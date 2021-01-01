Maybe the council should stop spending £70m a pop putting in cycle lanes and invest in more street cleaners and equipment?



For sure there are a lot of selfish bastards when it comes to chucking litter. But there are simple steps that the council can take to help minimize these things.One is putting in street urinals in places with the most public urination. If people don't have somewhere to piss, they'll go in the street. Some people will stiill piss in the street of course, but if a public urinal gets pissed in by 100 people in a night, its still 100 less people pissing on the street.The second is putting big bins out next to places with loads of takeaways. Again, some selfish bastards will litter anyway, but if you can make the street cleaners job easier for the next day, you should.I don't see why the two are related, or why cycle paths should take a back seat over any other part of council spending? It's critical infrastructure