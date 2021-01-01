« previous next »
Great post Razor. I also get what Billy is saying and undoubtedly there is two sides to every story. At the same time, I don't find the story hard to believe at all, I've seen family members putting up with similar. Bullying, the power dynamic, feeling they can never do any better, putting their family in front of their own health, mixing a nihilist with someone with codependency (a lethal combination). Sure, one Facebook post only acts a signpost, none of us will know what really went on behind closed doors. It doesn't look good though, just such a shame all round.

Takes the shine off the weekends game but still expecting the Orchard men to do the business, been too long.
Gallagher's statement this morning was the most non-denial denial I've ever read.
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 01:30:29 pm
Gallagher's statement this morning was the most non-denial denial I've ever read.

In my opinion it verifies what she says. If someone alleged what she has said about me and it was a lie I would be all over that denying it and demanding an apology and withdrawal. None of that. There are a lot of questions around the whole circumstances but no person, man or woman, should ever be subjected to what she has alleged. Nothing justifies that. The authorities can only rule on what is before them so its no vindication of him to state they have dealt with it. DV is about power and control, not making statements through fear etc.  I know what statement I believe
Yeah if I was falsely accused of something like that I would furiously deny it and I would be threatening legal action of my own
Heard stuff this evening from a very reliable source and my feelings have been confirmed. He is a bad one
I would be very careful about jumping to conclusions without more information. The fact he has a residence order means that the children are living with him, does it not? That would be pretty unusual since the courts tend to favour the mother having custody of the children over the father. It doesn't appear to be as black and white as some are interpreting it.
Gallagher is 'stepping back' from the Derry job with immediate effect.
