Gallagher's statement this morning was the most non-denial denial I've ever read.



In my opinion it verifies what she says. If someone alleged what she has said about me and it was a lie I would be all over that denying it and demanding an apology and withdrawal. None of that. There are a lot of questions around the whole circumstances but no person, man or woman, should ever be subjected to what she has alleged. Nothing justifies that. The authorities can only rule on what is before them so its no vindication of him to state they have dealt with it. DV is about power and control, not making statements through fear etc. I know what statement I believe