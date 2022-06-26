« previous next »
The GAA Thread

DangerScouse

Re: The GAA Thread
Reply #10760 on: June 26, 2022, 07:41:34 pm
Quote from: Ray K on June 26, 2022, 06:40:23 pm
Well that penalty shoot out was hilarious. Almost as hilarious as the Galway goalkeeper gifting Armagh all 3 goals and still coming out on the winning side.

Hope the eye gouger gets at least a 12 month ban. Pure scumbag stuff.

Yep, fucking prick. V entertaining game, had eveything to be fair.

Daniel Cabbaggio

Re: The GAA Thread
Reply #10761 on: June 26, 2022, 08:46:19 pm
Gutted but what a legendary game

Fuck the gouger  :wanker
Johnny Aldridge

Re: The GAA Thread
Reply #10762 on: June 27, 2022, 06:22:07 am
Penalties is no way to decide a game at this stage of the championship. The way the game finished at full time would have set up a nice juicy replay. The eye gouger should get a 12 month ban. It was only pushing and shoving until lads not playing got involved. Its a pity the punch the Galway sub threw at the gouger didnt connect.

Anyway, back to the main entertainment next weekend. Ill go for a shock and say Clare beat Kilkenny and Limerick will go through against Galway.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: The GAA Thread
Reply #10763 on: June 28, 2022, 01:37:33 pm
Getting confident now. Some performance against an admittedly poor Clare side. We have some big big players now
DangerScouse

Re: The GAA Thread
Reply #10764 on: June 28, 2022, 05:42:38 pm
Would love to see Derry take it down this year.
Billy The Kid

Re: The GAA Thread
Reply #10765 on: June 28, 2022, 10:31:58 pm
I was going to say it'd be nice to see Derry win it, but as I'm the begrudging sort, and have never forgiven the ref for fucking Cork over in the 93 final, I hope either Kerry or Dublin leather them in the decider. Brolly was also on that 93 team, so I feel my begrudgery is justified
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: The GAA Thread
Reply #10766 on: June 28, 2022, 10:36:26 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on June 28, 2022, 10:31:58 pm
I was going to say it'd be nice to see Derry win it, but as I'm the begrudging sort, and have never forgiven the ref for fucking Cork over in the 93 final, I hope either Kerry or Dublin leather them in the decider. Brolly was also on that 93 team, so I feel my begrudgery is justified
Please see the attached video  ;)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sfc0t7ShWNw
KillieRed

Re: The GAA Thread
Reply #10767 on: June 28, 2022, 11:42:28 pm
In Donegal at the moment, been watching a bit of Derry. They look really good.
Johnny Aldridge

Re: The GAA Thread
Reply #10768 on: June 29, 2022, 07:29:45 am
Quote from: Billy The Kid on June 28, 2022, 10:31:58 pm
I was going to say it'd be nice to see Derry win it, but as I'm the begrudging sort, and have never forgiven the ref for fucking Cork over in the 93 final, I hope either Kerry or Dublin leather them in the decider. Brolly was also on that 93 team, so I feel my begrudgery is justified

That Derry team had some spine and forward line though. Anthony Tohill was some man to pull a ball out of the air. McKeever, Brolly, Cassidy, Gormley, Downey, McCusker... They were all great players. Davis didnt deserve to go that day. Hes a bollix but it wasnt a red.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: The GAA Thread
Reply #10769 on: June 29, 2022, 08:55:07 am
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on June 29, 2022, 07:29:45 am
That Derry team had some spine and forward line though. Anthony Tohill was some man to pull a ball out of the air. McKeever, Brolly, Cassidy, Gormley, Downey, McCusker... They were all great players. Davis didnt deserve to go that day. Hes a bollix but it wasnt a red.
Davies red was harsh. Cahalane should have went though
Johnny Aldridge

Re: The GAA Thread
Reply #10770 on: June 30, 2022, 07:22:17 am
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on June 29, 2022, 08:55:07 am
Davies red was harsh. Cahalane should have went though

He was a great footballer all the same Cahalane, him, Brian Corcoran (mighty hurler), Teddy McCarthy, Colin Corkery Cork had some great players in that team too..
Johnny Aldridge

Re: The GAA Thread
Reply #10771 on: June 30, 2022, 07:24:38 am
The aul adrenaline is starting to kick in from anticipation of this weekend. I think Saturdays game will be a cracker. Clare and Limerick for the wins and another Munster Final type game for the Final would be great.
Billy The Kid

Re: The GAA Thread
Reply #10772 on: June 30, 2022, 09:23:25 am
I can see Limerick giving Galway a right good hiding. I was in Thurles last Saturday week and can tell you Galway were just as bad as Cork. If it wasn't for the 2 soft goals Cork gifted them then they'd be finished hurling for the summer. Hence I fully expect them to take the hiding that Limerick would have given Cork. Limerick by 8 to 10 points here comfortably

