The GAA Thread

Re: The GAA Thread
Quote from: deano2727 on September 12, 2021, 07:32:38 am
When does this torture end for Mayo? It's starting to feel like it never will. Commiserations.

It's never a good day seeing Tyrone winning anything, but congrats to them.

TBF, Donegal were well represented during the trophy presentation 😂
Re: The GAA Thread
Quote from: Billy The Kid on September 12, 2021, 07:59:36 am
What's with all the Tyrone hatred? Where does it stem from? Did I miss something?

Nouveau Riche syndrome, maybe? In ulster they have a lot of neighbours too - Donegal, Derry, Armagh, Fermanagh and Monaghan. But I think the main thing was that their rise under Harte coincided with them becoming a bit harder and more cynical. I defo noticed the atmosphere becoming more toxic in the late 90s too, with more fights between fans - particularly Armagh, Derry and Donegal. And then you get a cycle of other teams hating you so you becoming more fuck everyone. Then, this year you had the whole covid thing. Even as a Tyrone fan, Mickey Harte kinda put me off with all his religiously motivated prothletising, and Im sure thats an issue for some.


But all sports teams have dickhead fans. It always seems to me that the losing teams fans are usually the ones who kick things off. Personally, I support any ulster team that make it to the AI final.
Re: The GAA Thread
Quote from: KERRYKOP on September 12, 2021, 03:55:39 am
Where is Trevor Mortimer when you need him
Would have thought a Mayo win might be enough to bring Kerrykop out of hibernation, but not a Mayo defeat.

Hope you're keeping well man.
Re: The GAA Thread
Quote from: deano2727 on September 12, 2021, 07:32:38 am
When does this torture end for Mayo?

Only after it ends for Waterford.
Re: The GAA Thread
Well that was a poxy game to be honest, Canning should have just shouted come on Mayo in his commentary ffs. Two poor sides and Mayo fucked it away, we will be back next year as will Kerry, Mayo get what they deserved, O' Shea is an overrated pile of shite too.

Well done Tyrone.
Re: The GAA Thread
Quote from: Billy The Kid on September 12, 2021, 07:59:36 am
What's with all the Tyrone hatred? Where does it stem from? Did I miss something?

Armagh man here, they played a fierce brand of anti-football, specifically in their early 00's heyday. The 2003 final was on a knife-edge and we lost a keyman in Marsden due to some gross play-acting. In 2005 and 2008, Armagh beat Tyrone in the provincial final, but they benefitted from the back door winning Sam both times.

So it's a mix of without Tyrone we'd probably be sitting on 3 instead of 1 and then also their route to final this time was a disgrace, should have been thrown out in the semi's after the covid regulation breaking fiasco. The loss of momentum for both Kerry and Mayo did the damage in the end.
Re: The GAA Thread
I think we can all agree, regardless of county affiliation, that Cathal McShane is an absolute disgrace and shouldn't be let onto a county pitch again.

Spoiler


I mean, there's no excuse for that abomination of a haircut.
[close]

Re: The GAA Thread
;D
Re: The GAA Thread
Cuntish.

This hurts, losing to dublin is straightforward, always the better team.

But tyrone were there for the taking yesterday and they bottled it. Hit the post to a fluke goal. Ya couldn't write it.

The worst thing is the mayo team 2012-2017 Woulda walked that game yesterday. Damn all leaders or nasty c*nts out there.
Re: The GAA Thread
Said it before and I'll say it again, there's just not enough mental steel in the Mayo ranks.

There's too many players there who've never known anything else other than failure. A winning mentality is alien to most of them

The fact that they're now unquestionably the biggest serial losers of the modern era just compounds it all IMO

10 Finals lost in the last 25 years. 6 finals lost in the last 9 years. That's always going to sow seeds of doubt, regardless of how hard they try to motivate themselves

Re: The GAA Thread
Ard Mhacha Abu!
Re: The GAA Thread
Only back and Armagh deserved the win we were awful, Dessie cant be safe for much longer with performances like that.
Re: The GAA Thread
Well well well that was a nice win over Tyrone that! As is any to be honest. Wonder how many of the reds will be rescinded? Hopefully none. Love the rivalry and all that but its real petty shite
Re: The GAA Thread
Wexford beating Limerick was quite a shock

It must be years since Limerick put up a scoreline that low
Re: The GAA Thread
Quote from: Billy The Kid on February  8, 2022, 07:54:38 pm
Wexford beating Limerick was quite a shock

It must be years since Limerick put up a scoreline that low

Doubt they are worried in Feb.
Re: The GAA Thread
11 points is abysmal though. That's less than a third of what they normally score
Re: The GAA Thread
Quote from: Billy The Kid on February  8, 2022, 08:08:53 pm
11 points is abysmal though. That's less than a third of what they normally score

It is.
Re: The GAA Thread
Quiet in here.

Good win for Derry!! 😀
Re: The GAA Thread
Quote from: archie on May  2, 2022, 08:59:49 am
Quiet in here.

Good win for Derry!! 😀
It was indeed.
I watched it yesterday.
Sorry to digress a little, but it was interesting that the ref had no hesitation in producing straight red card for Tyrone's Kennedy for a kick at an opponent. No hesitation, no VAR needed in a more physical sport.
Meanwhile Everton beat Chelsea 1-0, with a goal scored by a player who should have been suspended for the game, if the Ref had shown a red for the exact same type of offence 🤷

Back to the Gaelic, I'm finding it difficult to follow all the permutations for this year's championship/All Ireland's. Although coming from Down, that's probably understandable! 🤣
Re: The GAA Thread
Quote from: archie on May  2, 2022, 08:59:49 am
Quiet in here.

