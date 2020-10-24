« previous next »
Dutch - Eredivisie

davidlpool1982

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
October 24, 2020, 05:18:55 pm
Didn't even add on any injury time to add some insult goals.
elsewhere

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
October 24, 2020, 05:25:07 pm
was it 1 TD and 2 FG's?
disgraced cake

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
October 24, 2020, 05:28:25 pm
Ajax hadn't even scored in two of their last 3 games coming into that (Liverpool, Groningen)

Imagine how shit you must be to concede 13 goals
Samie

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
October 24, 2020, 05:34:44 pm
Ajax's stat's today:

45 shots
23 shots on target
27 shots from inside the box
18 shots from outside the box
12 big chances
Samie

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
October 24, 2020, 05:37:02 pm
Samie

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
October 24, 2020, 05:38:45 pm
Quote
5 & 3 - Lassina Traoré became the first @AFCAjax player to record five goals in an Eredivisie game since Marco van Basten in 1985 (6) and the first Ajax player to record 3 assists in a league match since Frenkie de Jong in 2017 (3).
The G in Gerrard

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
October 24, 2020, 07:40:52 pm
Imagine being a Venlo fan at the moment.
BriarcliffInmate

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
October 25, 2020, 01:40:34 am
I said to my brother in August that this football season is gonna throw up some insane things, and it looks like I'm right.

Never would you get 13-0 in a normal season. I think a lot of it is atmosphere. Look at Dortmund as an example - when it's full, that Yellow wall is daunting, it's like a mental block. Without it there, players can play to the best of their abilities with no 'atmosphere' putting them off.

It's fun to watch but I'm glad it's not gonna be the norm.
Fitzy.

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
October 25, 2020, 07:13:09 am
I watched Ajax beat Venlo 7-1 ten years ago in Amsterdam Arena. Suarez scored a hat trick. Theyve gone back for more...
afc turkish

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
October 25, 2020, 12:28:08 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on October 25, 2020, 07:13:09 am
I watched Ajax beat Venlo 7-1 ten years ago in Amsterdam Arena. Suarez scored a hat trick. Theyve gone back for more...

Another bite, as it were?
Barneylfc∗

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
May 12, 2021, 12:19:18 pm
This is class

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/57086460

Quote
Ajax fans haven't been able to get involved in the action this season because of the pandemic, so the club have decided to share their league title with them. Literally.

The Dutch champions, who secured their 35th Eredivisie title on 2 May, have melted down their trophy and turned it into 42,000 silver stars to gift to fans who are season ticket holders at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

https://twitter.com/AFCAjax/status/1392376271632482305

A literal piece of silverware to take home. Pretty cool.

Ajax chief executive Edwin van der Sar said: "This season, we have largely had to play without our fans - well, without them sitting in the stands, at least.

"Despite this, we have felt their support every week on the way to the stadium, on social media and in our personal contacts.

"Previously, when we said 'this title is for you', we were expressing how we were doing it for the fans. However, sharing the trophy is the ultimate proof that we really are."

For those planning a stadium tour, don't worry - the Royal Dutch Football Association has given Ajax a second trophy to put in their cabinet in place of the one they've melted down.

Probably always a good idea to keep a spare anyway... we still remember that time Ajax keeper Maarten Stekelenburg dropped the Eredivisie trophy off a bus in 2011.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
May 12, 2021, 12:49:17 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 12, 2021, 12:19:18 pm
This is class

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/57086460
My Grandad (he spent several months living in Amsterdam in the 70s as a study abroad module) has a good friend over there still who will be receiving a star - it's a great idea I think.

2 games left and Ajax are 14 points clear. I think with it being a true covid season, the technically gifted sides are the ones least diminished by the lack of crowds. As was said in an earlier post, no way Ajax roll in Venlo and stick 13 past them - in their own stadium - in normal circumstances.

