« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: Joe Anderson Mayor of Liverpool  (Read 58328 times)

Online gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,755
Re: Joe Anderson Mayor of Liverpool
« Reply #400 on: March 27, 2021, 09:05:04 am »
I think you will find all the accusations and certainly the case studies in the report have been spoken about for a number of years , given the anonymity given to whistleblowers in the council a good investigative journalist could have pieced all these things together and exposed it for questions to be asked but alas locally such journalists dont seem to exist
« Last Edit: March 27, 2021, 09:07:00 am by gazzam1963 »
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,402
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Joe Anderson Mayor of Liverpool
« Reply #401 on: March 27, 2021, 09:32:01 am »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on March 27, 2021, 09:05:04 am
I think you will find all the accusations and certainly the case studies in the report have been spoken about for a number of years , given the anonymity given to whistleblowers in the council a good investigative journalist could have pieced all these things together and exposed it for questions to be asked but alas locally such journalists dont seem to exist

If only! Instead we have had the Echo acting as a mouth piece for Joe and all these dodgy developers. Absolute tragedy that that Rag is this cities last remaining source of local news
Logged

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,636
Re: Joe Anderson Mayor of Liverpool
« Reply #402 on: March 27, 2021, 09:43:34 am »
Re the Churchill Flyover..there was strutual decay....but it was also a fucking eyesore and received low traffic use. There had beem calls for years to remove it....biggest objectors....Taxi drivers...as it was a handy short cut



The need/desire to remove the Churchill way is one thing how the money was spent to achieve  it is separate.

Logged

Offline WhoHe

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,200
Re: Joe Anderson Mayor of Liverpool
« Reply #403 on: March 27, 2021, 10:57:25 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on March 27, 2021, 09:02:20 am
Yeah I mean that is the crux of the issue here. Sure the Tories probably jumped at the chance. But the Tories were not the ones who ordered the police investigations into the councils dodgy dealings.

When the mayor is being arrested along with a load of key development figures in the city, there wasn´t really much choice left unfortunately.

Successive national Tory governments have been terrible for this city - and their name is rightly mud as it should be everywhere else in the country. Unfortunately successive local Labour administrations have played their part too. The fact that they are supposed to be "our own" possibly makes it even worse...because at least we know what to expect from Tories. To have local Labour figures fucking over their own city like this is unforgivable.
Manchester - a solid Labour city - has blossomed and is surging ahead so why is that ? Could it be they have a council who are not corrupt as fuck and actually know what they are doing ?
I am also not sure why the tories would want to do this, if they fuck it up then thats no good for them if they turn the council around then it will be credited to the parts of the council not run by commisioners, I really don't see an upside of this for the tories as lets face it this will blow over and Labour be elected again in Liverpool and will carry on as they always have.

I would be amazed if a single person is convicted let alone jailed, successful criminals are successful due to practice and experience, our council has years of corrupt practice and experience to make sure they get away with it.

Not one councillor has resigned or apologised and they won't because they know that they can ride it out, blame the tories for everything and carry on business as usual.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,402
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Joe Anderson Mayor of Liverpool
« Reply #404 on: March 27, 2021, 11:03:29 am »
I am not defending local Labour anywhere in that post. Despite being a member of the Labour party (although thinking about packing that in very shortly) I never vote Labour in local elections because I have seen how they have been running the city the last 10 years. I am absolutely fuming with what has happened to put it lightly

But you say Manchester is surging? Sure it has the spotlight, the big developments and more high end jobs. I would kill for a local leadership as productive as that in Manchester.

But like everywhere else in the country under Tory rule it is also surging in terms of rates of poverty, hunger and homelessness. Its council budget has also been cut to the bone (although no where worse then Liverpool) leading to big cuts in vital social services.

I don´t know how you can argue that successive Tory governments have been anything but terrible for this city, or Manchester or any other post-Industrial city for that matter?
« Last Edit: March 27, 2021, 11:06:01 am by Indomitable_Carp »
Logged

Offline zadoktBeast

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Joe Anderson Mayor of Liverpool
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 04:08:35 am »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on March 27, 2021, 09:43:34 am
Re the Churchill Flyover..there was strutual decay....but it was also a fucking eyesore and received low traffic use. There had beem calls for years to remove it....biggest objectors....Taxi drivers...as it was a handy short cut


Of course I respect that a lot of people thought the flyover was an eyesore, but as an aesthetic contrarian, I for one reserve the right to claim that beauty is in the eye of the beer-holder (when standing out front of the Ship n Mitre!).

