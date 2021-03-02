This is the Barcelona thread and not the Super League thread so as to not derail it further but something eventually has to give especially when it comes to the smaller leagues. Was listening to the Athletic's business podcast with Mark Chapman and the ECA heads, basically every small league is fucked now based on the one team that consistently gets some type of European payment. It doesn't even have to be CL payments as it's such a huge influx compared to their normal domestic money and it compounds on itself every year. Any type of realignment shouldn't be looking at a closed super league but how they can best even out the curve to allow for a more competitive overall landscape. The issue then though is that the major clubs will fight anything like that tooth and nail so not sure how it could happen. The NFL example that Agnelli always gives is complete bullshit as the NFL is propped up by the generally labor free cost of college football. It's also comparing the most favorite sport of the richest country in the world to something that maybe is or isn't for everybody else with varying levels of less wealth.