Clare and Kilkenny on the other hand is a tough one to call. I can see there being only 2 or 3 points in the difference either way here. It'll all depend who the hop of the ball favours on the day. If I had to pick then I reckon Clare might shade it. A Limerick Clare final would undoubtedly be a cracker. No doubt Clare would relish stopping Limerick from doing 3 in a row
 
Johnny Aldridge

Re: The GAA Thread
Reply #10773 on: July 3, 2022, 08:20:38 am
That didnt go how I expected, Kilkenny were out of sight after 30 minutes. They werent going to be beaten in the 3 semis in a row. TJ. Reid if nullified in the final will go a long way to helping beat Kilkenny. Hopefully todays game is tighter.
Ray K

Re: The GAA Thread
Reply #10774 on: July 3, 2022, 11:20:55 am
Clare were disgracefully bad yesterday. A tactic of launching high balls into the Kilkenny full back line, outside forwards and wing backs so inaccurate that they couldn't score from in front of the posts 50 yards out, being out muscled every single breaking ball. And Lohan on the sideline looking on as they're facing a 12 point deficit at HT and not changing anything. Just abysmal stuff.
DangerScouse

Re: The GAA Thread
Reply #10775 on: July 3, 2022, 06:09:11 pm
Galway will be kicking themselves. Won't get a better opportunity.
DangerScouse

Re: The GAA Thread
Reply #10776 on: July 3, 2022, 09:25:59 pm
And jesus, poor Offaly in the minors. Fucking robbed, i felt sick for them when the goal went in.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: The GAA Thread
Reply #10777 on: July 3, 2022, 09:31:13 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on July  3, 2022, 09:25:59 pm
And jesus, poor Offaly in the minors. Fucking robbed, i felt sick for them when the goal went in.
From what I see a clear fouls just before it too which would have ended the game
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: The GAA Thread
Reply #10778 on: Yesterday at 07:59:37 pm
anyone for corker on Saturday? Im can't wait this week is dragging already
Johnny Aldridge

Re: The GAA Thread
Reply #10779 on: Today at 03:38:24 am
Saturdays game very disappointing... Ling high balls in that Kilkenny boys were picking out of the air for the craic. Tony Kelly, Peter Dugan & Shane O Donnell barely got a sniff. Clare just didnt seem to turn up.

Offaly minors will be heartbroken, but it was a well worked free, perfect lob in, hung up well and 4-5 Tipp lads running in and attacking the Ball, Offaly lads were caught standing The young lad Screeny had a great game. Tipp did well to come back a few points and a man down. Its great to see Offaly hurling getting back to where it was in the past. It was also great to see the crowd at the game. 27,000 for a minor game is great to see. Id say keep them games out of Croker and bring them round the country.

Galway gave Limerick a right go of it, it was decided early in retrospect, I think Limerick went 6-1 up early in the first half, Galway had 2 scores chalked off by Hawkeye and between that and the last 3-4 chances being picked wide, along with the wide count that was it. The early gap was there at the end only smaller if that makes sense. Shefflin will be happy enough to give Limerick a game like that in his first year, hell know they could have made that final, but he has a base to work off now, and that defeat will give them lads hunger for next year.

Kilkenny V Limerick should be a great game, Limerick have some bench and if they use it wisely and keep TJ Reid quite itll go a long way to winning it. But its Kilkenny.... Walter Walsh made his debut in an All Ireland Final. You never know with Kilkenny and the 3 in a row pressure could build on Limerick. Kilkenny will be happy to go in as underdogs. Itll be hand to hand combat in training at Nowlan Park for the next 10 days in preparation. Coady is a master.
Johnny Aldridge

Re: The GAA Thread
Reply #10780 on: Today at 04:04:02 am
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 07:59:37 pm
anyone for corker on Saturday? Im can't wait this week is dragging already

Here lad, do us a twist and shout for Westmeath in the Tailteann Final for me will ya! 
Im 5,000 miles from Croker and will be getting up at 6am to watch it and the game with yer selves and Galway. Galway will have had a bit of recovering to do after the Armagh game, lads were cramping up all over the pitch. I think a strong first 15 minutes from ye will give them a bit of a mountain to climb, if yere 5-6 points up at that stage you wont be caught. The league game will be in the back of the Derry boys heads going out, theyll want to set that straight.

If Derry learned anything from the Armagh game its theyre not good under the high ball around the square. The goalie took some flak, but for at least 1 of the goals 2 of his own men crowding him was an issue. Point is theres panic in there, theyre not confident. The odd long high hanging ball into a square is something thats only seen in panic these days. It used to be something you chanced your arm with from a free or the odd 2-3 time a game in my day. Some men are great at getting up and attacking the ball with their fists. Martin Flanagan from Westmeath got more goals like this than any man I seen. It was a talent in itself. Id let a few of those in during the first 10 minutes on Saturday. Get a feel for the panic in there and play from there.