Some takeaways from this season worth discussing:

Giorgos Giakoumakis will move this season and maybe get a stepping stone move to a bigger league, or will join one of the better sides in the division. 26 year old Greek Striker who's really come from nowhere - a scouting triumph for VVV who may still go down - 2 points from safety, 2 left to play and have conceded the most in the division even if you take the 13 goals away from that one game. A strange one, the only evidence he's ever shown he can score goals is a bang average record in the Greek second division 5 years ago. He then joins AEK, under-delivers, has an underwhelming loan spell then does just about okay on loan in the Polish league. VVV sign him for 600k and he bangs in 25 in 29 games for a struggling team. Celtic and Southampton are linked. I'd be wary - at 26, with no considerable track record, and performing to almost double his xG. One of the few feel good stories of VVV's season though- his finishing has been instinctual and frequently excellent and he's a handful in the air. Celtic maybe feels the right level for him.

Donyell Malen has bagged 18 in only 19 starts and has shown versatility across the front line. We're linked, I think he does well wherever he goes. A Depay-level talent in my mind.

Teun Koopmeiners won't be short of offers - 16 goals and 7 assists in 35 games from a deeper starting position as more of a box to box player. Solid defensive profile. Was being heavily linked to RB as a Sabitzer replacement, rumours now swirling that Nagelsmann has carried that interest to Bayern with him. Leeds also linked. Interesting one. One of the main reasons AZ have stayed within touching distance of PSV this season and could still qualify for the second CL spot.

Ajax have blown everyone away and by the end of the season will likely have scored 100+ and only conceded between 20-25 goals the entire league campaign. It could be argued that presently the league is as weak as it has been for some time, as much as I enjoy the current Ajax side.

I hope Ryan Gravenberch stays another year in Amsterdam, his development will be much assisted by him not making too big a move too early. Raiola client though so who knows. Best product from the academy since Frenkie De Jong and Sneijder I'd say. Has the potential and capability to be one of the best midfielders in the world and could develop as an 8 or a 6.   

David Neres will probably be sold by Ajax this summer, he's failed to live up to the promise pre-injury. 7 G+A combined in 23 starts for him as Antony and Labyad have been preferred.
Ray K

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
August 4, 2021, 10:18:02 am
Louis van Gaal has been appointed Netherlands manager for the 3rd time.

i think he'll hand over to Dick Advocaat after Qatar 2022, presumably. 
cissesbeard

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
August 4, 2021, 10:19:37 am
Quote from: Ray K on August  4, 2021, 10:18:02 am
Louis van Gaal has been appointed Netherlands manager for the 3rd time.

i think he'll hand over to Dick Advocaat after Qatar 2022, presumably.

then Hiddink
afc turkish

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
August 4, 2021, 02:15:15 pm
El Lobo

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
August 4, 2021, 02:23:34 pm
Quote from: Ray K on August  4, 2021, 10:18:02 am
Louis van Gaal has been appointed Netherlands manager for the 3rd time.

i think he'll hand over to Dick Advocaat after Qatar 2022, presumably.

 :shocked

FlashingBlade

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
August 4, 2021, 05:04:15 pm
Quote from: Ray K on August  4, 2021, 10:18:02 am
Louis van Gaal has been appointed Netherlands manager for the 3rd time.

i think he'll hand over to Dick Advocaat after Qatar 2022, presumably. 

Surely the most boring appointment news in football ever
Fromola

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
August 4, 2021, 05:08:07 pm
That'd be like England bringing Hoddle or Venables back.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
August 15, 2021, 09:18:08 am
After the horror showing against PSV in the Cruyff shield, Ajax put that behind them and won 5-0 to open the season at home to Nijmegen. Haller scored, as he hasnt stopped doing since joining the league and Tadic grabbed two.

I think this season will see more difficulty for Ajax to retain their title, and Madueke is looking so hot right now that even losing Dumfries and Malen wont scupper PSV too much. Pröpper, Van Ginkel and Ramalho are all cracking signings for the Eredivisie. PSV won 2-0 away at Heracles, Madueke (my new favourite Liverpool target) and Bruma scoring (remember him?). Mario Gotze being talked up as potentially being recalled to the Germany Squad by Flick. He quietly had a very decent season last year.
oojason

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
August 15, 2021, 07:04:13 pm
.



