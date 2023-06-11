As good as Limerick are, I can't help but feel they've rode their luck massively this season. 2 point win against Waterford, 1 point loss to Clare, Draw with Tipp, 1 point win over Cork, 1 point win over Clare. Hardly what you'd call unstoppable
Personally I reckon there's a loss coming, and if anyone has a knack of spoiling parties, it's Kilkenny. They'll also have the added motivation of wanting to avenge last year, and keep Limerick out of the 4-in-a-row club. I wouldn't be writing Kilkenny off here at all at all