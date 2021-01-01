« previous next »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 12:25:19 pm
Theres no culture of commuting by bike as theres no history of cycling infrastructure across the whole of the UK.

Not true, roads had major upgrades for Bicycles before the advent of the motor vehicles. Also there had been an initiative to create a national cycle infrastructure throughout the U.K. in the 1930's.

It is all here https://seesense.cc/blogs/hub/the-history-of-cycling.

The problem is that people driving big fuck off cars, taking up all the space of roads by either not driving correctly (ie in the wrong lanes of a motorway, using a phone or speeding) see cycling as some form of evil act as it is a lot cheaper than buying the latest big bulky wankpanzer and complaining about being stuck in traffic. Cycling takes up less room, is good for the environment and has been around longer than the recent uptake in motor vehicles.  I Drive and Cycle, I prefer cycling and hate the attitude most drivers have when they see a cyclist on a road.
^ if it's raining then i put on my waterproofs

they've got pretty similar weather in the netherlands and they seem to cope alright

it's all about the infrastructure - they're more interested in cars than cycles it's plain to see

cars generate more money for the government than cycles so...

poor cycle lanes badly designed for cyclists, potholes everywhere on the road, traffic congestion, deadly emissions - it's all outta control

i used to work on the cabs and i'm telling you now that if any government took a million cars off the road then there'd be a million (uber) taxis back on the road to replace them
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:29:15 pm
People don't want to cycle in the UK weather though - I got told to go fuck myself on here for suggesting to a poster who was crying about train fares into town, that instead of whinging about it, do something, fuck the train off and get a moped or cycle. Their excuse was cos they didn't wanna get wet and cold.

I can see the point though, who wants to get piss wet through going to work or going home? Then you've got to wear a backpack with a laptop, phone, dinner etc and if you come off and land on that, you're potentially looking at a broken back.

I get where RB is coming from too, cycle lanes by us are never used, the roads are a fucking disgrace, pot holes everywhere - thanks to the Tory c*nts in their Chauffeur Driven £200k Range Rovers.
There wasnt any real cycling commuting or infrastructure in Holland  until the late 70s saw a change in the thinking of planners and governments. There has to be the political will and monies allocated to authorities.  As to the weather, the city with the most bike infrastructure is Copenhagen, not exactly the warmest or driest of countries. Clothing for cyclists is good, you can cycle to work and get there dry and warm. People are just lazy and beholding to a polluting vehicle that they cant live without.

There has to be a change in the mindset of people and politicians for cycling to become an easily accessible and accepted mode of transport.
Quote from: JoeH on Yesterday at 02:38:12 pm
Not true, roads had major upgrades for Bicycles before the advent of the motor vehicles. Also there had been an initiative to create a national cycle infrastructure throughout the U.K. in the 1930's.

It is all here https://seesense.cc/blogs/hub/the-history-of-cycling.

The problem is that people driving big fuck off cars, taking up all the space of roads by either not driving correctly (ie in the wrong lanes of a motorway, using a phone or speeding) see cycling as some form of evil act as it is a lot cheaper than buying the latest big bulky wankpanzer and complaining about being stuck in traffic. Cycling takes up less room, is good for the environment and has been around longer than the recent uptake in motor vehicles.  I Drive and Cycle, I prefer cycling and hate the attitude most drivers have when they see a cyclist on a road.
The culture I refer to is one were cyclists are seen as legitimate road users and not a hinderance to the other traffic on the road. I rode all over Europe as a child and the responses from 99% of the other road users was one of respect and consideration, in this country its the opposite. I speak not from experience as Ive ridden for nearly 50 years, but I see it most every day.

