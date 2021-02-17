« previous next »
Author Topic: FC Barcelona  (Read 548877 times)

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7200 on: February 17, 2021, 03:52:49 pm »
Més of a club.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7201 on: February 17, 2021, 04:12:45 pm »
What's really crazy is that they had the perfect chance to rebuild when they were gifted 222m Euros for Neymar from PSG.  For that much money we managed to buy the following players:

Van Dijk
Matip
Robertson
Fabinho
Mane
Salah

They managed to spend it on Coutinho and Dembele and had to throw in an extra 40m+ Euros!

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7202 on: February 17, 2021, 04:17:40 pm »
Their transfers, literally since Suarez, have been breathtakingly bad.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7203 on: February 17, 2021, 04:21:59 pm »
 They've been on a downward slope for a while. That front 3 papered over the cracks of an ageing team that, let's not forget, relied on Mascherano becoming a defender; he stepped up brilliantly, but it's not a sign of long-term growth.

They are not quite headed for oblivion, but they need a good crop of youngsters now.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7204 on: February 17, 2021, 04:41:25 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on February 17, 2021, 03:39:52 pm
The only side that can challenge them is Atletico. Sevilla can't keep their best players long enough, and valencia are a financial mess, they also don't have very good players.

The mentioned Rafa valencia had world class players as did Deportivo, valencia had two consecutive CL finals prior to Rafa taking over.

Aside form Atletico, none of the mentioned sides have that in their locker.

Obviously these sides can't sustain any success but it's a low bar at the moment with particularly Barca in poor shakes. Sevilla are probably the better side.

Going back to the early 2000's Barca were never short of quality. I remember they were in our CL group in 01/02 and played us off the park at Anfield with the likes of Rivaldo, Xavi, Luis Enrique and Kluivert. Barca finished 4th that season, that team was far better than now. The They lost in the CL semi final to Real Madrid who went on to win it. Valencia won the league. They knew what they had coming through the youth and they would break the bank on Ronaldinho (and had a lucky escape with Beckham).

Even accounting for our injuries and form there's not a single Barca player i'd want (Messi aside) to do anything more than warm our bench. Barca are financially fucked as well. It's not just a temporary blip. They simply won't have the finance to go out and sign Mbappe for example to replace Messi.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7205 on: February 17, 2021, 04:44:12 pm »
Whats happened to De Jong? Does he play much?
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7206 on: February 17, 2021, 04:45:19 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on February 17, 2021, 04:44:12 pm
Whats happened to De Jong? Does he play much?

He's been okay. Nothing special. He's a system player and walked from a well oiled machine at Ajax into a real mess there. Gini will find the same.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7207 on: February 17, 2021, 09:03:56 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on February 17, 2021, 04:41:25 pm
Obviously these sides can't sustain any success but it's a low bar at the moment with particularly Barca in poor shakes. Sevilla are probably the better side.

Going back to the early 2000's Barca were never short of quality. I remember they were in our CL group in 01/02 and played us off the park at Anfield with the likes of Rivaldo, Xavi, Luis Enrique and Kluivert. Barca finished 4th that season, that team was far better than now. The They lost in the CL semi final to Real Madrid who went on to win it. Valencia won the league. They knew what they had coming through the youth and they would break the bank on Ronaldinho (and had a lucky escape with Beckham).

Even accounting for our injuries and form there's not a single Barca player i'd want (Messi aside) to do anything more than warm our bench. Barca are financially fucked as well. It's not just a temporary blip. They simply won't have the finance to go out and sign Mbappe for example to replace Messi.

Sevilla the better side between who? The sides that finished ahead of barca then, are signifnicantly better than the sides you mentioned [Barca,real,atletico]. They lack massive quality overall, and won't be challenging for the league between the other 3. Atletico certainly have more than enough to do so, as they've proven this year. The rest are just fighting for the 4th spot.

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7208 on: Today at 11:02:59 am »
Hello...hello

@tariqpanja
FC Barcelona confirm police have entered the club's premises today. Reports in Spain say the club's CEO and head of legal have been arrested. More likely to emerge throughout the day.

Former president Josep Maria Bartomeu among those arrested

Quote
The Mossos d'Esquadra have arrested the former president of Barça Josep Maria Bartomeu, the CEO of the club Òscar Grau, and the head of legal services, Román Gómez Pontí, in the framework of the Barçagate, for unfair administration, corruption between individuals and money laundering. capital, as the SER has advanced.

The police force has entered the offices of Futbol Club Barcelona in search of information about the case . The area has been closed, so the club's workers have not yet been able to access its facilities.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7209 on: Today at 11:05:25 am »
Spicy.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7210 on: Today at 11:07:18 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:02:59 am
Hello...hello

@tariqpanja
FC Barcelona confirm police have entered the club's premises today. Reports in Spain say the club's CEO and head of legal have been arrested. More likely to emerge throughout the day.

