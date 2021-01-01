« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool City Council  (Read 95634 times)

Online Millie

Re: Liverpool City Council
« Reply #520 on: Yesterday at 03:57:37 pm »
Was on a bus in the city centre the other day and really noticed how litter strewn the streets were.  Such a shame.
Offline Only Me

Re: Liverpool City Council
« Reply #521 on: Yesterday at 05:09:34 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 01:32:15 pm
Parts of the City Centre are a disgrace and some of the shite bars that have appeared over the last couple of years dont help.

I know the Council are strapped for cash but they should at least make an attempt at making the Centre clean. Mind you the real culprits are the gobshites who dump there litter in the first place.

Is the correct answer.

A few months ago I went to Zorbas for a meal. On the short walk back to the car, which was parked just off Berry St., we saw one bladdered girl spewing her guts all over the pavement, one dirty twat openly pissing in the street, and loads of litter everywhere.

Town is fucking manky, and the [useless] council should do a better job of keeping it clean, but the average punters that we saw were pissed up selfish c*nts.

Its why I avoid town if possible now, unless we're up in the Hope Street area.  Its fucking horrible.
Offline Lad

Re: Liverpool City Council
« Reply #522 on: Yesterday at 05:49:03 pm »
Maybe the council can advise hotels to cut down on stag and hen dos. The city centre is overflowing with the fuckers.
Online Red Beret

Re: Liverpool City Council
« Reply #523 on: Yesterday at 06:17:19 pm »
Maybe the council should stop spending £70m a pop putting in cycle lanes and invest in more street cleaners and equipment?
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Liverpool City Council
« Reply #524 on: Yesterday at 06:50:38 pm »
I cycle through the city centre quite often very early on a weekend morning, and the street cleaners are always out in force. Its not that the council aren't doing anything, its that they can't keep up with the amount of rubbish. The problem is the masses of drunk people that get takeaways and just drop the litter wherever they are. Maybe takeaways should be banned - eat-in only. Or if you want a takeaway meal, you'll have to bring your own re-usable containers.
Online Red Beret

Re: Liverpool City Council
« Reply #525 on: Yesterday at 07:07:16 pm »
I realise it's an attitude problem. A lady just pointed out a young lad to me. Sitting outside his house, eating shelled nuts. Just a pile of shells on the pavement around his feet. Then he went back into his house.

I've been in town early on a Sunday morning too, and I've seen the state of Wood Street and Concert Square after the night before. It's embarrassing. But honestly, if the cleaners can't keep up, then that just tells me there aren't enough cleaners.
Offline John C

Re: Liverpool City Council
« Reply #526 on: Yesterday at 09:03:21 pm »
Chewy is a big problem and always makes the pavements look awful and in need of a good jet wash, but its practically impossible to lift. It's been a massive issue since the early '90's - I'd be interested to know if other town centres suffer.

The litter and the chewys are all scumy people dropping it. I'm not sure what the latest figures are but I'd guess LCC spends over £10m / year on street sweeping (could be more), they really shouldn't have to increase that expenditure to keep up with the ignorance of residents and visitors.
Online liverbloke

Re: Liverpool City Council
« Reply #527 on: Today at 09:24:05 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:03:21 pm
Chewy is a big problem and always makes the pavements look awful and in need of a good jet wash, but its practically impossible to lift. It's been a massive issue since the early '90's - I'd be interested to know if other town centres suffer.

The litter and the chewys are all scumy people dropping it. I'm not sure what the latest figures are but I'd guess LCC spends over £10m / year on street sweeping (could be more), they really shouldn't have to increase that expenditure to keep up with the ignorance of residents and visitors.

i was walking along the other day through a 'nice' area in west derby and noticed all these 'chewing gum' stains on the pavement and said to my mate 'where's all that come from? this is a nice area with not many kids about'

he said -it's 'chewing gum lichen - not chewing gum yer dope'

and he was right - i learnt something new that day

but yeh, in town it tends to be scummy litter-droppers

chewing gum lichen:

Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: Liverpool City Council
« Reply #528 on: Today at 09:24:13 am »
For sure there are a lot of selfish bastards when it comes to chucking litter. But there are simple steps that the council can take to help minimize these things.

One is putting in street urinals in places with the most public urination. If people don't have somewhere to piss, they'll go in the street. Some people will stiill piss in the street of course, but if a public urinal gets pissed in by 100 people in a night, its still 100 less people pissing on the street.

The second is putting big bins out next to places with loads of takeaways. Again, some selfish bastards will litter anyway, but if you can make the street cleaners job easier for the next day, you should.


Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 06:17:19 pm
Maybe the council should stop spending £70m a pop putting in cycle lanes and invest in more street cleaners and equipment?

I don't see why the two are related, or why cycle paths should take a back seat over any other part of council spending? It's critical infrastructure