Dutch football shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/live-dutch-football-on-tv.html

Dutch football shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/netherlands/eredivisie


A list of 60+ stream sites, and also match highlights & full game replay sites : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

^ the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread is updated once a month : 60+ stream sites for watching any football match.


For live scores, team line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, info, stats and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/netherlands

Goal videos (and other incidents, saves, skills etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & www.twitter.com (use the search bar)


Wikipedia page for the Eredivisie for 2021/22 season: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021%E2%80%9322_Eredivisie

https://eredivisie.nl/en-us : https://twitter.com/eredivisie : https://twitter.com/KNVB : https://www.onsoranje.nl : https://twitter.com/OnsOranje
Buggy Eyes Alfredo

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
October 17, 2021, 07:46:05 pm

Glad to see the Vitesse supporters are safe and unscathed after the away stand collapsed.
Adz LFC

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
January 4, 2022, 08:30:40 pm
Quote
Ex-Brighton midfielder Davy Propper has retired from football at the age of 30, saying he "doesn't feel comfortable in the world of football".

Propper, who has 19 caps for the Netherlands, left the Seagulls last summer to re-join PSV Eindhoven after four years at the Amex Stadium.

In a statement he cited the coronavirus pandemic and a "hectic football schedule" for his decision.

"When I was abroad, I gradually lost the love for the game," he said.

Propper, whose PSV contract has been terminated by mutual consent with 18 months left, added: "It was difficult for me to observe the discipline needed to perform at my best and have my life ruled by a hectic football schedule.

"And the coronavirus crisis and the lack of visits from relatives and friends haven't done me any good, either.

"I'm grateful the club (PSV) has made me feel welcome. I had hoped to rediscover the joy in playing football but it was not to be as I don't feel comfortable in the world of football. I don't want to be part of it any longer.

"I made the final decision to call time on my playing career before Christmas and it feels like a relief. That's why I know I've made the right choice."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/59866029
BarryCrocker

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
February 7, 2022, 08:40:16 am
Big changes at Ajax.

Quote
Ajax director of football Marc Overmars leaves club after inappropriate messages to female colleagues
By Luke Bosher

Ajax director of football Marc Overmars has left the club after a series of inappropriate messages sent to several female colleagues.

Overmars, who played for Ajax, Arsenal, Barcelona and the Dutch national team during his career, has apologised and said he is ashamed of his unacceptable behaviour.

Ajax said the messages took place over an extended period of time.

A statement from the Dutch champions on Sunday night read: Director of Football Affairs Marc Overmars will leave Ajax with immediate effect.

He made this decision after discussions in recent days with the Supervisory Board and CEO Edwin van der Sar and communicated his intentions to them.

A series of inappropriate messages sent to several female colleagues over an extended period of time underlies his decision to leave the club.

Overmars played for Arsenal for three seasons between 1997 and 2000, lifting the Premier League and FA Cup in 1998, before spending four years with Barcelona. The 48-year-old had been in his role at Ajax since July 2012.

Overmars added: I am ashamed. Last week, I was confronted with reports about my behaviour. And how this has come across to others.

Unfortunately, I didnt realise that I was crossing the line with this, but that was made clear to me in recent days. I suddenly felt enormous pressure. I apologise.

Certainly, for someone in my position, this behaviour is unacceptable. I now see that too. But it is too late. I see no other option but to leave Ajax.

This also has a major impact on my private situation. That is why I ask everyone to leave me and my family alone.

https://theathletic.com/news/ajax-director-of-football-marc-overmars-leaves-club-after-inappropriate-messages-to-female-colleagues/LpUbqDfExWZ0/
Crosby Nick

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
February 7, 2022, 09:46:01 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on February  7, 2022, 08:40:16 am
Big changes at Ajax.


Hes got Man United DNA. They should get him in.
BarryCrocker

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
February 7, 2022, 09:52:46 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February  7, 2022, 09:46:01 am
Hes got Man United DNA. They should get him in.

