Yeah I mean that is the crux of the issue here. Sure the Tories probably jumped at the chance. But the Tories were not the ones who ordered the police investigations into the councils dodgy dealings.



When the mayor is being arrested along with a load of key development figures in the city, there wasn´t really much choice left unfortunately.



Successive national Tory governments have been terrible for this city - and their name is rightly mud as it should be everywhere else in the country. Unfortunately successive local Labour administrations have played their part too. The fact that they are supposed to be "our own" possibly makes it even worse...because at least we know what to expect from Tories. To have local Labour figures fucking over their own city like this is unforgivable.



Manchester - a solid Labour city - has blossomed and is surging ahead so why is that ? Could it be they have a council who are not corrupt as fuck and actually know what they are doing ?I am also not sure why the tories would want to do this, if they fuck it up then thats no good for them if they turn the council around then it will be credited to the parts of the council not run by commisioners, I really don't see an upside of this for the tories as lets face it this will blow over and Labour be elected again in Liverpool and will carry on as they always have.I would be amazed if a single person is convicted let alone jailed, successful criminals are successful due to practice and experience, our council has years of corrupt practice and experience to make sure they get away with it.Not one councillor has resigned or apologised and they won't because they know that they can ride it out, blame the tories for everything and carry on business as usual.