This is class



https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/57086460



My Grandad (he spent several months living in Amsterdam in the 70s as a study abroad module) has a good friend over there still who will be receiving a star - it's a great idea I think.2 games left and Ajax are 14 points clear. I think with it being a true covid season, the technically gifted sides are the ones least diminished by the lack of crowds. As was said in an earlier post, no way Ajax roll in Venlo and stick 13 past them - in their own stadium - in normal circumstances.Some takeaways from this season worth discussing:Giorgos Giakoumakis will move this season and maybe get a stepping stone move to a bigger league, or will join one of the better sides in the division. 26 year old Greek Striker who's really come from nowhere - a scouting triumph for VVV who may still go down - 2 points from safety, 2 left to play and have conceded the most in the division even if you take the 13 goals away from that one game. A strange one, the only evidence he's ever shown he can score goals is a bang average record in the Greek second division 5 years ago. He then joins AEK, under-delivers, has an underwhelming loan spell then does just about okay on loan in the Polish league. VVV sign him for 600k and he bangs in 25 in 29 games for a struggling team. Celtic and Southampton are linked. I'd be wary - at 26, with no considerable track record, and performing to almost double his xG. One of the few feel good stories of VVV's season though- his finishing has been instinctual and frequently excellent and he's a handful in the air. Celtic maybe feels the right level for him.Donyell Malen has bagged 18 in only 19 starts and has shown versatility across the front line. We're linked, I think he does well wherever he goes. A Depay-level talent in my mind.Teun Koopmeiners won't be short of offers - 16 goals and 7 assists in 35 games from a deeper starting position as more of a box to box player. Solid defensive profile. Was being heavily linked to RB as a Sabitzer replacement, rumours now swirling that Nagelsmann has carried that interest to Bayern with him. Leeds also linked. Interesting one. One of the main reasons AZ have stayed within touching distance of PSV this season and could still qualify for the second CL spot.Ajax have blown everyone away and by the end of the season will likely have scored 100+ and only conceded between 20-25 goals the entire league campaign. It could be argued that presently the league is as weak as it has been for some time, as much as I enjoy the current Ajax side.I hope Ryan Gravenberch stays another year in Amsterdam, his development will be much assisted by him not making too big a move too early. Raiola client though so who knows. Best product from the academy since Frenkie De Jong and Sneijder I'd say. Has the potential and capability to be one of the best midfielders in the world and could develop as an 8 or a 6.David Neres will probably be sold by Ajax this summer, he's failed to live up to the promise pre-injury. 7 G+A combined in 23 starts for him as Antony and Labyad have been preferred.