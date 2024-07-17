« previous next »
The GAA Thread

Re: The GAA Thread
July 17, 2024, 01:04:03 pm
I went to the Armagh semi final last weekend for my first GAA match and it was boss.

Will it be impossible to obtain tickets for the final? My girlfriend is Irish and has her family over there so they are all scrambling for one too.
Re: The GAA Thread
July 17, 2024, 01:18:23 pm
Quote from: damomad on July 16, 2024, 09:45:36 pm
I would be amazed if it doesnt end up being a very tight, tense game. Would love to attend but getting a ticket is going to be deadly, first time in over 20 years for both counties.
Galway were in it 2 years ago. But yes the tickets will be hard to come by.
Re: The GAA Thread
July 17, 2024, 02:16:35 pm
Quote from: Ray K on July 17, 2024, 01:18:23 pm
Galway were in it 2 years ago. But yes the tickets will be hard to come by.

Funnily i'd also forgotten that when discussing it the other day.

8k at their game a few weeks ago vs. demand for this is gas.
Re: The GAA Thread
July 17, 2024, 02:56:44 pm
Quote from: Ray K on July 17, 2024, 01:18:23 pm
Galway were in it 2 years ago. But yes the tickets will be hard to come by.

Ah you are correct, I should have said since they won it.

Quote from: AndyMuller on July 17, 2024, 01:04:03 pm
I went to the Armagh semi final last weekend for my first GAA match and it was boss.

Will it be impossible to obtain tickets for the final? My girlfriend is Irish and has her family over there so they are all scrambling for one too.

I wouldn't count on getting tickets, they don't go on General sale, most of them will be through club allocations and sponsors. I've seen a ridiculous amount of "fundraiser" raffles being set up, tenner an entry for the chance of a ticket. Gouging.
Re: The GAA Thread
July 17, 2024, 03:38:44 pm
Quote from: damomad on July 17, 2024, 02:56:44 pm
Ah you are correct, I should have said since they won it.

I wouldn't count on getting tickets, they don't go on General sale, most of them will be through club allocations and sponsors. I've seen a ridiculous amount of "fundraiser" raffles being set up, tenner an entry for the chance of a ticket. Gouging.

That is mad as it was easy enough to get a ticket for the semi final.

Might be going back over for the piss up with her anyway so will still be fun  ;D
Re: The GAA Thread
July 18, 2024, 03:54:23 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on July 17, 2024, 03:38:44 pm
That is mad as it was easy enough to get a ticket for the semi final.

Might be going back over for the piss up with her anyway so will still be fun  ;D

The craic will be mad no matter what. I hope to get 2 tickets and I am a regular match goer but no guarantees!  Worst case scenario for me is I watch it in the clubhouse with another crowd of yahoos!!!
Re: The GAA Thread
Yesterday at 08:40:30 am
Quote from: an fear dearg on July 18, 2024, 03:54:23 pm
The craic will be mad no matter what. I hope to get 2 tickets and I am a regular match goer but no guarantees!  Worst case scenario for me is I watch it in the clubhouse with another crowd of yahoos!!!


Hope you got yer tickets.

Its here lads, the holiest day in the Irish year.
Re: The GAA Thread
Yesterday at 05:09:24 pm
Absolutely ridiculous brilliant game.
Re: The GAA Thread
Yesterday at 05:12:30 pm
Intense. Thought we got away with that a bit, Clare seemed the better side, won a lot more of the 50-50s.
Re: The GAA Thread
Yesterday at 05:12:31 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 05:09:24 pm
Absolutely ridiculous brilliant game.

One of the best games of hurling Ive ever seen. Unreal stuff.
Re: The GAA Thread
Yesterday at 05:16:17 pm
Tony Kelly's goal was an act of genius. Cork's goal was phenomenal too.
Re: The GAA Thread
Yesterday at 05:30:27 pm
Ridiculous game. Does feel like its heading to a replay.
Re: The GAA Thread
Yesterday at 06:13:00 pm
One of the all-time great finals. A shame it ended like that, although I think the game could have been blown before it. Kelly absolutely deserves his second title.
Re: The GAA Thread
Yesterday at 07:46:31 pm
That was the best sporting spectacle of the year hands down. Football and Hurling are in different galaxies at this stage.
Re: The GAA Thread
Yesterday at 08:16:25 pm
Great game, had a bit of everything.
Re: The GAA Thread
Yesterday at 11:54:13 pm
Tony Kelly is unreal. Hes a fucking magician.

Re: The GAA Thread
Yesterday at 11:58:59 pm
Should have been a free at the death, jersey pull on the Cork lad.
Tony Kelly was the difference today.
Brilliant Game.
