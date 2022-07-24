« previous next »
I thought goals would be a deciding factor, and they were and they werent. They kept Kilkenny in the game, but Limericks early goal won it. What a goal, the flick of the boot to set it up and Hegarty had a yard to aim at given the angle. A great finish. No way could you begrudge Limerick the 3 in a row, they seem a decent bunch of lads and they play the game superbly. Physical and skilful.

Yesterday was the first time I thought maybe hurling has moved past Coady. With a sport like hurling its the fine fine margins now. Teams have always been physically strong and tough, skill levels were always high, but sports science (fucked up football) has improved Hurling. I dont know that Coady is employing those methods as part of his setup. But its going to be a big part of the game going forward. Any guy who hurled in the last 100 years was tough and skillful, so whats the extra edge you can employ.. Team psychology seems to have given Limerick that edge in the last 5 years. Everyone has bought into it as much as the tactical aspect.

But you never ever write of Coady or Kilkenny, they were the second best team through most of the game, but still only 2 points off at the end. Dogged and Proud, Coady has the ability to reinvent himself, but I wonder if he has the energy.

Quoting myself, but my musings turned out true.
Coadys a true Laoch. Its unlikely well see anything like him again.

Unless Galway wakes up with pure fight and turn in a hell of a physical account of themselves Kerry win this game. Todays a big day for a big man, Comer might play a part today if Galway use him well...
Hopefully a great game today. Reckon Kerry should take it but supporting Galway I think
Any links for the game?
outrageous game this. Some scores
outrageous game this. Some scores
A shooting exhibition from Clifford and Walsh. Too tight to call it.
Bench won it for Kerry. Spillane got 2 or 3 points off the bench, Galway had absolutely nothing off theirs.

Not much of a debate about man of the match or Footballer of the Year.
It's a shame we don't see more hand passes, it's a dying art. 🙈
Rest in peace Big Fellah.
Naomh Conaill cheated their way to another Donegal County Championship yesterday.
https://twitter.com/NialloDonnell11/status/1581303519742611456?t=cJpsTkHjyROZdr0Tujll6w&s=19
The All-Ireland senior football and hurling finals will be broadcast live on BBC iPlayer for the first time as part of a new five-year contract between the GAA and the BBC.

The All-Ireland semi-finals will also be broadcast on iPlayer, with either the football or hurling final shown live on BBC network television as part of the deal that will bring these fixtures to a UK-wide audience.

These games are in addition to live coverage of up to eight Ulster Senior Football Championship matches.

The All-Ireland finals and semi-finals will be broadcast live on BBC Two NI.

BBC Sport and the GAA have also agreed that up to 10 matches in the Allianz National Leagues will be streamed each year on iPlayer.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/gaelic-games/63377924
Great to hear the BBC will get more games, still shite about sky though, I think overall less games are now being broadcast
anyone following the club all Ireland fiasco?
Yes. Match officials and GAA are to blame.
Yes. Match officials and GAA are to blame.
joke that Glen were made to appeal before the GAA did anything. What do you reckon happens now?
I know some of the Crokes management. They'll hand the trophy back rather than entertain any idea of a replay.
Gardaí probe allegations GAA star involved in 1 million medical fraud

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING claims that a well-known GAA player defrauded people out of approximately 1 million.

In a statement gardaí said that officers attached to the economic crime bureau have commenced an investigation into alleged fraud in the east of the country.

The Journal understands that the retired GAA player is being accused of claiming to have an illness and asking friends and family for money to travel abroad for experimental treatment.

Several statements of complaint were made to gardaí in the last three months and a decision was made in recent days to conduct a full-scale investigation into the allegations.

Significant resources are being allocated to the probe, sources have told this publication.

Gardaí would not comment further as the investigation is ongoing.

When the name does come out it'll Rock the GAA world. 

Gardaí probe allegations GAA star involved in 1 million medical fraud

When the name does come out it'll Rock the GAA world. 



In fairness the dogs (or the Cats) on the street know who it is and like all family run endeavours theres form for it. It will have the Joe Duffy Show on overdrive for a week though!
Didnt catch any of the ball over the weekend, but caught all the hurling.

Waterford will think they pucked it away against Limerick, they must have had 15 wides and some were very scorable, playing a 14 man Limerick team was a good chance for the kill. Watching the game though Limerick just always seemed in control, even after the penalty miss and going a man down. Theyll be hard to beat this year. Physically theyre tough and right on (a little over) the edge in their physicality. The stuff that wins All Irelands. What the fuck yer man in the Waterford dugout was doing throwing a belt at Hegarty I dont know If youre not across the line on the field of play you stay out of the fight. Its that simple. Hegarty also pumped up from the game if he was to retaliate would half kill a lad sitting in a dugout for the previous 45 minutes!

