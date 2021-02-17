It is safe to say that they are faling apart, both on and off the pitch. A once great team won't sink in a year or two, but from last year's 2nd place finish in the league, they will be 3rd this season, and from last year's CL quarter final, they will be out in the 1st round of the knock-out stages this season. Winning the CL in 2019 would have kept them at the top (or close to it) for a few more years, and that is why I say that we destroyed them. Of course, it would have only postponed the inevitable ...



I think it would have been their Real Madrid in 2018. The last stand for that side before the rot set in. Barca were stuffed at Roma in the CL the year before, the warning signs were there. They hadn't made a decent signing in years and had already pissed away the Neymar money.Having watched a fair bit of Barca 17/18 and 18/19 they were a one man band. Messi was carrying them week after week. His level dropped last season and hence they were just pipped by Real to the title, but they were never beating Bayern in the CL.Don't forget as well, we were a much better side than Barca in 18/19. First off, the first leg score was a genuine travesty and we were going flat out for the league while Barca had had La Liga won for weeks so rested everyone either side of that tie and had everyone fit, while we were injury ravaged for that tie and worn out. Liverpool and City were by far the best teams in Europe that year (next best was probably Ajax). A Spurs/Barca final would have been unjustified from that point of view.