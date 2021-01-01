I've been back 3 times in the past 12 months on a Saturday, last August, December for my birthday and at Easter. Missus loves Mathew Street, Flanagans, Erics and the Rubber Sole, so we always get some food in Yatesies then go there via the Abbey Road. Now, we usually fuck off about 8pm to get the train back to Manc, but it's been sound the times we've gone. Does it get bad later on?
No, it's just a load of old farts moaning about people out having fun. Mathew St is exactly the same as it's been for the last 20 years or so I've going out. A good mix of old and young, stag dos, hen dos, out for a laugh. Concert Square can be a bit rough at times like
Why anyone would discourage people from visiting this city is beyond me. It is one of the most vibrant, welcoming places in the country and is always busy with people here to see and experience everything we have to offer
Are there issues with rubbish and stuff? Yeah of course there is, but every major city is the same, especially on a weekend. It's a societal problem that needs addressing, not something that can be blamed on councils or workers not doing their jobs. As someone pointed out earlier, if you're in town of a morning you see people out cleaning the streets constantly so it's not like it's just left to fester