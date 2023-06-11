« previous next »
Author Topic: The GAA Thread  (Read 580429 times)

Offline Ray K

Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #10920 on: June 11, 2023, 03:27:26 pm »
Clare threw that one away. If Romelu Lukaku was watching he'd probably laugh at how their forwards couldn't hit a cow's arse with a banjo.
Offline DonkeyWan

Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #10921 on: June 11, 2023, 03:30:42 pm »
Fuck it, missed it as I thought the game was on at 4pm. RTE Radio 1 are bitter towards Limerick.
Offline AshbourneRed

Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #10922 on: June 11, 2023, 03:34:02 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on June 11, 2023, 03:30:42 pm
Fuck it, missed it as I thought the game was on at 4pm. RTE Radio 1 are bitter towards Limerick.

Must be a balancing act cos the tv lads love them.

Not quite sure how the referee didnt give a free in to Clare at the end there. Clare threw it away with a few awful shots in the last few minutes.
Online Billy The Kid

Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #10923 on: June 11, 2023, 06:51:21 pm »
Yeah, Clare have only themselves to blame for the amount of wides they hit. Something which also cost them the 2017 and 2018 Munster finals. That being said, I can understand why they're livid. No question or doubt about it, that was a stonewall free in at the end. Had it been the other way around you just know Limerick would be crying conspiracy and begrudgery

I don't know if it's a deep rooted inferiority complex borne out of 40 years of failure, or the fact they still have a chip on their shoulder over the whole "stab city" tag from 20 years ago, but I've noticed that if you dare suggest to Limerick people that they were lucky to win a game then their brains immediately process it as you being a covert begrudger who's part of a national conspiracy to tear them down 

So I'll conclude by saying they were fully worth their victory, still deserve to be favourites, but may run out of luck if they meet Clare again. Which I suspect they will
Online Billy The Kid

Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #10924 on: June 11, 2023, 06:56:11 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on June 11, 2023, 03:30:42 pm
RTE Radio 1 are bitter towards Limerick.

It's amazing the things we choose to hear and see, isn't it?
Offline DangerScouse

Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #10925 on: June 11, 2023, 06:59:27 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on June 11, 2023, 06:56:11 pm
It's amazing the things we choose to hear and see, isn't it?

Did you listen to it?
Online Billy The Kid

Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #10926 on: June 11, 2023, 07:25:17 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on June 11, 2023, 06:59:27 pm
Did you listen to it?

Don't need to listen to it. I work in Limerick. I hear the whole "the media are biased against us" shite all the time

I also watched the game with my Limerick born father, who spent 70 minutes telling me what a bollox the ref was

Strangely enough he went awfully quiet when the same ref essentially handed them the win

But yeah, go ahead and play the gotcha card if you want

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #10927 on: June 21, 2023, 10:15:41 pm »
Great weekend of football last weekend, tyrone a free kick away from elimination. Another big weekend ahead with some great pairings. Knockout stuff from here on in
Offline SouthDerryLaggo

Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #10928 on: June 25, 2023, 04:44:48 pm »
Quarter finalists confirmed

Derry
Tyrone
Armagh
Monaghan
Dublin
Cork
Kerry
Mayo
Online Billy The Kid

Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #10929 on: June 25, 2023, 09:29:37 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on June 21, 2023, 10:15:41 pm
Knockout stuff from here on in

Good, coz I can't make head nor tail of what's going on

Seems like an awful lot of games need to be played just to eliminate a handful of teams
Offline DangerScouse

Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #10930 on: July 2, 2023, 06:08:37 pm »
Christ, Cork were poor today.

Some second half from Dublin.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #10931 on: July 2, 2023, 09:24:32 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on June 25, 2023, 09:29:37 pm
Good, coz I can't make head nor tail of what's going on

Seems like an awful lot of games need to be played just to eliminate a handful of teams
It's a farce of a competition.
Offline SouthDerryLaggo

Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #10932 on: July 2, 2023, 09:38:35 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July  2, 2023, 09:24:32 pm
It's a farce of a competition.
I disagree, I love there being more games, far better than one or two games then thats it for the county season until january. The last round of group games was class as were the pre lim quarters . The four quarter finals were on paper great contests and its shown the two best teams in Ireland are Dublin and Kerry and will likely meet in the final. Ive thoroughly enjoyed the football championship.
Offline an fear dearg

Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #10933 on: July 3, 2023, 08:43:40 am »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on July  2, 2023, 09:38:35 pm
I disagree, I love there being more games, far better than one or two games then thats it for the county season until january. The last round of group games was class as were the pre lim quarters . The four quarter finals were on paper great contests and its shown the two best teams in Ireland are Dublin and Kerry and will likely meet in the final. Ive thoroughly enjoyed the football championship.

I would agree with that. I think its has brought it up a level in terms of quality. The first 2 rounds of the group games were a wee bit cagey but the final round games were worth it.  The reality though is that no matter what format you have youll have these 3-4 teams at the latter end anyway and Kerry or Dublin most likely to win it out.
Offline ScottScott

Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #10934 on: July 3, 2023, 01:38:17 pm »
Mayo were fucking awful against Dublin but what's new there  :butt
Offline SouthDerryLaggo

Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #10935 on: July 7, 2023, 12:45:00 pm »
Man tried to stab the ref at a game in cookstown last night, just up the road from me, ended up stabbing another fan. An under 16 game ffs
Offline DangerScouse

Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #10936 on: July 7, 2023, 03:45:32 pm »
Utter madness.
Offline DonkeyWan

Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #10937 on: July 8, 2023, 07:52:03 pm »
Awesome performance by Limerick, but Galway didn't turn up in the second half.
Online calvin

Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #10938 on: Yesterday at 08:05:24 pm »
Limerick were savage. Should be a cracking final against Kilkenny. Going for history.
Offline bryanod

Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #10939 on: Today at 02:18:17 pm »
Great end to the game yesterday, some save to stop it going to ET.
Offline SvenJohansen

Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #10940 on: Today at 08:29:22 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on July  8, 2023, 07:52:03 pm
Awesome performance by Limerick, but Galway didn't turn up in the second half.

Limerick look unstoppable again. There's been a few teams that have given them a game for 35 minutes but no one can keep it up for 70. I can't see Kilkenny beating them this year
Online Billy The Kid

Re: The GAA Thread
« Reply #10941 on: Today at 09:40:15 pm »
As good as Limerick are, I can't help but feel they've rode their luck massively this season. 2 point win against Waterford, 1 point loss to Clare, Draw with Tipp, 1 point win over Cork, 1 point win over Clare. Hardly what you'd call unstoppable

Personally I reckon there's a loss coming, and if anyone has a knack of spoiling parties, it's Kilkenny. They'll also have the added motivation of wanting to avenge last year, and keep Limerick out of the 4-in-a-row club. I wouldn't be writing Kilkenny off here at all at all
