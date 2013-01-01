« previous next »
Absolutely baffled but can't say I'm not pleased as Barca will be in an even worse situation. How long before Messi calls it a day there? Surprised if the manager is there next season too at this rate.
What we need are even more players who are at the end of their careers... said no club ever....

So odd. 
What we need are even more players who are at the end of their careers... said no club ever....
except maybe Everton
So odd.
Can't imagine what would Barcelona become when Messi eventually leave.
Sid Lowe says it has nothing to do with the players involved but Barca's financial situation. The board need the Arthur money to maintain their budgetary targets and 'protect them from personal liability.'

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WE3I6RkIqEg

Long may this shambles continue at their rotten club.
Other issues too:



Even for them, they have a massive debt issue. Probably not a problem in normal times, but with covid who knows? shady financial complications lately.The players and coaching staff are at odds, player power, toxic dressing room, ageing but undroppable  players... karma.

Was also reading today - they bought 140 million Coutinho for a 433 style of play similar to Liverpool's, but then proceed to get a new manager who switches to a 442 and new play style. No wonder he eventually struggled. How does management let that happen?