The Tipp v Clare game was a great game but much like Limerick, Tipp seemed in control for most of it. A few of Clares big names didnt seem to be involved or as influential yesterday as they normally are, Duggan, Conlon, Kelly, although they scored a point each, werent the normal threat they are. The subs Tipp brought on definitely helped them keep in control, I think they got 1-4 off the bench. The late Clare goal took the dominant look off the scoreboard from Tipp. Theres plenty more in Clare though.

Galway v Wexford was the poorest of the games, went out to make tea, come back in and Wexford has 2 goals on the board! Missing Lee Chin meant it was always going to be a tough task. Galway just did what they had to do. No panic. They were well in control all game. Theres something missing in that Galway team though to my eyes. Looking at them compared to Limerick say, its men and boys. Something tells me theyre gone in the Quarters this year. A lot will depend on the draw.

Big game this weekend for the derry men. Hope we don't take Monaghan lightly, they finally got that tyrone monkey off their backs
Big game this weekend for the derry men. Hope we don't take Monaghan lightly, they finally got that tyrone monkey off their backs

Keeping them goalless will be crucial, and they were tough in that second half against Tyrone, physically and mentally. Its hard call this game. Ye have goals in that team and thats whats going to win this game.
In the hurling..

Limerick v Clare should be a cracker. Clare will come with more than they had last weekend, few lads didnt show on the day that will this weekend. Unless its tight with a few minutes to go its hard to see anything other than a Limerick win though.

Galway v Kilkenny Ill go against the grain and go for Kilkenny here. Galway have a soft underbelly thats waiting to be exposed. Wexford didnt test them last weekend physically and Evan Neiland got 14 of their scores. Keep him quite from play and Kilkenny should win it.

Cork V Waterford. Ill go with Waterford, they already have a tough battle under their belts, they pucked the game away against Limerick and they wont do it again. Who knows what Cork team turns up Sunday.

My 10 quid bet this weekend would be Antrim beats Wexford, I think Lee Chin is missing again and a few others.



 
Keeping them goalless will be crucial, and they were tough in that second half against Tyrone, physically and mentally. Its hard call this game. Ye have goals in that team and thats whats going to win this game.
very happy with that performance, gave up a couple of silly goals but still looked very comfortable
very happy with that performance, gave up a couple of silly goals but still looked very comfortable

2 games in a row to give away cheap goals. Will be magnified against stronger opposition.  Ulster Champs elect but to get the big one youse need to fix that goals issue
2 games in a row to give away cheap goals. Will be magnified against stronger opposition.  Ulster Champs elect but to get the big one youse need to fix that goals issue
Aye. Previously all goals conceded were with glass off the pitch. Yesterday was the first goals conceded all season with him on. A but worrying. Bit mad to see mcfaul back  👀
As a Limerick man I feel the 4 in a row is going to be a step too far beyond this team. Fatigue, silliness int eh camp and injuries will do for them. Can see how hard it is to keep the team going year after year like this. Ah well, still the best Limerick side in my lifetime and likely I will ever see.
Going to be shafted on ulster final tickets it seems  :butt not a club member so won't get unless there's some left for general sale
Does anyone know where I can look and find for streams for any of the matches that are on GAAGO? I couldn't find a stream for the Cork v Tipp match last Saturday so had to make do with listening on the radio. I've never been unable to find a stream for Liverpool matches so surely there's ones for GAA? Luckily RTE will be showing Clare v Cork and Tipp v Limerick in two weeks time but they won't be showing many more of the other matches.
Fucking farcical situation have the GAA have gotten themselves and supporters into. Great to see it being highlighted to prevalently.
Going to be shafted on ulster final tickets it seems  :butt not a club member so won't get unless there's some left for general sale
I'm a member of a club in Armagh, have been for nearly 30 years, I've no interest in the sport itself but I've just paid my membership fee for the social club every year and I was offered the chance to buy 2!, it's mad, I could have bought and flipped them no questions asked, it's ludicrous.
Shocker. Amateur game trying to squeeze as much money out of their fans. The days of reffing games to draws so they could cash in on the replays, volunteers to staff various roles in the game, knocking on doors for donations to the local club when charities are crying out for funding while at the same time spending 15k-25k a year on semi professional trainers. They can take a running jump.
I'm a member of a club in Armagh, have been for nearly 30 years, I've no interest in the sport itself but I've just paid my membership fee for the social club every year and I was offered the chance to buy 2!, it's mad, I could have bought and flipped them no questions asked, it's ludicrous.
emmm can you still buy these two?
