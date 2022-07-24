Didnt catch any of the ball over the weekend, but caught all the hurling.



Waterford will think they pucked it away against Limerick, they must have had 15 wides and some were very scorable, playing a 14 man Limerick team was a good chance for the kill. Watching the game though Limerick just always seemed in control, even after the penalty miss and going a man down. Theyll be hard to beat this year. Physically theyre tough and right on (a little over) the edge in their physicality. The stuff that wins All Irelands. What the fuck yer man in the Waterford dugout was doing throwing a belt at Hegarty I dont know If youre not across the line on the field of play you stay out of the fight. Its that simple. Hegarty also pumped up from the game if he was to retaliate would half kill a lad sitting in a dugout for the previous 45 minutes!



The Tipp v Clare game was a great game but much like Limerick, Tipp seemed in control for most of it. A few of Clares big names didnt seem to be involved or as influential yesterday as they normally are, Duggan, Conlon, Kelly, although they scored a point each, werent the normal threat they are. The subs Tipp brought on definitely helped them keep in control, I think they got 1-4 off the bench. The late Clare goal took the dominant look off the scoreboard from Tipp. Theres plenty more in Clare though.



Galway v Wexford was the poorest of the games, went out to make tea, come back in and Wexford has 2 goals on the board! Missing Lee Chin meant it was always going to be a tough task. Galway just did what they had to do. No panic. They were well in control all game. Theres something missing in that Galway team though to my eyes. Looking at them compared to Limerick say, its men and boys. Something tells me theyre gone in the Quarters this year. A lot will depend on the draw.



