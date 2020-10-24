« previous next »
Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
October 24, 2020, 05:17:58 pm
Son of Spion＊:
Thanks for the stream. I've just had naked women all over my screen, and I'm in company.  :lmao

Ah, yet those women are also in your local area and looking to meet you ;)


I think we best pass on this info to some of the Venlo players to cheer them up!
Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
October 24, 2020, 05:18:49 pm
oojason:
Ah, yet those women are also in your local area and looking to meet you ;)
:-*
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
October 24, 2020, 05:18:55 pm
davidlpool1982:
Didn't even add on any injury time to add some insult goals.
Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
October 24, 2020, 05:25:07 pm
elsewhere:
was it 1 TD and 2 FG's?
Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
October 24, 2020, 05:28:25 pm
disgraced cake:
Ajax hadn't even scored in two of their last 3 games coming into that (Liverpool, Groningen)

Imagine how shit you must be to concede 13 goals
Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
October 24, 2020, 05:34:44 pm
Samie:
Ajax's stat's today:

45 shots
23 shots on target
27 shots from inside the box
18 shots from outside the box
12 big chances
Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
October 24, 2020, 05:37:02 pm
Samie:
Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
October 24, 2020, 05:38:45 pm
Samie:
Quote
5 & 3 - Lassina Traoré became the first @AFCAjax player to record five goals in an Eredivisie game since Marco van Basten in 1985 (6) and the first Ajax player to record 3 assists in a league match since Frenkie de Jong in 2017 (3).
Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
October 24, 2020, 07:40:52 pm
The G in Gerrard:
Imagine being a Venlo fan at the moment.
Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
October 25, 2020, 01:40:34 am
BriarcliffInmate:
I said to my brother in August that this football season is gonna throw up some insane things, and it looks like I'm right.

Never would you get 13-0 in a normal season. I think a lot of it is atmosphere. Look at Dortmund as an example - when it's full, that Yellow wall is daunting, it's like a mental block. Without it there, players can play to the best of their abilities with no 'atmosphere' putting them off.

It's fun to watch but I'm glad it's not gonna be the norm.
Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
October 25, 2020, 07:13:09 am
Fitzy.:
I watched Ajax beat Venlo 7-1 ten years ago in Amsterdam Arena. Suarez scored a hat trick. Theyve gone back for more...
Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
October 25, 2020, 12:28:08 pm
afc turkish:
Fitzy.:
I watched Ajax beat Venlo 7-1 ten years ago in Amsterdam Arena. Suarez scored a hat trick. Theyve gone back for more...

Another bite, as it were?
Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
May 12, 2021, 12:19:18 pm
Barneylfc∗:
This is class

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/57086460

Quote
Ajax fans haven't been able to get involved in the action this season because of the pandemic, so the club have decided to share their league title with them. Literally.

The Dutch champions, who secured their 35th Eredivisie title on 2 May, have melted down their trophy and turned it into 42,000 silver stars to gift to fans who are season ticket holders at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

https://twitter.com/AFCAjax/status/1392376271632482305

A literal piece of silverware to take home. Pretty cool.

Ajax chief executive Edwin van der Sar said: "This season, we have largely had to play without our fans - well, without them sitting in the stands, at least.

"Despite this, we have felt their support every week on the way to the stadium, on social media and in our personal contacts.

"Previously, when we said 'this title is for you', we were expressing how we were doing it for the fans. However, sharing the trophy is the ultimate proof that we really are."

For those planning a stadium tour, don't worry - the Royal Dutch Football Association has given Ajax a second trophy to put in their cabinet in place of the one they've melted down.

Probably always a good idea to keep a spare anyway... we still remember that time Ajax keeper Maarten Stekelenburg dropped the Eredivisie trophy off a bus in 2011.
Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
May 12, 2021, 12:49:17 pm
Drinks Sangria:
Barneylfc∗:
This is class

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/57086460
My Grandad (he spent several months living in Amsterdam in the 70s as a study abroad module) has a good friend over there still who will be receiving a star - it's a great idea I think.

2 games left and Ajax are 14 points clear. I think with it being a true covid season, the technically gifted sides are the ones least diminished by the lack of crowds. As was said in an earlier post, no way Ajax roll in Venlo and stick 13 past them - in their own stadium - in normal circumstances.

Some takeaways from this season worth discussing:

Giorgos Giakoumakis will move this season and maybe get a stepping stone move to a bigger league, or will join one of the better sides in the division. 26 year old Greek Striker who's really come from nowhere - a scouting triumph for VVV who may still go down - 2 points from safety, 2 left to play and have conceded the most in the division even if you take the 13 goals away from that one game. A strange one, the only evidence he's ever shown he can score goals is a bang average record in the Greek second division 5 years ago. He then joins AEK, under-delivers, has an underwhelming loan spell then does just about okay on loan in the Polish league. VVV sign him for 600k and he bangs in 25 in 29 games for a struggling team. Celtic and Southampton are linked. I'd be wary - at 26, with no considerable track record, and performing to almost double his xG. One of the few feel good stories of VVV's season though- his finishing has been instinctual and frequently excellent and he's a handful in the air. Celtic maybe feels the right level for him.

Donyell Malen has bagged 18 in only 19 starts and has shown versatility across the front line. We're linked, I think he does well wherever he goes. A Depay-level talent in my mind.

Teun Koopmeiners won't be short of offers - 16 goals and 7 assists in 35 games from a deeper starting position as more of a box to box player. Solid defensive profile. Was being heavily linked to RB as a Sabitzer replacement, rumours now swirling that Nagelsmann has carried that interest to Bayern with him. Leeds also linked. Interesting one. One of the main reasons AZ have stayed within touching distance of PSV this season and could still qualify for the second CL spot.

Ajax have blown everyone away and by the end of the season will likely have scored 100+ and only conceded between 20-25 goals the entire league campaign. It could be argued that presently the league is as weak as it has been for some time, as much as I enjoy the current Ajax side.

I hope Ryan Gravenberch stays another year in Amsterdam, his development will be much assisted by him not making too big a move too early. Raiola client though so who knows. Best product from the academy since Frenkie De Jong and Sneijder I'd say. Has the potential and capability to be one of the best midfielders in the world and could develop as an 8 or a 6.   

David Neres will probably be sold by Ajax this summer, he's failed to live up to the promise pre-injury. 7 G+A combined in 23 starts for him as Antony and Labyad have been preferred.
Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
Today at 10:18:02 am
Ray K:
Louis van Gaal has been appointed Netherlands manager for the 3rd time.

i think he'll hand over to Dick Advocaat after Qatar 2022, presumably. 
Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
Today at 10:19:37 am
cissesbeard:
Ray K:
Louis van Gaal has been appointed Netherlands manager for the 3rd time.

i think he'll hand over to Dick Advocaat after Qatar 2022, presumably.

then Hiddink
Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
Today at 02:15:15 pm
afc turkish:
Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
Today at 02:23:34 pm
fucking appalled:
Ray K:
Louis van Gaal has been appointed Netherlands manager for the 3rd time.

i think he'll hand over to Dick Advocaat after Qatar 2022, presumably.

 :shocked

Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
Today at 05:04:15 pm
FlashingBlade:
Ray K:
Louis van Gaal has been appointed Netherlands manager for the 3rd time.

i think he'll hand over to Dick Advocaat after Qatar 2022, presumably. 

Surely the most boring appointment news in football ever
Re: Dutch - Eredivisie
Today at 05:08:07 pm
Fromola:
That'd be like England bringing Hoddle or Venables back.