Former president Josep Maria Bartomeu among those arrested

We have genuinely destroyed them that night at Anfield, didn't we  :lmao
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7211 on: Today at 11:10:58 am »
It comforts me, in a rather savage way, that no matter how much shit Klopp and LFC currently have on their plate, Barcelona have it worse.  ;D

Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7212 on: Today at 11:50:47 am »
Might just pop back to the Barca forum....
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7213 on: Today at 12:23:02 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:07:18 am
We have genuinely destroyed them that night at Anfield, didn't we  :lmao

They've never recovered from that on the pitch but off it they destroyed themselves by voting in charlatans to run the club at the last couple of elections. That's the sad thing about it. They're a fan owned club, essentially, and have voted for their own destruction.

I think it was 2010 they voted in Rosell over Laporte who was a disaster and then after he was forced to quit his natural successor was voted back in in 2015 because they'd just won the treble.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7214 on: Today at 12:26:00 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:23:02 pm
They've never recovered from that on the pitch but off it they destroyed themselves by voting in charlatans to run the club at the last couple of elections. That's the sad thing about it. They're a fan owned club, essentially, and have voted for their own destruction.

That's pretty much it. Us beating them at Anfield has nothing to do with their off-field problems. Ironically, it started when they were winning everything and were genuinely the best club in the world. Their success attracted the wrong sorts looking to ride the gravy train for as long as possible which is how they've ended up where they are now.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7215 on: Today at 12:28:23 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:23:02 pm
They've never recovered from that on the pitch but off it they destroyed themselves by voting in charlatans to run the club at the last couple of elections. That's the sad thing about it. They're a fan owned club, essentially, and have voted for their own destruction.

I think it was 2010 they voted in Rosell over Laporte who was a disaster and then after he was forced to quit his natural successor was voted back in in 2015 because they'd just won the treble.

Had they won the CL in 2019, I doubt they would have fallen apart like this. I agree about the charlatans being voted to run the club, though ...
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7216 on: Today at 12:38:19 pm »
Wild. Is all of this over the smear campaign against Messi, per chance?
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7217 on: Today at 12:45:52 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:38:19 pm
Wild. Is all of this over the smear campaign against Messi, per chance?
It's all related to BarcaGate, which is what they call the madness of hiring the PR/social media company to brief against Messi and their own players.

It was certainly a bold strategy, Cotton.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7218 on: Today at 01:18:55 pm »
Well it certainly wouldn't surprise me if any players or ex-players got roped into this. If we're talking widespread corruption and money laundering, some of those players are or were on some serious money.

Wonder if there are falsified accounts?  Imagine if they get busted for FFP when the likes of City got off?
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7219 on: Today at 01:41:09 pm »
Out of all the big clubs in Europe this lot are the most fucked on and off the pitch.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7220 on: Today at 02:02:23 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:28:23 pm
Had they won the CL in 2019, I doubt they would have fallen apart like this. I agree about the charlatans being voted to run the club, though ...

It would have papered over the cracks at best, especially once Covid hit, given the financial peril would have been the same. The equivalent of Liverpool winning the league in 08/09. It might have saved the 09/10 implosion but it wouldn't have made us any less fucked under the owners we had and the mismanagement off the pitch, if anything it would have prolonged the agony.

And Barca still finished 2nd last season and reached the CL quarter finals. THey'll finish top 4 again.
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7221 on: Today at 02:29:41 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:02:23 pm
It would have papered over the cracks at best, especially once Covid hit, given the financial peril would have been the same. The equivalent of Liverpool winning the league in 08/09. It might have saved the 09/10 implosion but it wouldn't have made us any less fucked under the owners we had and the mismanagement off the pitch, if anything it would have prolonged the agony.

And Barca still finished 2nd last season and reached the CL quarter finals. THey'll finish top 4 again.

It is safe to say that they are faling apart, both on and off the pitch. A once great team won't sink in a year or two, but from last year's 2nd place finish in the league, they will be 3rd this season, and from last year's CL quarter final, they will be out in the 1st round of the knock-out stages this season. Winning the CL in 2019 would have kept them at the top (or close to it) for a few more years, and that is why I say that we destroyed them. Of course, it would have only postponed the inevitable ...
Re: FC Barcelona
« Reply #7222 on: Today at 02:42:21 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:29:41 pm
It is safe to say that they are faling apart, both on and off the pitch. A once great team won't sink in a year or two, but from last year's 2nd place finish in the league, they will be 3rd this season, and from last year's CL quarter final, they will be out in the 1st round of the knock-out stages this season. Winning the CL in 2019 would have kept them at the top (or close to it) for a few more years, and that is why I say that we destroyed them. Of course, it would have only postponed the inevitable ...

I think it would have been their Real Madrid in 2018. The last stand for that side before the rot set in. Barca were stuffed at Roma in the CL the year before, the warning signs were there. They hadn't made a decent signing in years and had already pissed away the Neymar money.

Having watched a fair bit of Barca 17/18 and 18/19 they were a one man band. Messi was carrying them week after week. His level dropped last season and hence they were just pipped by Real to the title, but they were never beating Bayern in the CL.

Don't forget as well, we were a much better side than Barca in 18/19. First off, the first leg score was a genuine travesty and we were going flat out for the league while Barca had had La Liga won for weeks so rested everyone either side of that tie and had everyone fit, while we were injury ravaged for that tie and worn out. Liverpool and City were by far the best teams in Europe that year (next best was probably Ajax). A Spurs/Barca final would have been unjustified from that point of view.
