60e1e553268e3e92438b463c.html
Samie

Re: FC Barcelona
July 4, 2021, 07:35:30 pm
I'll take Pedri.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: FC Barcelona
July 4, 2021, 07:41:06 pm
Quote from: No666 on July  4, 2021, 07:33:41 pm
They're trying to terminate contracts to balance their wage budget/afford a new contract for Messi.

https://www.marca.com/en/football/barcelona/2021/07/04/60e1e553268e3e92438b463c.html
They swapped a very saleable asset in Arthur for a 30 year old Pjanic and now want to give him away?, I honestly don't think you could have made a bigger mess of a clubs finances over the last 10 years if you'd tried, they are a shambles.
I've been a good boy.

Re: FC Barcelona
July 4, 2021, 07:45:48 pm
Next they'll be selling off the grass off the pitch to fund Messi's new contract. What a badly run club, no surprise they're in the state they're in
RedSince86

Re: FC Barcelona
July 4, 2021, 08:04:14 pm
Great to see them in a mess and long may it continue.

I remember that fantastic documentary about Laporte's first year as president, the club was in a financial mess then, nowhere near as much as today, i recall he went to Madrid and got a loan from a bank and signed Ronaldinho and hired Rijkaard.

Laporte really has his work cut out this time, i hope another documentary happens as well, love to see a closer look of the mess  that clueless out of his depth idiot Bartomeu left it in.

TepidT2O

Re: FC Barcelona
July 4, 2021, 08:17:32 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July  4, 2021, 07:41:06 pm
They swapped a very saleable asset in Arthur for a 30 year old Pjanic and now want to give him away?, I honestly don't think you could have made a bigger mess of a clubs finances over the last 10 years if you'd tried, they are a shambles.
This was last year.

This was when they were already in the shit..

Its simply incredible that they signed Pjanic
Red Berry

Re: FC Barcelona
July 4, 2021, 10:19:00 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on July  4, 2021, 08:17:32 pm
This was last year.

This was when they were already in the shit..

Its simply incredible that they signed Pjanic

A Pjanic signing?
Drinks Sangria

Re: FC Barcelona
July 4, 2021, 10:32:43 pm
Pjanic at the discount?
TepidT2O

Re: FC Barcelona
July 4, 2021, 10:34:03 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July  4, 2021, 10:32:43 pm
Pjanic at the discount?
Doffs cap.


Danger danger.. high wages
rossipersempre

Re: FC Barcelona
July 4, 2021, 11:37:33 pm
Clearly lived beyond their means for a while now but ego, hubris etc kept on fuelling it.

Spending the Neymar money, the Messi contract, Coutinho, Dembele, Griezmann, they just couldnt stop splurging.

Koeman only survived as they probably cant afford to sack him.

Irony being they literally are mas que un club now. Theyre a fucking disaster and cautionary tale.
Samie

Re: FC Barcelona
July 4, 2021, 11:57:03 pm
This is frightening if you're a Barca supporter.  :o

Quote
Barcelona have given Samuel Umtiti and Miralem Pjanić the 'letter of freedom' and no club will have to pay a transfer fees to buy them. Barça is clear: If a player is reluctant to leave, he will be handed the same letter. The 'exit operation' has intensified.
[@ffpolo]
Sangria

Re: FC Barcelona
Yesterday at 12:27:26 am
Quote from: Samie on July  4, 2021, 11:57:03 pm
This is frightening if you're a Barca supporter.  :o


And Pjanic doesn't want to leave.
afc turkish

Re: FC Barcelona
Yesterday at 12:51:44 am
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 12:27:26 am
And Pjanic doesn't want to leave.

Leaving would trigger widespread Pjanic...
Shankly998

Re: FC Barcelona
Yesterday at 01:14:27 am
Really the problems faced by Barca aren't due to Messi's obscene wages (though obviously it doesn't help) but the worst transfer record of any big club over the past 5 years over. Well over 300 million spent on transfer fees on Dembele, Coutinho and Griezmann not to mention the huge wages they're on. It will be a painful few years for Barca but they will recover when they get the salary situation under control and their enormous turnover can be used to pay down the debt burden somewhat.
Sangria

Re: FC Barcelona
Yesterday at 01:19:15 am
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 01:14:27 am
Really the problems faced by Barca aren't due to Messi's obscene wages (though obviously it doesn't help) but the worst transfer record of any big club over the past 5 years over. Well over 300 million spent on transfer fees on Dembele, Coutinho and Griezmann not to mention the huge wages they're on. It will be a painful few years for Barca but they will recover when they get the salary situation under control and their enormous turnover can be used to pay down the debt burden somewhat.