When I was a kid it was easy to ride to school and safe, a lot less cars on the road. We know have the same culture as in the USA, the car is king. No government wants to upset car users as they are a large % of voters, cyclists, not so much.
The whole attitude of car ownership needs to change. We all spend too much on a vehicle that for 99% of the time sits outside your house or office. The government needs to invest in public transport more, make it a lot cheaper and quicker to get a train, bus or tram to places through proper infrastructure and networking. At the start of the 20th century, it was all in place, but killed off post war by letting the car take over.
Quote from: JoeH on Yesterday at 02:56:02 pm
The whole attitude of car ownership needs to change. We all spend too much on a vehicle that for 99% of the time sits outside your house or office. The government needs to invest in public transport more, make it a lot cheaper and quicker to get a train, bus or tram to places through proper infrastructure and networking. At the start of the 20th century, it was all in place, but killed off post war by letting the car take over.
I grew in an affluent part of the city in the 60s and 70s and there was not a lot of cars then, maybe one to a house. Where my mates lived most households didnt have a car. The rush from 79 on to be a consumer is seen in how many houses have more than 1 car now.

That the car is seen king can be seen in the refusal to raise and actually reduce fuel duty. Theres no one politician whose brave enough to,in a position of power anyway.
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 02:40:36 pm
^ if it's raining then i put on my waterproofs

they've got pretty similar weather in the netherlands and they seem to cope alright

it's all about the infrastructure - they're more interested in cars than cycles it's plain to see

cars generate more money for the government than cycles so...

poor cycle lanes badly designed for cyclists, potholes everywhere on the road, traffic congestion, deadly emissions - it's all outta control

i used to work on the cabs and i'm telling you now that if any government took a million cars off the road then there'd be a million (uber) taxis back on the road to replace them

The English are fannies.

WE do need to get away from the car is king, but we've been allowed to get so reliant on them, that it will take decades to sort it out. Example is, I can't actually get a bus to the local supermarket, so doing a bit shop relies on the car - my missus walks the shops every day and shops that way, but when buying lots of heavy stuff like milk at once, I have no choice but to drive. Before we went WFH, a 5 mile bus run took me 30 mins in the morning and 60-80 mins of a night, fucking nightmare combining that with dropping the kids at school, I used to get into work at 9:45 and get home 7:30 pm and there was no way I was cycling as I like being alive.

Same with taking my son to cadets, he can't get a bus and its a 2 mile walk each way, twice a week. I combine dropping him off with a run to the shops to get all the heavy stuff.
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 12:25:19 pm
Theres no culture of commuting by bike as theres no history of cycling infrastructure across the whole of the UK.

Make it safer for kids to cycle and youll see an improvement in cycling in the country. Anyone whose ever cycled on the continent will tell you that the attitude towards cyclists is completely different to the confrontational nature in this country.

Cycling is a win for everybody. Its just that nowadays the car reigns supreme, unlike when I was a kid. Theres too many unnecessary journeys by car.

I cycle to work in the summer, don't do it in the winter after having a bad fall last year. But where I am the cycle lanes are used a lot especially in the better months.
Anyway back to stag and hen do's. The city centre is a no go at weekends for me now. I don't live in Liverpool any more but when I could home for family and mates visits it's strictly midweek only.

I know some cities are actively discouraging big groups but Liverpool seems to be full on for them to visit.
I get I'm not a youngster now but fuck me I can't be doing with it.

I have friends down south who love the Beatles and want to explore the culture of our city', and always ask me the best places to go etc and I always add 'avoid the weekends like the plague'.
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 05:46:17 pm
Anyway back to stag and hen do's. The city centre is a no go at weekends for me now. I don't live in Liverpool any more but when I could home for family and mates visits it's strictly midweek only.

I know some cities are actively discouraging big groups but Liverpool seems to be full on for them to visit.
I get I'm not a youngster now but fuck me I can't be doing with it.

I have friends down south who love the Beatles and want to explore the culture of our city', and always ask me the best places to go etc and I always add 'avoid the weekends like the plague'.