Good win for Derry!! 😀
Yes sir. Tyrone bastids
Re: The GAA Thread
24 years of hurt

🏆
Re: The GAA Thread
The Munster Final is hurling at its best, what a game and Tony Kelly has balls of steel to score from a sideline on FT to draw the game.

Bring on ET.
Re: The GAA Thread
Just confirmation today that Tyrone were the worst All Ireland winners in the last 30-odd years. They make Cork 2010 look like Kerry 1981.

Some hurling final today. Clare do get to avoid Limerick until the final now, so that's no bad thing for them.
Re: The GAA Thread
Quote from: Ray K on June  5, 2022, 08:38:51 pm
Just confirmation today that Tyrone were the worst All Ireland winners in the last 30-odd years. They make Cork 2010 look like Kerry 1981.

Some hurling final today. Clare do get to avoid Limerick until the final now, so that's no bad thing for them.


Woah now, in our defence, 2010 was our 3rd final in 4 years. We mightn't have been a great. side, and were definitely prone to bottling big games, but there have been plenty others worse than us. Hurling wise, it would appear Clare have the potential to catch this Limerick side. Who knows, it could be 3rd time lucky.
Re: The GAA Thread
Was at the Armagh game yesterday, we had our shooting boots on, didn't hit many wides at all. Our keeper scored 2 in play. I think I'm finally used to the keeper spending a good chunk of the game around the halfway.

Donegal is probably the toughest draw we could have but we didn't turn up against them in the Ulster so it will be close run.

Re: The GAA Thread
Is it just me who can't figure out why RTE (and Joanne Cantwell in particular) have decided to make such a fuss over the Coady/Shefflin handshake malarky?
Re: The GAA Thread
That Munster Final was killer stuff. A good hard physical game, it spilled over once or twice but nothing that warranted either team losing a player just good fast skilful hurling. The limerick goal was brilliantly taken, the flick over the defenders head was magic.

The Leinster Final was a different kind of game, Kilkenny doing what they always do. Attrition and grind along with some great scores. I dont fancy them for the All Ireland but you can never write them off... ever.....

The handshake business is just another RTE GAA thing, every single year I can recall for 35+ years, theres always a few incidents from Hurling or Football that claim headlines and make a few stories each summer, its a bit of craic, just taken somewhat serious by a few and laughed at by the rest.

The relationship of both Coady & Shefflin as Manager/ Player and now opposing managers was great TV though for the day... Coady sees Shefflin as a traitor for  the 2 hours/days around a game. You could see it in his eyes when they shook hands after last months game, yesterday he left him waiting, a loser, while he the victor soaked up the win. Coady is a tough tough bastard, hes a nice man but he has a serious presence about him and he is ruthless with his hurling. I saw a few Kilkenny training sessions over the years and the whistle only blows to end the session, its raw and tough stuff, right on the line of what it takes to win. Coady is just ruthless and more so with certain opponents, he had them already beaten in that handshake with Shefflin a month ago. It might have shocked Henry how Coady looked at him, it didnt shock the rest of us.
Re: The GAA Thread
Clare in the next round. Jaysus lads im starting to believe
Re: The GAA Thread
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on June 13, 2022, 10:37:59 pm
Clare in the next round. Jaysus lads im starting to believe
So is the Orchard .
Hopefully see you in the semi-final
Re: The GAA Thread
Quote from: naka on June 13, 2022, 11:03:45 pm
So is the Orchard .
Hopefully see you in the semi-final
I mean we have clare in the draw. We being Derry haha
Re: The GAA Thread
Two should be good games on Saturday, Galway v Cork & Clare V Wexford. Id expect the first game to be tighter than the second. Galway will get the goals against Cork they should have got against Kilkenny, corks back line will leak at least 2 I reckon.

Clare will find it hard to lift themselves again after last weekends extra time epic, Lohan will have managed them well during the week recovery wise. Lee Chin is back fully fit for Wexford and hes a dangerous boy on his day. He can control a game if let.

Hopefully 2 tight games.
Re: The GAA Thread
Bill Murray storming the pitch after Clare/Wexford.  ;D
Re: The GAA Thread
Re: The GAA Thread
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-61850864
BBC News - Tyrone hurler Damian Casey dies in accident in Spain
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-61850864

Extremely sad news. A 29 year old inter county hurler.
He had unbelievable stats. Debut in 2012, played more than 100 consecutive games for Tyrone, and amazingly scored in EVERY game that he played for them. 39 goals and 906 points is unlikely to be surpassed.
May he Rest In Peace.


Re: The GAA Thread
Quote from: MH41 on June 18, 2022, 09:42:33 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-61850864
BBC News - Tyrone hurler Damian Casey dies in accident in Spain
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-61850864

Extremely sad news. A 29 year old inter county hurler.
He had unbelievable stats. Debut in 2012, played more than 100 consecutive games for Tyrone, and amazingly scored in EVERY game that he played for them. 39 goals and 906 points is unlikely to be surpassed.
May he Rest In Peace.

Aye heard this earlier today very sad news. RIP Laoch.
Re: The GAA Thread
Quote from: MH41 on June 18, 2022, 09:42:33 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-61850864
BBC News - Tyrone hurler Damian Casey dies in accident in Spain
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-61850864

Extremely sad news. A 29 year old inter county hurler.
He had unbelievable stats. Debut in 2012, played more than 100 consecutive games for Tyrone, and amazingly scored in EVERY game that he played for them. 39 goals and 906 points is unlikely to be surpassed.
May he Rest In Peace.

Swimming accident, for a well fit man. Awful loss. RIP
Re: The GAA Thread
Getting nervous now. Anyone heading to croker?