You can gauge my architectural contrariness by my conceited opinion that the renovations on the nearby Museum and Library have been a complete effing disaster!

Anyway back to the flyover - this is my favourite Beatles song:

There are shortcuts I remember
all my liiiiiiiiife, though some have changed
Some forever not for better
The flyover's gone, and nowt remains

All these flyovers have their memries...with hookers and tramps
I still can recall
Some are dead and some are living (kinda)
In myyyyyyy life, I've swerved them all
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,561
Re: Joe Anderson Mayor of Liverpool
« Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 10:15:42 am »
The churchill flyover was probably the only one I didn't dislike. I felt it was quite elaborate and unique for a city centre (not that I'm well versed in other cities), and I have fond memories of travelling on it.

It was once a lot busier when buses weren't all routed through Hood Street/Queens Square, and you could get a bus all the way to the Pier Head instead of having to walk half a sodding mile.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,929
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Joe Anderson Mayor of Liverpool
« Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 12:12:23 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:15:42 am
The churchill flyover was probably the only one I didn't dislike. I felt it was quite elaborate and unique for a city centre (not that I'm well versed in other cities), and I have fond memories of travelling on it.

It was once a lot busier when buses weren't all routed through Hood Street/Queens Square, and you could get a bus all the way to the Pier Head instead of having to walk half a sodding mile.




My dads company put the metal guard rail in along the whole flyover back in the 80s. Me and three mates spent all summer giving it 4 coats of special rubberised paint. Glad to see the paint job outlasted the structure!
Logged

Offline GoldenGloves25

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 718
  • You are a reptile, Carmichael!!
Re: Joe Anderson Mayor of Liverpool
« Reply #408 on: Yesterday at 08:32:15 pm »
Logged
A slave to rhythm and the fickle nature of charm.

Online L4Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 296
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Joe Anderson Mayor of Liverpool
« Reply #409 on: Yesterday at 09:47:08 pm »
Quote from: GoldenGloves25 on Yesterday at 08:32:15 pm
Thumb head strikes again.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/joe-anderson-court-battle-make-20274792^

Maybe he should pay back the last lot first, best part of £90k wasn't it?
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,561
Re: Joe Anderson Mayor of Liverpool
« Reply #410 on: Yesterday at 09:56:16 pm »
Quote from: GoldenGloves25 on Yesterday at 08:32:15 pm
Thumb head strikes again.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/joe-anderson-court-battle-make-20274792^

Joe Stalinderson wants the council to fund his defence against corruption charges? :lmao

Can't fund his defence against fraud charges, but he can fund a court case to try and force the council to foot the bill for him?  Ironic that if the allegations are true he can probably fund his own defence quite handily - but that would immediately show he's got dosh he shouldn't have.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,715
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Joe Anderson Mayor of Liverpool
« Reply #411 on: Yesterday at 10:52:56 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:56:16 pm
Joe Stalinderson wants the council to fund his defence against corruption charges? :lmao

Can't fund his defence against fraud charges, but he can fund a court case to try and force the council to foot the bill for him?  Ironic that if the allegations are true he can probably fund his own defence quite handily - but that would immediately show he's got dosh he shouldn't have.

Well the Council paid his legal bills in a dispute with his previous employer so.......

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/mayor-joe-anderson-q-89000-10064311

And just noticed this has been previously been coverd!

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:54:44 pm by So... Howard Phillips »
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,561
Re: Joe Anderson Mayor of Liverpool
« Reply #412 on: Today at 08:39:26 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:52:56 pm
Well the Council paid his legal bills in a dispute with his previous employer so.......

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/mayor-joe-anderson-q-89000-10064311

And just noticed this has been previously been coverd!

Aye, it's in the article too I think.

What I don't understand is why has he been arrested but not charged, as the article alludes to? Did I read it wrong? They could have just called him in for questioning.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 