Coutinho has seen success since moving from us to Barcelona, winning the Champions League and scoring and assisting in the final.
Ray K

Re: FC Barcelona
Yesterday at 11:40:29 pm
@ZachLowy
Barcelona cannot register any new signings, not Memphis Depay, Sergio Agüero, Eric García or Emerson Royal, after exceeding the La Liga salary limit.

Despite selling Konrad de la Fuente, Jean-Clair Todibo, and Junior Firpo, Barcelona need to reduce their wage bill by 200,000.

Barcelona have also loaned out Francisco Trincão and rescinded the contract of Matheus Fernandes, who joined the club in January 2020 for a fee of 7 million plus 3 million in add-ons.


It's amazing how fucked they are, from being a money making machine only a few years ago. Bartomeu really did a number on them.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FC Barcelona
Yesterday at 11:49:37 pm
They're a joke of a Club atm & Messi is going to string them along right up until the last minute.
Samie

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 12:04:18 am
Simplexity

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 12:11:29 am
God I hope they go out of business.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 12:12:05 am
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 12:11:29 am
God I hope they go out of business.


Never happen.
Simplexity

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 12:13:57 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:12:05 am

Never happen.

One can dream, but yeah. They are properly fucked now though, will take them years to get back to relevancy now.
Samie

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 12:20:25 am
They are so fucked, basically anyone not named Messi, Pedri or Ansu Fati is up for sale.
Simplexity

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 12:24:43 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:20:25 am
They are so fucked, basically anyone not named Messi, Pedri or Ansu Fati is up for sale.

I fully expect La Liga to bend over and just let them get on with it. They cannot afford to lose Messi now, they are already hemorrhaging stars.
Samie

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 12:26:38 am
La Liga aren't bending over mate. They're not letting them register new players without bringing their wage budget down.  ;D
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 12:26:42 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:20:25 am
They are so fucked, basically anyone not named Messi, Pedri or Ansu Fati is up for sale.


And any player who says that he doesn't want to move will then get a letter telling them that they can move on for nowt,that is if the story was true.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 12:27:31 am
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 12:24:43 am
I fully expect La Liga to bend over and just let them get on with it. They cannot afford to lose Messi now, they are already hemorrhaging stars.


La Liga actually enforce their FFP laws.
Simplexity

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 12:40:45 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:26:38 am
La Liga aren't bending over mate. They're not letting them register new players without bringing their wage budget down.  ;D

I think they will in the end. Option is essentially killing Barcelona, I don't think they can do that.
rafathegaffa83

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 12:49:00 am
Quote from: Samie on July  4, 2021, 11:57:03 pm
This is frightening if you're a Barca supporter.  :o


Yes, it was a deal for creative FFP accounting purposes, but these spent 60m on Pjanic last year and now want to let him leave for free. You can't run a business like that.  It's mad. They're basically in early 2010s Milan mode.

oojason

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 12:50:50 am

Koeman is doing a decent job so far - balancing up the mess of a squad he inherited, reducing the wage bill, bringing through some younger talent (though not overplaying them), shifting out some of the 'stars' etc, and looking to be more pragmatic at times.

They'll probably fire him at the end of next season - but he'll have done a decent job if he can replicate and build upon his first season - and also having balanced the books (even if that means keeping Messi for a season or two).


Barcelona will sell Griezmann soon (this summer) - or try to....

Maybe he'll go to Atletico on a free if they get no takers and they get closer to the end of the transfer window ? ;)
Sangria

Re: FC Barcelona
Today at 12:51:08 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:26:42 am

And any player who says that he doesn't want to move will then get a letter telling them that they can move on for nowt,that is if the story was true.

Which doesn't change the situation for these players. If they don't want to move, they're not going to take advantage of being able to move for nowt.