Don't you mean NDA?  ;)
Dave McCoy

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
February 7, 2022, 09:07:28 pm
Is it just me or does it sound like they're more sad that they lost a good DoF in Overmars than they are that he harassed these women?
elsewhere

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
February 8, 2022, 07:09:08 am
Overmars always came across as a fucking prick to me, only judging from his face  :wave

"Last week, I was confronted with reports about my behaviour. And how this has come across to others."
Well, i am pretty sure sending dick pics won't come across to them well Marc, it's a no brainer.
« Last Edit: February 8, 2022, 07:11:19 am by elsewhere »
BarryCrocker

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
February 8, 2022, 07:32:19 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on February  7, 2022, 09:07:28 pm
Is it just me or does it sound like they're more sad that they lost a good DoF in Overmars than they are that he harassed these women?

The former and the potential it might unsettle Erik ten Hag to the point he leaves for Man United.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
February 8, 2022, 11:36:13 am
Quote from: elsewhere on February  8, 2022, 07:09:08 am
Overmars always came across as a fucking prick to me, only judging from his face  :wave

"Last week, I was confronted with reports about my behaviour. And how this has come across to others."
Well, i am pretty sure sending dick pics won't come across to them well Marc, it's a no brainer.
Always disliked him ever since I was a young lad and he scored that goal against Sheffield Wednesday (or assisted for Kanu?) where they should have given the ball back to Wednesday on a drop ball. He seemed to be doing a good job at Ajax but what he's done is intolerable and his reaction to it somewhat bizarre.

Ajax absolutely peppered Heracles this weekend and won 3-0, could have been 10. They're on a great winning streak now. Was a lot closer until Ajax beat PSV in the last game, then PSV lost at home to AZ this weekend. Looks like it's Ajax's title again this season.

Guus Til is having a great goalscoring season for Feyenoord, he's been a brilliant signing, playing as an advanced 8. He scored again in a 4-1 win this weekend. He was good in the Bundesliga and it does seem Spartak have written him off as they keep loaning him out. It was always a strange move for him, probably followed the money. Back in the Oranje squad too. Unsurprisingly Haller is also on 13 at the top of the scoring charts. Blast from the past seeing Ricky Van Wolsfwinkel up there.

Really like the look of Cody Gakpo - certainly a bigger talent than Bergwijn was in my book.
Crosby Nick

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
February 8, 2022, 11:43:41 am
^^
Sheffield United (sorry!).
Drinks Sangria

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
February 8, 2022, 12:15:12 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February  8, 2022, 11:43:41 am
^^
Sheffield United (sorry!).
That was it, it was in the FA Cup wasn't it?

Let me get away with that one, I was 6 at the time!
Crosby Nick

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
February 8, 2022, 12:23:59 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February  8, 2022, 12:15:12 pm
That was it, it was in the FA Cup wasn't it?

Let me get away with that one, I was 6 at the time!

Yeah, think Wenger offered to replay the game afterwards which Arsenal won.
PeterTheRed

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
Today at 10:34:41 pm
The KNVB is looking to experiment with new rules during the 2023/24 Keuken Kampioen Divisie.

- Kicking the ball in from a throw-in
- Can dribble from a free-kick
- Unlimited subs
- A five minute sin bin
- Two halfs of 30 minutes. Clock stops when ball not in play.

https://twitter.com/FootballOranje_/status/1534272425977847811
The G in Gerrard

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
Today at 10:41:35 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:34:41 pm
The KNVB is looking to experiment with new rules during the 2023/24 Keuken Kampioen Divisie.

- Kicking the ball in from a throw-in
- Can dribble from a free-kick
- Unlimited subs
- A five minute sin bin
- Two halfs of 30 minutes. Clock stops when ball not in play.

https://twitter.com/FootballOranje_/status/1534272425977847811
It's abit late for April's fools joke.

Sounds more like basketball than football if those changes happened.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
Today at 10:51:14 pm