I've been back 3 times in the past 12 months on a Saturday, last August, December for my birthday and at Easter. Missus loves Mathew Street, Flanagans, Erics and the Rubber Sole, so we always get some food in Yatesies then go there via the Abbey Road. Now, we usually fuck off about 8pm to get the train back to Manc, but it's been sound the times we've gone. Does it get bad later on?
I must be the only one on here who has zero interest in ever cycling to work or using it as a mode of transport. I think the only time Ive ever considered anything other than my car is a train, however this was due to it being fairly quick and easily accessible for my old place of work. If public transport was more accessible (more trains and stations) and cheaper, youd certainly see people not rely on their car as much.
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:06:19 pm
I've been back 3 times in the past 12 months on a Saturday, last August, December for my birthday and at Easter. Missus loves Mathew Street, Flanagans, Erics and the Rubber Sole, so we always get some food in Yatesies then go there via the Abbey Road. Now, we usually fuck off about 8pm to get the train back to Manc, but it's been sound the times we've gone. Does it get bad later on?

No, it's just a load of old farts moaning about people out having fun. Mathew St is exactly the same as it's been for the last 20 years or so I've going out. A good mix of old and young, stag dos, hen dos, out for a laugh. Concert Square can be a bit rough at times like

Why anyone would discourage people from visiting this city is beyond me. It is one of the most vibrant, welcoming places in the country and is always busy with people here to see and experience everything we have to offer

Are there issues with rubbish and stuff? Yeah of course there is, but every major city is the same, especially on a weekend. It's a societal problem that needs addressing, not something that can be blamed on councils or workers not doing their jobs. As someone pointed out earlier, if you're in town of a morning you see people out cleaning the streets constantly so it's not like it's just left to fester
I was out in town Saturday and had fun. Doesn't seem worse or better than like at any point

The current rubbish problem is annoying

Plenty of groups about. It is hen night season. Same as it ever was

My own tastes have changed. Much prefer a quiet boozer where I can have a chat to anything else but with the rain on Sat night I was ducking and diving into random places

Noted no trouble
No bizzies nor any needed
plenty of OOTers I guess but I don't ask I don't really talk to strangers

I'd say I need to curate where I go better now than I used to like fifteen years ago but that's natural no?

Mathew St and Concert Square have always been where like, yer average square goes, bit young now I am 40, but I don't really notice a different vibe at all

Is funny to see the auld fella in Concert Square in the day - he charms groups of young women and offers to do a portrait of them

And of course it's a crap rendition and you see the targets being disappointed after.. Live and learn ey

I avoid weekends just cause they're busier but other than that I don't see the problem
Thing is, the pubs & bars in Matthew Street have got quite expensive now, a few mates went over there a few weeks ago beers were £6-£7 a pint, only a couple of years ago they were £4 a pint
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 01:48:18 pm
Thing is, the pubs & bars in Matthew Street have got quite expensive now, a few mates went over there a few weeks ago beers were £6-£7 a pint, only a couple of years ago they were £4 a pint

£6.20 I got charged for a Guinness at Easter :no
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 01:48:18 pm
Thing is, the pubs & bars in Matthew Street have got quite expensive now, a few mates went over there a few weeks ago beers were £6-£7 a pint, only a couple of years ago they were £4 a pint
Looking forward to the season and back to the supporters club for the prices which make me smile, especially when it is a couple of home games in a row.
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 01:48:18 pm
Thing is, the pubs & bars in Matthew Street have got quite expensive now, a few mates went over there a few weeks ago beers were £6-£7 a pint, only a couple of years ago they were £4 a pint
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:31:40 pm
£6.20 I got charged for a Guinness at Easter :no
Tourist prices.
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 05:34:09 pm
Tourist prices.

It is isn't it, I said that to the Barman in Erics. I'd never set foot in a bar in Mathew Street until I was in my 40's, first time was with a load of lads we know from Switzerland and then with the missus, it's a nice atmosphere but fuck me you get ripped off. The missus was going around there with her mates long before she met me and she just loves it.

Gets me a bit nostalgic knowing my Ma was a teen going down there in the early 60's to watch the Beatles in the Cavern.
