I thought goals would be a deciding factor, and they were and they werent. They kept Kilkenny in the game, but Limericks early goal won it. What a goal, the flick of the boot to set it up and Hegarty had a yard to aim at given the angle. A great finish. No way could you begrudge Limerick the 3 in a row, they seem a decent bunch of lads and they play the game superbly. Physical and skilful.



Yesterday was the first time I thought maybe hurling has moved past Coady. With a sport like hurling its the fine fine margins now. Teams have always been physically strong and tough, skill levels were always high, but sports science (fucked up football) has improved Hurling. I dont know that Coady is employing those methods as part of his setup. But its going to be a big part of the game going forward. Any guy who hurled in the last 100 years was tough and skillful, so whats the extra edge you can employ.. Team psychology seems to have given Limerick that edge in the last 5 years. Everyone has bought into it as much as the tactical aspect.



But you never ever write of Coady or Kilkenny, they were the second best team through most of the game, but still only 2 points off at the end. Dogged and Proud, Coady has the ability to reinvent himself, but I wonder if he has the energy.



Quoting myself, but my musings turned out true.Coadys a true Laoch. Its unlikely well see anything like him again.Unless Galway wakes up with pure fight and turn in a hell of a physical account of themselves Kerry win this game. Todays a big day for a big man, Comer might play a part today if Galway use him well...