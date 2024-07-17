Galway were in it 2 years ago. But yes the tickets will be hard to come by.
Ah you are correct, I should have said since they won it.
I went to the Armagh semi final last weekend for my first GAA match and it was boss.
Will it be impossible to obtain tickets for the final? My girlfriend is Irish and has her family over there so they are all scrambling for one too.
I wouldn't count on getting tickets, they don't go on General sale, most of them will be through club allocations and sponsors. I've seen a ridiculous amount of "fundraiser" raffles being set up, tenner an entry for the chance of a ticket. Gouging.