I was out in town Saturday and had fun. Doesn't seem worse or better than like at any point



The current rubbish problem is annoying



Plenty of groups about. It is hen night season. Same as it ever was



My own tastes have changed. Much prefer a quiet boozer where I can have a chat to anything else but with the rain on Sat night I was ducking and diving into random places



Noted no trouble

No bizzies nor any needed

plenty of OOTers I guess but I don't ask I don't really talk to strangers



I'd say I need to curate where I go better now than I used to like fifteen years ago but that's natural no?



Mathew St and Concert Square have always been where like, yer average square goes, bit young now I am 40, but I don't really notice a different vibe at all



Is funny to see the auld fella in Concert Square in the day - he charms groups of young women and offers to do a portrait of them



And of course it's a crap rendition and you see the targets being disappointed after.. Live and learn ey



I avoid weekends just cause they're busier but other than that I don't see the problem

