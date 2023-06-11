Yeah, Clare have only themselves to blame for the amount of wides they hit. Something which also cost them the 2017 and 2018 Munster finals. That being said, I can understand why they're livid. No question or doubt about it, that was a stonewall free in at the end. Had it been the other way around you just know Limerick would be crying conspiracy and begrudgery



I don't know if it's a deep rooted inferiority complex borne out of 40 years of failure, or the fact they still have a chip on their shoulder over the whole "stab city" tag from 20 years ago, but I've noticed that if you dare suggest to Limerick people that they were lucky to win a game then their brains immediately process it as you being a covert begrudger who's part of a national conspiracy to tear them down



So I'll conclude by saying they were fully worth their victory, still deserve to be favourites, but may run out of luck if they meet Clare again. Which I suspect they will