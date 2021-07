Great to see them in a mess and long may it continue.



I remember that fantastic documentary about Laporte's first year as president, the club was in a financial mess then, nowhere near as much as today, i recall he went to Madrid and got a loan from a bank and signed Ronaldinho and hired Rijkaard.



Laporte really has his work cut out this time, i hope another documentary happens as well, love to see a closer look of the mess that clueless out of his depth idiot Bartomeu left it in.