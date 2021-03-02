I hate Man Utd and Everton for a different reason. I hate Barcelona and Real Madrid for the same reason I hate Man City or Chelsea. They have always bought their success ...
You can't compare Barca/Real to City/Chelsea. Two are European giants with decades of success and pedigree, and two are billionaire play things that would be nowhere without their undeserved inheritance.
Whilst Real could certainly be labelled as big spenders when buying Galacticos each year, they have the silverware to show for it - domestically, and especially in Europe. By comparison, despite spending literally billions, City and Chelsea have 1 European cup between them (or half the number Nottingham Forest have won).
In terms of Barcelona, the irony of your last sentence is that one of the most successful periods in their history (and one of the greatest teams of all time) was built almost entirely around academy graduates like Valdes, Puyol, Pique, Busquets, Pedro, Xavi, Iniesta, and Messi. Three of those players held the top 3 spots in the Ballon D'Or in a single year and cost the club nothing in transfer fees.
The last 5 years they've spent a fortune and gone downhill. How are those two contrasting scenarios evidence of 'buying success'?